Diamond Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway expands to two nights after Show-Me 100 cancellation

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 28, 2019) – Officials with the Lucas Oil Speedway, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, and the Lucas Oil MLRA have announced that the 13th annual CMH Diamond Nationals – presented by Super Clean will expand to two nights, July 13-14, with $15,000-to-win Late Model features both nights.

Efforts to find suitable dates for all the involved series and keep the Show-Me 100 in its original three-day format were not able to be worked out.

The added program and increased purse (an increase of over $7,500 from the original July 13 feature that was to pay $12,000-to-win) is to help fill the void of the canceled 27th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 – presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com. Additionally, each non-transfer will receive $200 both nights.

“We looked at all our options for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Lucas Oil MLRA, for Lucas Oil Speedway, and for our television partners and feel this is the best option for everyone,” said Danny Lorton, Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager.

Severe weather produced damage to the Lucas Oil Speedway complex on May 20 and forced cancellation of the Show-Me 100, which has been a long-standing Memorial Day Weekend event that’s been held at Lucas Oil Speedway since 2010.

“We had hoped to be able to reschedule as a three-day event, but it just wasn’t practical,” Lorton added. “On the plus side, we see the two-night Diamond Nationals as being a terrific weekend of racing at Lucas Oil Speedway with a top field of cars after the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series holds events on Thursday and Friday that weekend at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois.”

The award-winning Lucas Oil Production Studios will be on hand to capture all the action from Lucas Oil Speedway with multiple camera angles, driver interviews, on-board cameras, and various technical segments. Additional information, including air dates, show times, and networks will be announced.

The expanded Diamond Nationals sets up a blockbuster stretch of events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The nation’s elite drivers will compete in eight action-packed events in just ten days, with over $500,000 up for grabs.

“It’s unfortunate that the Show-Me 100 will not be contested this year,” said Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we’ve dealt with the impact the storm had on Lucas Oil Speedway. The Show-Me 100 and Memorial Day weekend are traditional, and we look forward to returning to that tradition in 2020. The expanded Diamond Nationals will be two thrilling events and we’re proud to offer these lucrative purses to the race teams.”

Those who purchased advanced tickets to the Show-Me 100 will receive refunds, as will all those who had reserved camping spots for the Show-Me 100.

The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds will run as the support class on July 13, paying $2,000-to-win. The following night, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks will be the support class, with $1,000 going to the winner.

For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.

Late Model Event Purse: 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $1,900, 7. $1,700, 8. $1,600, 9. $1,550, 10. $1,500, 11. $1,450, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,350, 14. $1,300, 15. $1,200, 16. $1,100, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, 25, $1,000, 26. $1,000

Late Model Tire Rule:

Fronts – Hoosier LM20

Rears – Hoosier LM40, WRS2

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Upcoming Events:

May 30 – Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – $5,000

May 31 – Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – $5,000

June 1 – Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – $15,000

June 13 – Fayetteville Motor Speedway – Fayetteville, NC – $10,000

June 14 – Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – $12,000

June 15 – Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN – $15,000

June 28 – Tazewell Speedway – Tazewell, TN – $12,000

June 29 – Florence Speedway – Union, KY – $12,000

July 3 – Muskingum County Speedway – Zanesville, OH – $12,000

July 4 – Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH – $12,000

July 5 – Tyler County Speedway – Middlebourne, WV – $12,000

July 6 – Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – $12,000

July 11 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – $12,000

July 12 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – $12,000

July 13 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $15,000

July 14 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $15,000

July 16 – Brown County Speedway – Aberdeen, SD – $10,000

July 17 – Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – $10,000

July 18 – I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – $12,000

July 19-20 – I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – $53,000

July 23 – Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – $12,000