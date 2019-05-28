Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Visits Tri-City and Brownstown, May 31st & June 1st

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will return to action this upcoming weekend at Tri-City Speedway Friday, May 31st and Brownstown Speedway Saturday, June 1st. Both events will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will visit Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL on Friday, May 31st. Friday night’s action will see the tour in competition with a full program of practice/A-B group time trials, qualifying heat races, B-Mains, and the 30-lap, $2,000 to win/$200 to start A-Main event. Other divisions joining the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series in action at Tri City Speedway will be B-Mods, Crate Late Models, Street Stocks, and Kids Modz. Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $50. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main will receive $50 tow money.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Tri-City Speedway on May 31, 2019:

1st $2,000 2nd $1,000 3rd $650 4th $550 5th $500 6th $400 7th $375 8th $350 9th $325 10th $300 11th $240 12th $235 13th $230 14th $225 15th – 22nd $200

Activities at Tri City Speedway on Friday, May 31st will see the pit area open at 3:00 P.M and the general admission area open at 5:30 P.M. The driver’s meeting will be at 6:00 P.M with practice laps set to begin at 6:30 P.M followed by time trials and green flag racing. All times are CST. Ticket prices at Tri City Speedway in the general admission area is $15 for adults (kids 12 years and younger are free) and pit area admission is $30 for adults (kids 12 years and younger are $15).

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will visit Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, IN on Saturday, June 1st. The tour will be in competition with a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heats, B Mains, and a 30 lap, $2,000 to win/$200 to start A-Main event. Other divisions joining the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series in action at Brownstown Speedway on Saturday, June 1st will be the track’s Super Late Model, Indiana Pro Late Model, Super Stocks, and Pure Stock divisions. Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $50. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main, will receive $50 tow money.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Brownstown Speedway on June 1, 2019:

1st $2,000 2nd $1,000 3rd $650 4th $550 5th $500 6th $400 7th $375 8th $350 9th $325 10th $300 11th $240 12th $235 13th $230 14th $225 15th – 22nd $200

Activities for the event at Brownstown Speedway on Saturday, June 1st will see the pit area and general admission area will open at 3 P.M. The driver’s meeting will be at 5:30 P.M with practice laps set to begin at 6:00 P.M. Time Trials will immediately follow practice laps at 6:30 P.M and racing will immediately follow time trials. All times are EST. Ticket prices for Brownstown Speedway on Saturday, June 1st in the general admission area will be $15 and pit admission will be $30.

2019 Tire Rule

Under the guideline of the 2019 DIRTcar UMP Modified rules, only tires approved for DIRTcar competition are the Hoosier: M-30S and M-60 compounds in the DIRTcar plated tire 26.5/8.0/15 or 27.5/8.0/15. The maximum width of the tire will be 9 inches. The M-60 may be used as a right rear option tire. NO GROOVING ALLOWED. Siping permitted on M-30 and M-60.

Tri City Speedway is located at 5100 Nameoki Rd in Pontoon Beach, IL 62040. For more information about Tri City Speedway, visit social media outlets at www.tricityspeedway.net, on Twitter @TriCity11, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TriCitySpeedway.

Brownstown Speedway is located at 476 E County Rd 100 S in Brownstown, IN 47220. For more information about Brownstown Speedway, contact Promoter Jim Price at (812) 620-0751, track phone at (812) 358-5332, or via social media at www.brownstownspeedway.comand like on Facebook (Brownstown Speedway).

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series presents UMP Dirt Car Modified sanctioned dirt track entertainment at racing venues throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Ohio. For more information concerning the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series, contact series race director Tim Wolfe at (270) 576-6474 or by email at wolfpackracing03@gmail.com

For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2019 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2019 Schedule of Events

May 31 (Friday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start

June 1 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start

June 15 (Saturday) Atomic Speedway (Waverly, OH): 30 Laps | $1,500 to win | $200 to start

July 11 (Thursday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start-

July 12 (Friday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start

July 19 (Friday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 Laps | $1,500 to win | $150 to start | Annual Hope for Harlie Benefit Race

July 20 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 40 Laps | $6,000 to win | $1,000 to start | Annual Hope for Harlie Benefit Race

August 3 (Saturday) Muskingum County Raceway (Zanesville, OH): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start

August 24 (Saturday) St Francois County Raceway (Farmington, MO): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start

August 29 (Thursday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start

August 30 (Friday) Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL): 35 Laps | $3,000 to win | $200 to start

August 31 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 40 laps | $5,000 to win Twin Features

September 1 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 Laps | $5,000 to win | $250 to start

September 27 (Friday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 35 Laps | $5,000 to win | $250 to start | 14th Annual Summit Racing Equipment Modified Mania | 10th Annual American Modified Series Championship Weekend

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings after 05/26/19

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10Y Trent Young 1200

2 1S Brian Shaw 1185

3 24H Mike Harrison 1060

4 36 Kenny Wallace 1000

5 81 Mark Cole 930

6 22 Josh Harris 920

7 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 880

8 81c Chris Cole 830

9 25 Tyler Nicely 730

10 18L Michael Long 685

—

