Lucas Oil Speedway’s return to racing scheduled for Saturday night

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (June 4, 2019) – After an extended break, most of which was unplanned, Lucas Oil Speedway looks to get back to business on the race track this Saturday night.

“Now, if we can just get a little cooperation from Mother Nature,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said of the scheduled Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series event, the first action at the speedway since May 11.

TA/Petro along with KY3 Digital Presents the action, featuring the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks and the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. The B-Mods will take center stage on with a 25-lap, $750 to win main event – plus a makeup feature to kick off the show, from a May 11 rainout just before the B-Mods hit the track.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Since the last action at the speedway, there have been two weather-related cancellations plus a scheduled week off. Included was cancellation of the 27th annual Show-Me 100 after severe weather damaged the facility on May 20.

“We want to thank all our fans and race teams for their patience as we’ve made repairs and cleaned up storm debris,” Lorton said. “It will be good to get back to racing on Saturday night.”

Also back in action is the popular Go-Kart Track behind the main grandstand. It has been closed for improvements since early in the season.

For a quick refresher on where things stand in the Big Adventure RV Weekly Series championship chases:

JC Morton of Springfield leads Kris Jackson by eight points in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods; Richmond’s Aaron Marrant is seven points in front of Kaeden Cornell in the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models; Chase Domer of Nevada paces the Pitt Homes USRA Modified standings by 23 points over Jon Sheets; and Toby Ott of Wheatland is 36 clear of James Flood in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks.

This is the final program before the Midseason Championships on June 15.

Ticket prices:

Adults (16 and over) $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $9

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $30

Pit pass $30

For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

