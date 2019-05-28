Lebanon Midway To Hold Clash Of The USRA Out Pace B Modified Titans $777 To Win

Lebanon, Mo.- In a special announcement today and some great marketing partners, this Friday Night, the Lebanon Midway Speedway will host a $777 to win and $77 to start special event named as the Clash Of The USRA Out Paced B Modifieds.

TJR Racing of Lebanon( Tony Jackson Jr.), Coldwell Banker and Town And Country Real Estate ( Linda And Paul Eidson) of Lebanon along with Lindsay Chevrolet and The Lindsay Auto Group contacted Owner and Promoter Jack Jones and thought it was a good time to add some money to the class for Friday Night.

“The B Modifieds are considered our top class and these businesses and people had input as to where we added the money.” quoted Jones ” Sunday Night we had 21 B Modifieds for The Tony Roper Memorial and paid 500 to win with 50 to start and rain not only most of the week but also Sunday Morning and watching the action they provided really got them excited. We had 3 USRA National Champions in the Field( JC Morton, Ryan Gilmore and Kris Jackson along with the last 2 season track champions Tyler Brown and Sam Petty within the 1st 4 rows. Dylan Hoover was in the field and was in the top 5 until late in the race when problems slowed the Central Missouri talent.”

Open draw for heats and passing points will help set the line-up for the features. The top 6 or 8 drivers will do an individual re-draw on the front stretch beside there cars so the crowd can see just who they are watching.

NO Car entry Fee-pit passes for Adults will be $30 with Adult Grandstand prices only $12. Action will also feature Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Front-Wheel Drive Hornets and Kidz cruisers.

Gates open at 5PM with Hot laps at 7PM. Driver draw cut-off is 7:30. B Modified drivers who check-in after cut-off will start tailback in a heat but will not receive advancement points. This will be a Track and National USRA Points event

Payout for this event will be as follows

1-777

2-300

3-175

4-125

5-100

6-16) 77 to start.

Run a B feature and do not advance $30

Midway is located 5 miles East of Lebanon on East Highway 32 then 1/4 mile on B Highway.