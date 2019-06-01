Kloos Snags First Career MLRA Win at Belle-Clair Speedway

Media Contact: Billy Rock

Belleville, IL (May 31, 2019) – Friday was a night of first for the Lucas Oil MLRA, as it marked their much anticipated inaugural visit to the Belle-Clair Speedway, which would in turn result in Michael Kloos coming away with his first win of the season and first ever with the MLRA Series.

Kloos managed a third place finish in his heat race that had him rolling off in the 7th position for the 40-lapper, but it was Lincoln, Illinois Myles Moos grabbing the DirtonDirt.com pole with MLRA regular Mitch McGrath starting alongside on the front row. With twenty cars taking the green on the tight 1/5-mile bullring, Moos and McGrath gave fans a show in the opening laps with a great side by side battle that had Moos running the low line and McGrath carrying the momentum off of the top side.

McGrath, who came into the night second in the series standings, would use his top side mojo to lead the first two circuits before Moos #84 went to the point momentarily on lap three. Just one lap later McGrath took the top spot back by inches at the line and would hold onto the lead as the field continued under green. Not to be outdone, Moos shot back to the lead just four laps later and was able to enjoy a great side by side battle in his rear view between McGrath and Will Vaught until the first caution flew on lap 11.

As the field began to reach lapped traffic it would again bunch up the leaders with the top five all within striking distance of Moos. Kloos had patiently been working his way through the pack using the bottom side of the speedway, and with 14 laps to go he drove to the inside and took the top spot away from Moos. With Kloos now showing the way, lightning would strike Moos on the following lap when contact between he and third running Chad Zobrist would send Moos around in turn one and two and restarting at the rear.

On the ensuing restart it was MLRA Rookie candidate Logan Martin giving up his fifth position in nearly the same spot in turn one and two when he was sent spinning, resulting in a four car pile-up. All drivers involved were able to continue with Martin forced to the to the tail.

The races final caution would wave with seven laps to go, but Kloos’ Jansen Chevrolet sponsored Capital Chassis proved to be the dominate car once again cruising to a 1.608 second win and $3,000 pay day over Zobrist. In Lucas Oil MLRA Victory Lane Kloos said, “Hats off to my crew it’s been a rough year, we’ve tore some stuff up and they just keep digging. I wouldn’t be here without them and Gerstner and Sons Motorsports for letting me drive their car.”

McGrath rebounded after dropping to seventh on the grid with thirteen to go to net his second 3rd place run of the year. Will Vaught stays atop the Midwest Sheet Metal point standings after coming home fourth while Greg Kimmons rounded out the top five to grab his career best MLRA finish.

Tomorrow night action slides back to the Show-Me state for the running of the “Showdown at the Lake” from the Lake Ozark Speedway just outside of Eldon, MO. This $3,000 to win event will be the only appearance of the year for the MLRA at Lake Ozark, where Will Vaught will look to continue his streak of three in a row on the banks of the 1/3-mile facility.

Belle-Clair Speedway Contingencies 5/31/19

Allgaier Motorsports Racing Shocks Award – Chad Zobrist

Casey’s General Store’s “Hard Charger of the Race” -Mike Hammerle

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky “Most Laps Led” -Myles Moos

DirtonDirt.com “Pole Award” – Myles Moos

Hooker Harness “11th Place Finisher” – Mike Hammerle

Midwest Sheet Metal “Points Leader Spoiler Challenge” – Will Vaught

Mittler Brothers Machine and Tool “Crew Chief of the Race” – Justin Ketrow

Performance Bodies “Performer of the Race” – Michael Kloos

RacingJunk.com “Hard Luck Award” – Jeremy Grady

Sunoco “Rookie of the Race” – Logan Martin

Lucas Oil Racing TV A Feature (40 Laps): 1.Michael Kloos 2.Chad Zobrist 3.Mitch McGrath 4.Will Vaught 5.Greg Kimmons 6.Logan Martin 7.Matt Bailey 8.Joe Gorby 9.Charlie Cole 10.Myles Moos 11.Mike Hammerle 12.Jake Neal 13.Brent McKinnon 14.Darren Kline 15.Dewayne Kieffer 16.Mark Voigt 17.Paul Roider 18.Rusty Griffaw 19.Payton Looney 20.Jeremy Grady 21.Paul Stubber (DNS)

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1.Myles Moos 2.Mitch McGrath 3.Mark Voigt 4.Greg Kimmons 5.Dewayne Kiefer 6.Brent McKinnon 7.Payton Looney

Casey’s General Stores Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1.Logan Martin 2.Will Vaught 3.Chad Zobrist 4.Joseph Gorby 5.Paul Roider 6.Jeremy Grady 7.Paul Stubber

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1.Jake Neal 2.Matt Bailey 3.Michael Kloos 4.Darren Kline 5.Charlie Cole 6.Rusty Grifffaw 7.Mike Hammerle

