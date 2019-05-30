LaSalle Speedway shuts down

FROM THE DESK OF KERRY M. IZZO-DAUBER LaSalle, Illinois

It is with an extremely heavy and broken heart that I must report that

due to the current personal events and unfortunate circumstances in my own life, I am forced to cease any and all operations at the LaSalle Speedway. I am totally unaware of what the future may hold for the speedway or the property but for now and the foreseeable future, the track is closed. I alone have had to make this decision. I refuse to comment or discuss the circumstances around this heartbreaking decision. At this time, I am asking for privacy for myself and my entire family.

I’d like to thank all the fans for their loyalty and support over the past 26, years. To each and every racer, it truly has been a pleasure to have worked with you. Some of your friendships will always remain dear to me for a very long time. I’d like to thank all of our sponsors who have been with us all these years. To my employees, from the bottom of my heart I thank you for all your hard work and dedication. I will miss you all.

If anyone has a refund coming for purchased tickets please call the office. Arrangements for refunds are in the process already. The office will remain open until June 7th. Thank you for your patience.

Warmest Regards To All

Kerry