Davenport Charges to Magnolia Score

COLUMBUS, Miss. (May 31, 2019) – Jonathan Davenport held off Tim McCreadie to win night two of Magnolia Motor Speedway’s GEICO Clash at the Mag – presented by Big River Steel. For Davenport, it was his seventh Lucas Oil victory of the season.
Davenport started from the pole and fought off early race challenges from fellow front-row starter, Mike Marlar. McCreadie passed Marlar on lap 11 for the second spot and valiantly tried to overhaul his fellow Longhorn Chassis driver in the waning laps of the race.
Devin Moran charged from the 11th starting position to finish third after passing Marlar on the final lap, earning the Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race. Marlar was fourth and Don O’Neal rounded out the top five finishers.
“This Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is so competitive. Going out to qualify just a few cars later than we did tonight almost put us out of the top ten last night. I know that Johnny Stokes is going to keep working on this track. It’s just like tuning on our race cars, but there is a fine line. I know he will get it right for tomorrow night,” said the two-time series champion.
“I think these Longhorn Chassis have turned the corner and we’ve got them running really well,” Davenport added. “I know McCreadie finished second tonight, so they have their program running for the win as well. We have tried several different things with these and right now we are spot on. We haven’t been able to race a lot, so we haven’t unloaded a lot the last few months with all the weather we’ve been having.”
McCreadie claimed his second runner-up finish in as many nights at Magnolia. “We are feeling really comfortable with these cars now. I don’t know what happened in qualifying, if it was really slimy still or what, but it put us behind tonight. We should be starting close to the front and hopefully we can put 100 laps together tomorrow night.”
Moran rallied late by passing several cars over the last half the race to come home in third, despite having an ailing car after the checkers fell. “We stopped down in turn four after coming back on the track. We had some rear end problems after the race. It spun the rear end and pulled the driveshaft out. I will have to get a wrecker to tow it back to the pits. Fortunately, we made all 25 laps tonight.”
The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports-owned, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: Nutrien Ag Solutions, ASC Warranty, Penske Racing Shocks, Valvoline, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Hawkeye Trucks, and Spartan Mowers.
Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Josh Richards, Timothy Culp, Earl Pearson Jr., and Neil Baggett.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Friday, May 31, 2019
GEICO Clash at the Mag – presented by Big River Steel
Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, Miss.
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Kyle Bronson / 13.745 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Mike Marlar / 13.793 seconds
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Don O’Neal, Kyle Bronson, Timothy Culp, Robbie Stuart, Morgan Bagley, Shay Knight, David Payne, Hudson O’Neal, Bobby Pierce
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Michael Arnold, Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran ®, Dane Dacus, Rick Rickman, Austin Arnold, Clay Fisher, Chad Thrash, Christian Hanger
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mike Marlar, Tyler Erb ®, Earl Pearson, Jr., Shanon Buckingham, Scott Dedwylder, BJ Robinson, Joey Moriarty, Colton Horner, Gavin Landers
Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Brian Rickman, Neil Baggett, Stormy Scott, Billy Moyer, Jr., Billy Moyer, Jimmy Owens, Eric Cooley, Shelby Sheedy
Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Robbie Stuart, Bobby Pierce, Morgan Bagley, Rick Rickman, Hudson O’Neal, Shay Knight, Clay Fisher, Christian Hanger, David Payne, Chad Thrash, Austin Arnold
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Dedwylder, Jimmy Owens, Billy Moyer, BJ Robinson, Shelby Sheedy, Eric Cooley, Colton Horner, Billy Moyer, Jr., Joey Moriarty, Gavin Landers
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (25 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$5,000
|2
|7
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$3,000
|3
|11
|1M
|Devin Moran ®
|Dresden, OH
|$2,000
|4
|2
|157
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|$1,500
|5
|5
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,250
|6
|6
|1T
|Tyler Erb ®
|New Waverly, TX
|$1,000
|7
|4
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$950
|8
|13
|C8
|Timothy Culp
|Prattsville, AR
|$900
|9
|10
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$850
|10
|12
|21xxx
|Neil Baggett
|Columbus, MS
|$800
|11
|3
|4
|Michael Arnold
|Hattiesburg, MS
|$700
|12
|19
|32P
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|$600
|13
|8
|90
|Brian Rickman
|Columbus, MS
|$600
|14
|9
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$600
|15
|16
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruses, NM
|$600
|16
|15
|54
|Dane Dacus
|Lakeland, TN
|$600
|17
|21
|14m
|Morgan Bagley
|Gladewater, TX
|$550
|18
|20
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$500
|19
|14
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|$500
|20
|24
|1B
|BJ Robinson
|Haughton, LA
|$500
|21
|23
|86
|Rick Rickman
|Columbus, MS
|$500
|22
|18
|33
|Scott Dedwylder
|Vossburg, MS
|$500
|23
|22
|21
|Billy Moyer
|Batesville, AR
|$500
|24
|17
|6R
|Robbie Stuart
|DeRidder, LA
|$500
Race Statistics
Entrants: 37
Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 25)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport
Margin of Victory: 0.347 seconds
Cautions: None
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Devin Moran (Advanced 8 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Rick Rickman
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Devin Moran
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap 3 – 15.030 seconds)
Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Devin Moran
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport
Time of Race: 6 minutes 50 seconds
Saturday, June 1 Line-Ups:
Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Line-Up (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer):
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Jimmy Owens
|20
|33
|Scott Dedwylder
|Shanon Buckingham
|50
|1B
|BJ Robinson
|Chad Thrash
|1C
|77
|Gavin Landers
|Christian Hanger
|29
|99
|Clay Fisher
|David Payne
|7P
|A8
|Austin Arnold
|Nick Curole
|114
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Line-Up (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer):
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Eric Cooley
|33c
|86
|Rick Rickman
|Robbie Stuart
|6R
|3
|Shay Knight
|Billy Moyer Jr.
|21JR
|G4
|Shelby Sheedy
|Joey Moriarty
|51
|56jr
|Colton Horner
|Morgan Bagley
|14m
|97
|Cade Dillard
Lucas Oil Feature Line-Up (100 Laps):
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Tim McCreadie
|39
|14
|Josh Richards
|Don O’Neal
|5
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Mike Marlar
|157
|1M
|Devin Moran ®
|Tyler Erb ®
|1T
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Stormy Scott
|2S
|C8
|Timothy Culp
|Bobby Pierce
|32
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Kyle Bronson
|40B
|21xxx
|Neil Baggett
|Dane Dacus
|54
|4
|Michael Arnold
|Billy Moyer
|21
|90
|Brian Rickman
|B-MAIN 1
|1st
|1st
|B-MAIN 2
|B-MAIN 1
|2nd
|2nd
|B-MAIN 2
|SERIES PROVISIONAL
|SERIES PROVISIONAL