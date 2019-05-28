Two Nights of Racing May 31 and June 1 at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri Speedway

May 28, 2019

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, MO) Drivers, fans, and track personnel eagerly await the return to action at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) for two straight nights of racing this Friday and Saturday! The planned two nights of competition will serve as a makeup for the recently postponed Memorial Day weekend special events.

Heavy spring rains halted competition at the track for three straight weeks as the grounds were too saturated to host events. The make-up races this weekend mark the 20th anniversary for month of May special events racing at CMS by owners and promoters Earl and Susan Walls. Past Modified winners of May specials include active drivers Chad Lyle with 4 wins, along with Richard Layne, Terry Schultz, and Darron Fuqua, who was last year’s winner. Note, mention of driver name does not guarantee race appearance.

This weekend’s competition includes A-Mods, B-Mods, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, and ULMA Late Models on Friday night. On Saturday, A-Mods and B-Mods return along with E-Mods and Pure Stocks. All total the Walls have over $37,000 in prize money up for grabs for the various classes.

On Friday, A-Mods compete in night one qualifying action, which includes a 20-lap, $500-to-win scramble event that will determine the pole-sitter for the night two a-main finale. The top-twelve scramble finishers from Friday will move on to the night two a-main event. Mod-Lites and Street Stocks will compete for championship track points on Friday. B-Mods will not compete for track points on Friday. ULMA Late Models are also part of the race program on Friday with a $600-to-win main event. Marc Carter of Elite Auto Repair posted extra money for the Street Stocks, meaning the winner of the main event will take away $700!

On Saturday, A-mods return for night two qualifying action to determine the 12 remaining cars to make the grid for the 35-lap, $3,000-to-win main event. There will be a night two scramble; however, the night two scramble does not have a payout. A-Mods will not compete for track points on either night. B-Mods return on Saturday and will compete for championship track points. E-Mods are also part of the weekend program along with Pure Stocks, who will compete in their annual $500-to-win, 20-lap track special event. Pure Stocks and E-Mods will not earn track points.

There are no “track registration” fees for any class throughout the weekend. There are special event entry fees for A-Mods and Pure Stocks as these classes will compete in track special events. All pit passes regardless of age for the weekend are $40 each night and sold separately from any and all entry fees. Drivers pay only one entry fee but pit passes are sold individually each night. The Pure Stock entry fee is free for drivers who are registered drivers at CMS in 2019 in the Pure Stock division prior to this event. Non-track registered drivers will pay $25 entry fee. Entry fee does not include pit pass. Pure Stock non-qualifier payout is $25.

Format information and race order event (shown below) and details may be found on the CMS website on the Memorial Day Weekend tab at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. There is a $50 entry fee for drivers in the Modified division who paid their CMS 2019 Track Registration prior to this event in a Modified. Entry Fee for drivers not meeting these criteria is $100. Entry fee DOES NOT include pit pass. Modified non-qualifier payout is $75, must take green flag in a b-main. Must take green flag in main event to receive a-main payout per class!

Special event grandstand prices are in effect Friday and Saturday. Grandstand admissions are: $15 adults, $12 for Active-Duty Military and Seniors 65 to 74 years, $6 kids ages 6 to 12 years. Children five and under Free. Senior Citizens 75 and those permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. Start times for this weekend’s action are: Pits open at 4:30, grandstands at 5, driver pill draw cutoff 6:15 (no passing points awarded if late sign-in), pit meeting 6:30, practice hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30.

Friday’s Order of Events:

Mod-Lites

B-Mods

Street Stocks

ULMA Late Models

A-Mods

Saturday’s Order of Events:

E-Mods

B-Mods

Pure Stocks

A-Mods

CMS would like to extend its thoughts and concerns to those affected by the recent storms in Kansas and Missouri and the flooding situations, which continue to plague the entire Midwest, including racing venues.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Download the CMS Mobile App for Android and iPhone by visiting the Google Play Store or IOS.

US Hwy 13 north of Warrensburg is now under construction. According to the Johnson County EDC,” The City of Warrensburg is beginning construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Business Route MO-13 and Hawthorne Blvd. This is just north of Walmart, Applebee’s and Aldi’s. There will be some temporary detours from time to time.” CMS suggests using the Hwy 13 north bypass east of Warrensburg from US Hwy 50 as an alternate route if coming to CMS from the south. On race day, call 660.747.2166 for up-to-the minute race status information.

