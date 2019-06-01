Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Davenport Charges to Magnolia Score

Davenport Charges to Magnolia Score

Jonathan Davenport

COLUMBUS, Miss. (May 31, 2019) – Jonathan Davenport held off Tim McCreadie to win night two of Magnolia Motor Speedway’s GEICO Clash at the Mag – presented by Big River Steel. For Davenport, it was his seventh Lucas Oil victory of the season.

Davenport started from the pole and fought off early race challenges from fellow front-row starter, Mike Marlar. McCreadie passed Marlar on lap 11 for the second spot and valiantly tried to overhaul his fellow Longhorn Chassis driver in the waning laps of the race.

Devin Moran charged from the 11th starting position to finish third after passing Marlar on the final lap, earning the Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race. Marlar was fourth and Don O’Neal rounded out the top five finishers.

“This Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is so competitive. Going out to qualify just a few cars later than we did tonight almost put us out of the top ten last night. I know that Johnny Stokes is going to keep working on this track. It’s just like tuning on our race cars, but there is a fine line. I know he will get it right for tomorrow night,” said the two-time series champion.

“I think these Longhorn Chassis have turned the corner and we’ve got them running really well,” Davenport added. “I know McCreadie finished second tonight, so they have their program running for the win as well. We have tried several different things with these and right now we are spot on. We haven’t been able to race a lot, so we haven’t unloaded a lot the last few months with all the weather we’ve been having.”

McCreadie claimed his second runner-up finish in as many nights at Magnolia. “We are feeling really comfortable with these cars now. I don’t know what happened in qualifying, if it was really slimy still or what, but it put us behind tonight. We should be starting close to the front and hopefully we can put 100 laps together tomorrow night.”

Moran rallied late by passing several cars over the last half the race to come home in third, despite having an ailing car after the checkers fell. “We stopped down in turn four after coming back on the track. We had some rear end problems after the race. It spun the rear end and pulled the driveshaft out. I will have to get a wrecker to tow it back to the pits. Fortunately, we made all 25 laps tonight.”

The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports-owned, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: Nutrien Ag Solutions, ASC Warranty, Penske Racing Shocks, Valvoline, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Hawkeye Trucks, and Spartan Mowers.

Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Josh Richards, Timothy Culp, Earl Pearson Jr., and Neil Baggett.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Friday, May 31, 2019
GEICO Clash at the Mag – presented by Big River Steel
Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, Miss.

Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Kyle Bronson / 13.745 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Mike Marlar / 13.793 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Don O’Neal, Kyle Bronson, Timothy Culp, Robbie Stuart, Morgan Bagley, Shay Knight, David Payne, Hudson O’Neal, Bobby Pierce

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Michael Arnold, Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran ®, Dane Dacus, Rick Rickman, Austin Arnold, Clay Fisher, Chad Thrash, Christian Hanger

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mike Marlar, Tyler Erb ®, Earl Pearson, Jr., Shanon Buckingham, Scott Dedwylder, BJ Robinson, Joey Moriarty, Colton Horner, Gavin Landers

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Brian Rickman, Neil Baggett, Stormy Scott, Billy Moyer, Jr., Billy Moyer, Jimmy Owens, Eric Cooley, Shelby Sheedy

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Robbie Stuart, Bobby Pierce, Morgan Bagley, Rick Rickman, Hudson O’Neal, Shay Knight, Clay Fisher, Christian Hanger, David Payne, Chad Thrash, Austin Arnold

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Dedwylder, Jimmy Owens, Billy Moyer, BJ Robinson, Shelby Sheedy, Eric Cooley, Colton Horner, Billy Moyer, Jr., Joey Moriarty, Gavin Landers

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (25 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS
1 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $5,000
2 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $3,000
3 11 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $2,000
4 2 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,500
5 5 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,250
6 6 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $1,000
7 4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $950
8 13 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $900
9 10 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $850
10 12 21xxx Neil Baggett Columbus, MS $800
11 3 4 Michael Arnold Hattiesburg, MS $700
12 19 32P Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $600
13 8 90 Brian Rickman Columbus, MS $600
14 9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $600
15 16 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $600
16 15 54 Dane Dacus Lakeland, TN $600
17 21 14m Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX $550
18 20 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $500
19 14 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $500
20 24 1B BJ Robinson Haughton, LA $500
21 23 86 Rick Rickman Columbus, MS $500
22 18 33 Scott Dedwylder Vossburg, MS $500
23 22 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR $500
24 17 6R Robbie Stuart DeRidder, LA $500

 

Race Statistics
Entrants: 37
Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 25)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport
Margin of Victory: 0.347 seconds
Cautions: None
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Devin Moran (Advanced 8 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Rick Rickman
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Devin Moran
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap 3 – 15.030 seconds)
Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Devin Moran
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport
Time of Race: 6 minutes 50 seconds

 

Saturday, June 1 Line-Ups:

   

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Line-Up (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER
Jimmy Owens 20 33 Scott Dedwylder
Shanon Buckingham 50 1B BJ Robinson
Chad Thrash 1C 77 Gavin Landers
Christian Hanger 29 99 Clay Fisher
David Payne 7P A8 Austin Arnold
Nick Curole 114    

 

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Line-Up (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER
Eric Cooley 33c 86 Rick Rickman
Robbie Stuart 6R 3 Shay Knight
Billy Moyer Jr. 21JR G4 Shelby Sheedy
Joey Moriarty 51 56jr Colton Horner
Morgan Bagley 14m 97 Cade Dillard

Lucas Oil Feature Line-Up (100 Laps):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER
Tim McCreadie 39 14 Josh Richards
Don O’Neal 5 49 Jonathan Davenport
Mike Marlar 157 1M Devin Moran ®
Tyler Erb ® 1T 1 Earl Pearson, Jr.
Stormy Scott 2S C8 Timothy Culp
Bobby Pierce 32 71 Hudson O’Neal
Kyle Bronson 40B 21xxx Neil Baggett
Dane Dacus 54 4 Michael Arnold
Billy Moyer 21 90 Brian Rickman
B-MAIN 1 1st 1st B-MAIN 2
B-MAIN 1 2nd 2nd B-MAIN 2
SERIES PROVISIONAL     SERIES PROVISIONAL

 

 

