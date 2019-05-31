$5 Admission & Kids Bike Giveaway Saturday Night At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway will be kicking off the month of June with a Five Buck night, this Saturday, June 1. In addition to $5 grandstand admission, a number of great supporters have stepped up to donate bicycles for the kids bike giveaway. The USAC/IMRA DII Midgets will join the weekly classes for on-track action.
Upon arrival to the races, kids 13 and under will be given a ticket for their chance to win one of the many bikes that will be given away. The child will then put the ticket in the bucket that corresponds with the bike that child would like to win. Drawings will take place in waves. The winning numbers will be announced over the public address system throughout the evening.
On track action will be highlighted by the USAC/IMRA DII Midget class. It will be the only appearance for the DII Midgets in 2019. The class is popular and runs on a regular basis at Lincoln Speedway as well as Spoon River Speedway.
Also in action will be the Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks, Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, Sportsman, and Hornets.
Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|25
|Dakota
|Ewing
|Warrensburg
|IL
|226
|0
|2
|14
|Donny
|Koehler
|Macon
|IL
|192
|34
|3
|10
|Blake
|Damery
|Blue Mound
|IL
|174
|52
|4
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|168
|58
|5
|52R
|Jeff
|Reed, Jr
|Blue Mound
|IL
|154
|72
|6
|14J
|Braden
|Johnson
|Taylorville
|IL
|150
|76
|7
|32M
|Cody
|Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|148
|78
|8
|27
|Colby
|Sheppard
|Williamsville
|IL
|148
|78
|9
|22
|Chris
|Dick
|Deland
|IL
|132
|94
|10
|15M
|Colby
|Eller
|Taylorville
|IL
|118
|108
BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|294
|0
|2
|43
|Jared
|Thomas
|Edinburg
|IL
|258
|36
|3
|87C
|Alan
|Crowder
|Elwin
|IL
|234
|60
|4
|77
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|212
|82
|5
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|212
|82
|6
|28
|Rodney
|Standerfer
|Summerfield
|IL
|196
|98
|7
|11
|Zach
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|148
|146
|8
|96
|Michael
|Rauch
|Decatur
|IL
|146
|148
|9
|10
|Curt
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|132
|162
|10
|28S
|Joe
|Strawkas
|Buffalo
|IL
|124
|170
Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|36
|Nick
|Justice
|Decatur
|IL
|268
|0
|2
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|262
|6
|3
|5
|Rob
|Timmons
|Centralia
|IL
|222
|46
|4
|B21
|Billy
|Nail
|Decatur
|IL
|202
|66
|5
|55
|Tim
|Riech
|Petersburg
|IL
|190
|78
|6
|14N
|Nathan
|Lynch
|Hillsboro
|IL
|178
|90
|7
|11
|Roy
|Magee
|Springfield
|IL
|174
|94
|8
|14B
|Brady
|Lynch
|Hillsboro
|IL
|170
|98
|9
|116
|Kevin
|Rench
|Hillsboro
|IL
|160
|108
|10
|022
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|158
|110
Sportsman
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|41
|Scott
|Landers
|Taylorville
|IL
|166
|0
|2
|17B
|Tim
|Bedinger
|Taylorville
|IL
|162
|4
|3
|94
|Mitch
|Ringler
|Taylorville
|IL
|162
|4
|4
|12M
|Terry
|Myers
|Buffalo
|IL
|148
|18
|5
|3J
|Joel
|Irvin
|Harristown
|IL
|144
|22
|6
|25
|Dennis
|Vander Meersch
|Springfield
|IL
|120
|46
|7
|87
|Wes
|O’Dell
|Springfield
|IL
|114
|52
|8
|21
|Brad
|Bedinger
|Taylorville
|IL
|108
|58
|9
|11
|Rick
|Roedel
|Shelbyville
|IL
|94
|72
|10
|61
|Stefan
|Bedinger
|Taylorville
|IL
|92
|74
Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks
|1
|5
|Terry Reed
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|172
|0
|2
|16
|Nick Macklin
|Argenta
|IL
|170
|2
|3
|22
|Darrell Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|150
|22
|4
|14
|Wes Biesenthal
|Athens
|IL
|142
|30
|5
|2z
|Andy Zahnd
|White Heath
|IL
|136
|36
|6
|15H
|Josh Hetherinton
|Fairbury
|IL
|130
|42
|7
|67
|Rudy Zaragoza
|Jacksonville
|IL
|122
|50
|8
|21
|Jaret Duff
|Maroa
|IL
|106
|66
|9
|17B
|Braden Bilger
|Jacksonville
|IL
|100
|72
|10
|17
|Josh Beal
|Springfield
|IL
|86
|86
Archer’s Alley Street Stocks
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|1
|Gene
|Reed
|Hammond
|IL
|274
|0
|2
|T5
|Terry
|Reed
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|272
|2
|3
|X7
|Larry
|Russell
|Decatur
|IL
|246
|28
|4
|22X
|Darrell
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|230
|44
|5
|3J
|Jonathon
|Hall
|Harristown
|IL
|214
|60
|6
|41
|Fredie
|Thomas
|Macon
|IL
|202
|72
|7
|2Z
|Andy
|Zahnd
|White Heath
|IL
|170
|104
|8
|08
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|154
|120
|9
|B26
|Bobby
|Beiler
|Blue Mound
|IL
|148
|126
|10
|17
|Joshua
|Beal
|Springfield
|IL
|140
|134
Hornets
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|32B
|Brady
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|290
|0
|2
|D7
|Carter
|Dart
|Springfield
|IL
|254
|36
|3
|357
|Billy
|Mason
|Brownstown
|IL
|232
|58
|4
|64CK
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|206
|84
|5
|69M
|Michael
|Abbott
|Taylorville
|IL
|194
|96
|6
|39M
|Marty
|Sullivan
|Decatur
|IL
|190
|100
|7
|26A
|Michael
|McKay
|Springfield
|IL
|176
|114
|8
|98
|Ken
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|152
|138
|9
|31
|Jacob
|Shanks
|Decatur
|IL
|114
|176
|10
|A15
|Alexa
|Lowe
|Springfield
|IL
|110
|180