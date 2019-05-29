Tanner English Tabbed as Big Frog Motorsports Full-Time Driver



Kentucky Racer To Contend for Southern Nationals Title



Ocala, Florida (05/29/19) – Florida-based, Big Frog Motorsports is pleased to announce that Tanner English has been hired as the full-time driver of the team’s M&W Transport No. 58 Dave’s Towing/ XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“We decided back in April to run a few races together to see if it would be a good fit for both of us. Seven races later, and we are both pleased about where we are at, so Tanner [English], and I have agreed to make him the full-time driver for our team,” Big Frog Motorsports owner, Augie Burttram commented. “We’ve taken Tanner to several places new to him in the past month, and he’s shown a ton of potential. As we get more time to gel, and as he gets more experience at some of these tracks, I have no doubt that we’re going to win some races.”

For the 25-year-old English he’s found the partnership with Big Frog Motorsports to be a natural fit.

“Augie [Burttram] and Mike [Rey] have been just awesome to deal with,” English said. “Even though we’ve had some bad luck on a few nights, we’ve already had some good runs, and I think there’s clearly a potential there for us to be a contender every time that we hit the track.”

English will also continue to pilot the Tommy Pope owned, No. 22 Super Late Model in select races as well as his personal No. 96 car. In fact, Big Frog Motorsports is going to take the month of June off to prepare for a run at the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals title with English in July.

“We’re going to go through our car and make sure it’s all good to go for the Southern Nationals. While we are doing that, we are going to help Tanner at some of the UMP Summernationals events that he plans to run in his own equipment,” Burttram revealed.

English is the two-time defending Schaeffer’s Oil Mid America Racing Series (MARS) Super Late Model Champion. His career has been on a rapid, uphill trajectory over the past few seasons.

Tanner most recently piloted the Big Frog Motorsports No. 58 during a Memorial Day weekend tripleheader with the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals. Saturday night found English being in the wrong place at the wrong time as he was collected in a pair of melees at Georgia’s Dixie Speedway, which relegated him to a 21st-place finish. On Sunday night at Rome Speedway (Rome, Georgia) he notched a third-place performance. Monday night saw Tanner’s Top-5 run at Tennessee’s 411 Motor Speedway sidelined by a bent shock.

For full results from the events, please visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com .

