Dennis Erb, Jr. Nabs First Win of 2019 at Merritt; Back on WOOLMS Trail in Southeast

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. celebrated in victory lane for the first time in his 2019 campaign on Saturday evening, May 25 at Merritt Speedway in Lake City, Michigan! After inclement weather had washed out an American Ethanol Late Model Tour (AELMT) showdown at Thunderbird (MI) Raceway, Dennis landed at Merritt to compete in the weekly Super Late Model event. Dennis timed in second quickest in his group during qualifying before securing a heat race triumph. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then rolled off from the outside of the third row in the headliner before taking the lead late in the distance en route to pocketing the $1,200 winner’s check!

On Sunday night, May 26, the AELMT Series rolled into Merritt to sanction a $4,000 to win shootout. Looking to pick up two straight wins at the Wolverine State venue, Dennis started off the evening by posting the quickest lap overall of the 38 entrants during qualifying prior to placing second in heat race action. After drawing the outside of the fourth row before the start of the 40-lap main event, Dennis vaulted up inside of the top five and settled for a sixth place showing behind only winner Dona Marcoullier, Rusty Schlenk, Brandon Thirlby, Rich Bell, and Travis Stemler. Complete results from both holiday weekend shows can be accessed online at www.merrittspeedwaymi.com.

“It feels good to get that first win under our belt and hopefully there are some more trips to victory lane in store for us this season,” exclaimed Erb this week via telephone. “It was a struggle to find somewhere to race last week with all of the bad weather. We had plans of going out to the Show-Me 100 and then to hit all three Ethanol races that were scheduled, but eventually wound up at Merritt for two nights. I had a fast car on Saturday and was able to get up through there to win, but couldn’t pull it off on Sunday after redrawing an eight before the feature. Hopefully, the weather will cooperate this upcoming weekend and we can get both Outlaws races in the books at Cochran and Lancaster!”

Fresh off the strong weekend, Dennis Erb Racing will rejoin the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series tour on May 31-June 1 in the Southeast. On Friday night, a $10,000 top prize will be on the line at Cochran Motor Speedway in Cochran, Georgia, while Saturday’s stop at Lancaster Motor Speedway in Lancaster, South Carolina will also boast a $10,000 payday. Dennis comes into the doubleheader seventh in the latest version of the heated national tour point standings. More information on both races can be viewed by pointing your web browser to www.woolms.com.

In other news, Dennis has officially registered for the ‘Dirt Million’ on August 22-24 at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio. Please visit https://www.dirtmillion.com/denniserbjr/ to purchase tickets, camping, merchandise, etc. for the ‘Dirt Million’ and help support the Dennis Erb Racing team. Each dollar spent at checkout selecting Dennis Erb, Jr. will earn him reward points and the top five drivers in the Driver Reward Points Rankings will receive provisionals into the ‘Dirt Million’ main event, which at this point has a purse of over $261,000! Dennis appreciates your support!!!

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, P&W Sales, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

