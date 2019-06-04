Return to Championship Weekly Racing Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri Speedway

May 28, 2019

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, MO) This Saturday’s race program at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) features the return of weekly championship racing in all divisions! Drivers will compete in preliminary heat races, b-mains, and feature events throughout the night in A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

After last weekend’s fast and furious two nights of racing, which served as the postponed Memorial Day weekend special events, the staff, drivers, and fans are ready for the return of weekly racers gunning for championship points.

Leading the way in the A-Mod standings is Kansas driver Tim Karrick, who recently collected a feature win to help pad his point’s lead. Karrick has amassed three top-five finishes out of three weekly events thus far. Terry Schultz, Dalton Kirk, Kameron Grindstaff, and Dean Wille round out the A-Mod top five.

Clayton Campbell sits atop the Street Stock standings on the strength of four top-three finishes in four starts, which includes one victory. Brett Wood, Eric Hammons, Chris Kircher, and Larry Ferris complete the top five. In B-Mod action, Independence driver Kameron Grindstaff leads the way on the strength of three top-five finishes. Jacob Ebert is second, followed by Jeremy Lile, Patrick Royalty, who swept last week’s action, and Jim Moody.

In Mod-Lite action, Dillon Raffurty continues his stranglehold atop the standings. However, he now has some close competition as last weekend’s winner, Ed Griggs, has closed to within ten points of the leader. Mike and Justin Raffurty sit third and fourth with Travis Alexander rounding out the top five. Lone Jack driver Logan Headley shows the way in Pure Stock competition with three top-five finishes. Joey Harper, Spencer Reiff, Gale Harper, and Jimmie Workman complete the top five.

Promoter Earl Walls and All-Pro Electrical personnel finished up the new and improved speedway MUSCO lighting project on Tuesday evening. The lights around the speedway were raised approximately 25 feet on the eight poles lighting the speedway. So far, feedback has been nothing but positive on the new and improved lighting situation at the track from everyone from drivers to photographers, fans, and staff members.

Grandstand admissions are: $12 adults, $10 for Active-Duty Military and Seniors 65 to 74 years, $6 kids ages 6 to 12 years. Children five and under Free. Senior Citizens 75 and over and those permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. Start times are: Pits open at 4:30, grandstands at 5, driver pill draw cutoff 6:15 (no passing points if late sign-in), pit meeting 6:30, practice hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30.

For complete race details, visit the track online at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

US Hwy 13 north of Warrensburg is now under construction. According to the Johnson County EDC,” The City of Warrensburg is beginning construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Business Route MO-13 and Hawthorne Blvd. This is just north of Walmart, Applebee’s and Aldi’s. There will be some temporary detours from time to time.” CMS suggests using the Hwy 13 north bypass east of Warrensburg from US Hwy 50 as an alternate route if coming to CMS from the south. On race day, call 660.747.2166 for up-to-the minute race status information.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

June 15th – Weekly Racing 8. (AM, SS, BM, ML, PS)

June 22nd – Weekly Racing 9. $1,500-to-Win Street Stock Special plus AM, BM, ML, PS.

June 29th – Midwest Coating Night, Weekly Racing 10. Fireworks!

July 5th (Fri) – Tom Wilson Mem. BBQ Bowl Night 1 – $1,500-to-win Mod-Lites. A-Mod qualifying.

Featuring A-Mods, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

July 6th (Sat) – Tom Wilson Mem BBQ Bowl Night 2 – Night two AM qualifying and $5,000-to-win.

Feat. A-Mods, E-Mods, ULMA Late Models Triple Crown Finale, Street Stocks, & B-Mods

July 13th – Weekend off, no racing!