$5 Admission & Kids Bike Giveaway Saturday Night At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway will be kicking off the month of June with a Five Buck night, this Saturday, June 1. In addition to $5 grandstand admission, a number of great supporters have stepped up to donate bicycles for the kids bike giveaway. The USAC/IMRA DII Midgets will join the weekly classes for on-track action.

Upon arrival to the races, kids 13 and under will be given a ticket for their chance to win one of the many bikes that will be given away. The child will then put the ticket in the bucket that corresponds with the bike that child would like to win. Drawings will take place in waves. The winning numbers will be announced over the public address system throughout the evening.

On track action will be highlighted by the USAC/IMRA DII Midget class. It will be the only appearance for the DII Midgets in 2019. The class is popular and runs on a regular basis at Lincoln Speedway as well as Spoon River Speedway.

Also in action will be the Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks, Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, Sportsman, and Hornets.

Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 226 0 2 14 Donny Koehler Macon IL 192 34 3 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 174 52 4 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 168 58 5 52R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 154 72 6 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 150 76 7 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 148 78 8 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 148 78 9 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 132 94 10 15M Colby Eller Taylorville IL 118 108



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 294 0 2 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 258 36 3 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 234 60 4 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 212 82 5 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 212 82 6 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 196 98 7 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 148 146 8 96 Michael Rauch Decatur IL 146 148 9 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 132 162 10 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 124 170



Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 268 0 2 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 262 6 3 5 Rob Timmons Centralia IL 222 46 4 B21 Billy Nail Decatur IL 202 66 5 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 190 78 6 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 178 90 7 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 174 94 8 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 170 98 9 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 160 108 10 022 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 158 110



Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 166 0 2 17B Tim Bedinger Taylorville IL 162 4 3 94 Mitch Ringler Taylorville IL 162 4 4 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 148 18 5 3J Joel Irvin Harristown IL 144 22 6 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 120 46 7 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 114 52 8 21 Brad Bedinger Taylorville IL 108 58 9 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 94 72 10 61 Stefan Bedinger Taylorville IL 92 74



Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks

1 5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 172 0 2 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 170 2 3 22 Darrell Dick Monticello IL 150 22 4 14 Wes Biesenthal Athens IL 142 30 5 2z Andy Zahnd White Heath IL 136 36 6 15H Josh Hetherinton Fairbury IL 130 42 7 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 122 50 8 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 106 66 9 17B Braden Bilger Jacksonville IL 100 72 10 17 Josh Beal Springfield IL 86 86

Archer’s Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 1 Gene Reed Hammond IL 274 0 2 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 272 2 3 X7 Larry Russell Decatur IL 246 28 4 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 230 44 5 3J Jonathon Hall Harristown IL 214 60 6 41 Fredie Thomas Macon IL 202 72 7 2Z Andy Zahnd White Heath IL 170 104 8 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 154 120 9 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 148 126 10 17 Joshua Beal Springfield IL 140 134



Hornets