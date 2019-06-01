Davenport Charges to Magnolia Score

COLUMBUS, Miss. (May 31, 2019) – Jonathan Davenport held off Tim McCreadie to win night two of Magnolia Motor Speedway’s GEICO Clash at the Mag – presented by Big River Steel. For Davenport, it was his seventh Lucas Oil victory of the season.

Davenport started from the pole and fought off early race challenges from fellow front-row starter, Mike Marlar. McCreadie passed Marlar on lap 11 for the second spot and valiantly tried to overhaul his fellow Longhorn Chassis driver in the waning laps of the race.

Devin Moran charged from the 11th starting position to finish third after passing Marlar on the final lap, earning the Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race. Marlar was fourth and Don O’Neal rounded out the top five finishers.

“This Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is so competitive. Going out to qualify just a few cars later than we did tonight almost put us out of the top ten last night. I know that Johnny Stokes is going to keep working on this track. It’s just like tuning on our race cars, but there is a fine line. I know he will get it right for tomorrow night,” said the two-time series champion.

“I think these Longhorn Chassis have turned the corner and we’ve got them running really well,” Davenport added. “I know McCreadie finished second tonight, so they have their program running for the win as well. We have tried several different things with these and right now we are spot on. We haven’t been able to race a lot, so we haven’t unloaded a lot the last few months with all the weather we’ve been having.”

McCreadie claimed his second runner-up finish in as many nights at Magnolia. “We are feeling really comfortable with these cars now. I don’t know what happened in qualifying, if it was really slimy still or what, but it put us behind tonight. We should be starting close to the front and hopefully we can put 100 laps together tomorrow night.”

Moran rallied late by passing several cars over the last half the race to come home in third, despite having an ailing car after the checkers fell. “We stopped down in turn four after coming back on the track. We had some rear end problems after the race. It spun the rear end and pulled the driveshaft out. I will have to get a wrecker to tow it back to the pits. Fortunately, we made all 25 laps tonight.”

The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports-owned, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: Nutrien Ag Solutions, ASC Warranty, Penske Racing Shocks, Valvoline, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Hawkeye Trucks, and Spartan Mowers.

Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Josh Richards, Timothy Culp, Earl Pearson Jr., and Neil Baggett.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, May 31, 2019

GEICO Clash at the Mag – presented by Big River Steel

Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, Miss.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Kyle Bronson / 13.745 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Mike Marlar / 13.793 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Don O’Neal, Kyle Bronson, Timothy Culp, Robbie Stuart, Morgan Bagley, Shay Knight, David Payne, Hudson O’Neal, Bobby Pierce

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Michael Arnold, Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran ®, Dane Dacus, Rick Rickman, Austin Arnold, Clay Fisher, Chad Thrash, Christian Hanger

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mike Marlar, Tyler Erb ®, Earl Pearson, Jr., Shanon Buckingham, Scott Dedwylder, BJ Robinson, Joey Moriarty, Colton Horner, Gavin Landers

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Brian Rickman, Neil Baggett, Stormy Scott, Billy Moyer, Jr., Billy Moyer, Jimmy Owens, Eric Cooley, Shelby Sheedy

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Robbie Stuart, Bobby Pierce, Morgan Bagley, Rick Rickman, Hudson O’Neal, Shay Knight, Clay Fisher, Christian Hanger, David Payne, Chad Thrash, Austin Arnold



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Dedwylder, Jimmy Owens, Billy Moyer, BJ Robinson, Shelby Sheedy, Eric Cooley, Colton Horner, Billy Moyer, Jr., Joey Moriarty, Gavin Landers

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (25 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $5,000 2 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $3,000 3 11 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $2,000 4 2 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,500 5 5 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,250 6 6 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $1,000 7 4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $950 8 13 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $900 9 10 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $850 10 12 21xxx Neil Baggett Columbus, MS $800 11 3 4 Michael Arnold Hattiesburg, MS $700 12 19 32P Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $600 13 8 90 Brian Rickman Columbus, MS $600 14 9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $600 15 16 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $600 16 15 54 Dane Dacus Lakeland, TN $600 17 21 14m Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX $550 18 20 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $500 19 14 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $500 20 24 1B BJ Robinson Haughton, LA $500 21 23 86 Rick Rickman Columbus, MS $500 22 18 33 Scott Dedwylder Vossburg, MS $500 23 22 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR $500 24 17 6R Robbie Stuart DeRidder, LA $500

Race Statistics

Entrants: 37

Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 25)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Margin of Victory: 0.347 seconds

Cautions: None

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Devin Moran (Advanced 8 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Rick Rickman

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Devin Moran

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap 3 – 15.030 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Devin Moran

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport

Time of Race: 6 minutes 50 seconds

Saturday, June 1 Line-Ups:

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Line-Up (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Jimmy Owens 20 33 Scott Dedwylder Shanon Buckingham 50 1B BJ Robinson Chad Thrash 1C 77 Gavin Landers Christian Hanger 29 99 Clay Fisher David Payne 7P A8 Austin Arnold Nick Curole 114

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Line-Up (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Eric Cooley 33c 86 Rick Rickman Robbie Stuart 6R 3 Shay Knight Billy Moyer Jr. 21JR G4 Shelby Sheedy Joey Moriarty 51 56jr Colton Horner Morgan Bagley 14m 97 Cade Dillard

Lucas Oil Feature Line-Up (100 Laps):