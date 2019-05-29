Modified 100 Set For Thursday Night At Macon Speedway

95Q Up On The Wheel 100 Set For Thursday Night At Macon Speedway

High Paying Event Also Features Sprint Cars & Pro Lates

(Macon, IL) After an outstanding Memorial Day show which saw 120 cars in the pits, Macon Speedway is all ready to go for the second event of its three race week. Thursday night’s headliner will be the 95Q Up On The Wheel Modified 100 for the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified division. The high flying Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars and Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models will also be in action.

Thursday’s race for the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds will be the 2nd Annual “Up On The Wheel Modified 100”. Trent Young, of Hopkinsville, IL, made his first ever Macon Speedway appearance one year ago and claimed the $3,000 top prize, leading every lap. Kewanee, IL’s Ray Bollinger had a strong second place run, while Rick Conoyer, Curt Rhodes, and Brian Lynn completed the top five. The field featured a who’s-who list of drivers with 26 in attendance. Being the first event of its type at the track, many drivers were worried about fuel, tires, etc. None of the above turned out to be issues and the race was a great one.

The Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars presented by Morrow Brothers Ford will be in the house for the first of two scheduled events at the track this year. Jeremy Standridge leads the standing after four events. Paul Nienhiser, who always puts on a thrilling show, is second in points, while veteran Joey Moughan, Cory Bruns, and Kyle Schuett complete the top five. Last year’s event was claimed by Jacob Patton after Nienhiser tangled with lapped traffic while leading.

Rounding out Thursday’s action will be the Decatur Building Trades DIRTcar Pro Late Models. Dakota Ewing, of Warrensburg, IL, leads the standing by 34 over Donny Koehler, of Macon, IL. Blake Damery, Jake Little, and Jeff Reed, Jr. are currently in the top five. Ewing has claimed two feature wins, while Little and Logan Moody have each won a feature.

Following Thursday’s event, there is a short turnaround for Saturday’s Five Buck Night, featuring $5 grandstand admission and a kid’s bike giveaway. Several divisions of racing action are on tap for Saturday night.

On Thursday, pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, local pill draw will end at 5:45 when the drivers meeting begins, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will go green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $20 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars

Jeremy Standridge 296

2. Paul Nienhiser 283

3. Joey Moughan 282

4. Cory Bruns 272

5. Kyle Schuett 255

6. Joe B Miller 243

7. Brayden Fox 216

8. Jacob Patton 215

9. Jason Keith 208

10. Robbie Standridge 191

BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 294 0 2 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 258 36 3 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 234 60 4 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 212 82 5 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 212 82 6 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 196 98 7 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 148 146 8 96 Michael Rauch Decatur IL 146 148 9 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 132 162 10 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 124 170



Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models