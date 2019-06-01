Central Missouri Speedway Friday Victories go to Lyle, Russell, Vaughn, Royalty, and Griggs!



Unsanctioned: Modifieds, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and ULMA sanctioned Late Models

Central Missouri Speedway

May 31, 2019

(Warrensburg, MO) To snag a line from a famous song, “At Last,” at long last racing returned to Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Friday evening for night one of the Memorial Day makeup events. A stellar 108 race teams filled the pits on a comfortable late-spring night for racing among A-Mods, Street Stocks, ULMA Late Models, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites.

Mod-Lite Recap (25 Cars). Heat race winners: Ed Griggs, Dillon Raffurty, Travis Alexander, and David Raffurty. B-Main winner: Kelly Bergstrom. Ed Griggs ended the hot streak of point’s leader Dillon Raffurty in the 20-lap feature event. The race was halted only one time due to a red-flag incident in which the driver was okay. Griggs comfortably held point out front and went on to claim his first win of the season. Dillon Raffurty was second followed by Bria Ziegler, Travis Alexander, and Jeff Raffurty.

B-Mod Recap (30 Cars). Heat-race winners: Cody Brill, Patrick Royalty, Jake Richards, and Jeremy Lile. B-Main winner: Chad Staus. The B-Mods had a bit of a time finding their groove during their a-main event, which was cut short due to the 20-minute time limit being exceeded. Royalty was strong on each ensuing restart and went on to claim the victory ahead of Jake Richards, Jeremy Lile, Cody Brill and Shadren Turner.

Street Stock Recap (18 Cars). Heat-race winners: Clayton Campbell and Eric Hammons. The Street Stocks also had a long night for their $700-to-win main event. Campbell and Nathan Vaughn raced hard for the victory when the racing was green-flag status. In the end, Vaughn prevailed for the victory ahead of Campbell, Dean Wille, Cody Frazon, and Larry Ferris II.

ULMA Late Model Recap (15 Cars). Heat-race winners: Todd McCoin and Jason Russell. In ULMA Late Model action it was a two-man race up until contact with the leaders changed the race. As Johnny Fennewald and eventual winner Jason Russell fought hard off turn four, Fennewald ended up with too much damage after the leaders made contact coming off turn four in a tight turn. When racing resumed, Russell was too strong and pulled away for the victory. Dylan Hoover was second followed by Todd McCoin, Kaden Cornell, Cole Henson and Aaron Marrant.

A-Mod Recap (20 Cars). Heat-race winners: Terry Schultz, Austin Siebert, and Jason Pursley. The Modified Scramble was the final event of the night as drivers were vying for a spot in the Saturday finale. After several early caution periods slowed the race, which ultimately ended under the time limit a few laps short of the scheduled 20-lap distance. Chad Lyle went on to record the win and selected the outside row, where he will start tomorrow’s 35-lap feature. Austin Siebert was second followed by Terry Schultz, Jason Pursley, Gunner Martin, Tim Karrick, Kameron Grindstaff, Danny Scrogham, Tyler Schmidt, Jimmy Dowell, Kyle Westerhold, and Jimmy Eaton. Those 12 drivers will start tomorrow’s main event on the outside rows.

For full results, visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Coming Up Next: Saturday, June 1st. Night two of the Memorial Day makeup events featuring $3,000-to-win A-Mods, $500-to-win Pure Stocks, also running E-Mods and B-Mods. On race day call the track phone at 660.747.2166. Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by spectator grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15 (no passing points if driver checks in late), the pit meeting takes place at 6:30, and practice ‘hot laps’ begin at 7. Racing begins at 7:30.

Adult general admission is $15, Active Military $12, Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 years $12, Kids ages 6 to 12 years $6, Senior Citizens 75 and older free, Children 5 and under free. All pit passes, regardless of age are $40. All minors 18 years and older will require a minor release form, available on-site. The minor release form is available for downloading and printing on the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net under the DRIVERS tab. As a reminder to all drivers and fans, CMS does not accept credit cards; however, there are two ATM machines available on-site, one on the front stretch, one on pit side.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Download the CMS Mobile App for Android and iPhone by scanning the QR Code.

US Hwy 13 north of Warrensburg is now under construction. According to the Johnson County EDC,” The City of Warrensburg is beginning construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Business Route MO-13 and Hawthorne Blvd. This is just north of Walmart, Applebee’s and Aldi’s. There will be some temporary detours from time to time.” CMS suggests using the Hwy 13 north bypass east of Warrensburg from US Hwy 50 as an alternate route if coming to CMS from the south.

Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners Include: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Classic Hits Power 97.7 FM, Logan Contractors Supply, Inc., Budweiser, Pepsi, Country 94.1 FM KFKF, Joslin’s Jewelry, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Heartland Waste, Big O Tires, O’Reilly Auto Parts Warrensburg, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, KMZU The Farm 100.7 FM and KRLI Country 103.9 FM, Brooks Automotive LLC, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Elk Horn Tent and Canvas, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, Blue Springs Truck Line, OK Wheel Alignment, Elite Auto Repair, LJS Graphics, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, Rick Darling Performance, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, Kenny’s Tile & Flooring, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Buffalo Wild Wings, B&D Transmission, Fastenal, D&M Plumbing, LLC, Mid-America Packaged Ice, and RockAuto.com.