Inaugural Visit to Belle-Clair & Return to Lake Ozark Awaits MLRA

Wheatland, Missouri (May 29, 2019) – Following last weeks unplanned weekend off for the Lucas Oil MLRA, a result of devastating storms that rocked the Lucas Oil Speedway postponing the Show-Me 100, teams and series officials are looking forward to returning to action with a pair of events on tap this weekend.

Friday night May 31st will take teams east of the Mississippi to the action packed Belle-Clair Speedway, before heading back to the Show-Me state on Saturday night June 1st with a visit to Lake Ozark Speedway for the running of the “Late Model Showdown at the Lake”. Both shows are slated to pay $400 to start and $3,000 to win.

The MLRA will be making their inaugural appearance Friday when teams take to the 1/5-mile Belle-Clair Speedway located on the grounds of the Historic Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, IL. Full of history and unique characteristics such as the wooden retaining walls built into the turns, Belle-Clair has a storied past of hosting big late model events which are known for their intense three wide racing.

Like most Midwest tracks, Belle-Clair has been plagued by mother nature to this point, getting in just two of their first eight schedule events. However, track Promotor Kenny Brown is ready to break Mother Nature’s curse and is excited to finally get the Lucas Oil MLRA into his Illinois facility this weekend.

“We’re looking forward to this weekend. We’ve got everything out and looking to put our local guys up against the MLRA,” said Brown. “There are no late models running in our area on Friday night, and I’ve got the tire rules out there and our local guys are real supportive of it.”

Friday’s event at the “Most Action-Packed Track in Southern Illinois” is being billed out as a battle between Illinois toughest local UMP Late Models VS. the stars of the Lucas Oil MLRA. While the series differ between their respective tire rules, MLRA director Ernie Leftwich has announced some rules changes for this event that should make way for a strong field of cars.

Typical MLRA rules only allow for the Hoosier WRS D55 and/or LM40. Rules for Friday night’s clash at Belle-Clair have been amended to allow both local UMP Drivers as well as the MLRA teams to compete without spending extra money for different tires. Tire rules for the Front will be WRS D55, LM20, LM40 and the Rears will be WRS D55 or LM40.

MLRA Series point leader Will Vaught had a tough outing in his last series start back on May 5th at the Quincy Raceways, when motor issues had the Crane, MO driver loaded up and headed home before the nights feature event hit the track. With three weeks down time, Vaught is expected to return to action this weekend, and what better place to get back on track for Vaught than a Saturday night return to Lake Ozark Speedway.

Vaught swept both ends of a weekend double header at the 1/3-mile facility one year ago, to go along with his MLRA triumph at the facility back in 2007-making it three in a row with a shot at a fourth consecutive win at the Lake this weekend. Following Vaught’s Rocket XR1 Chassis to the line both nights was 2016 series Champ Jesse Stovall.

Lake Ozark action one year ago was highlighted by Friday nights main event, which had fans on their feet following four lead changes and an intense battle for the lead between Logan Martin and eventual Champion Chad Simpson. Contact between the two leaders late in the going would send both drivers pitside and out of contention for the win.

Heading into the weekend, the battle at the top of the MLRA standings has tightened with Vaught holding onto a 39-point advantage over Mitch McGrath, while West Plains, Missouri’s Logan Martin sits only 43 out of the top spot.

Belle-Clair Speedway: Belleville, IL Race Day Info– Friday 5/31/19

Gates: 4:30 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:00 PM, Races to follow

Admission: Adults $20, Kids (under 12 yrs) Free with adult

Support Classes: Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4, BOSS 600cc Outlaw Micros

Website: www.belleclairspeedway.com

Lake Ozark Speedway: Eldon, MO Race Day Info– Saturday 6/1/19

Gates: 5:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Races – 7:30 pm

Admission: Adult $20, Senior/Military $17, Kids (6-13 yrs) $5, Kids 5 & under Free, Family Pass $35

Support Classes: ULMA Late Models–$1,000 to win, Street Stocks–$700 to Win

Website: www.lakeozarkspeedway.net

