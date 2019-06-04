Dennis Erb, Jr. Nabs Top Tens in Southeast; Guns for Another DLM Dream Title

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and the #28 team followed the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series tour to Cochran Motor Speedway in Cochran, Georgia and Lancaster Speedway in Lancaster, South Carolina on May 31-June 1 for a pair of pivotal point races – each of which carried a $10,000 winner’s check. On Friday night at Cochran, Dennis knocked down the eighth fastest lap overall during qualifying before scoring a victory in his stacked heat race. After drawing the third starting spot prior to the drop of the green flag in the 50-lap headliner, Dennis battled hard for a top five showing before driving his loose racecar to a sixth place performance behind only winner Brandon Overton, Chase Junghans, Ricky Weiss, Brandon Sheppard, and Darrell Lanigan.

At the sprawling Lancaster speedplant on Saturday evening, Dennis was gunning for another $10,000 top prize with the national touring series. Dennis stopped the clock fourteenth quickest overall during time trials and later grabbed the fourth transfer position through his loaded heat race. The Carpentersville, Illinois star then rolled off from the inside of the sixth row in the 50-lapper and had vaulted up to sixth in the running order before slipping back to an eighth place effort following a late race caution period. He currently sits seventh in the latest WOOLMS point standings after the doubleheader weekend. Complete results from both weekend battles in the Southeast can be viewed online at www.woolms.com.

Dennis Erb Racing will now trek east to the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio this upcoming weekend (June 6-8) for the 25th edition of the ‘Dirt Late Model Dream.’ Dennis will do battle with 80 or so other entrants to compete for his share of the whopping $469,650 worth of posted prize money for the crown jewel extravaganza. The three-day weekend will start with twin $10,000 to win programs on both Thursday and Friday at the hallowed 1/2-mile facility.

Combined points from Thursday and Friday’s preliminary shows will then set the lineup for the six traditional heat races at the “Big E” on Saturday evening. Dennis will be looking to transfer into the 100-lap ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ through the heat race or the consolation event to set himself up for a chance to vie for the gargantuan $125,000 payday. Each feature starter is guaranteed to leave the Buckeye State oval with no less than $2,500 for his efforts. Dennis has transferred into the ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ on seven different occasions and brought home a $100,000 paycheck back in 2016! More information can be located by pointing your web browser to www.eldoraspeedway.com.

In other news, Dennis has officially registered for the ‘Dirt Million’ on August 22-24 at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio. Please visit https://www.dirtmillion.com/denniserbjr/ to purchase tickets, camping, merchandise, etc. for the ‘Dirt Million’ and help support the Dennis Erb Racing team. Each dollar spent at checkout selecting Dennis Erb, Jr. will earn him reward points and the top five drivers in the Driver Reward Points Rankings will receive provisionals into the ‘Dirt Million’ main event, which at this point has a purse of over $261,000! Dennis appreciates your support!!!

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, P&W Sales, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com