BLOOMQUIST WILL RETURN BEHIND THE WHEEL FOR THIS WEEKENDS DIRT LATE MODEL DREAM

Shannon Babb will drive 2nd SBR Team Entry

Mooresburg, TN. — It has been nearly 4 months since the dirt track hall of fame driver Scott Bloomquist sat behind the wheel of his coveted & iconic #0 ride. In that time, Bloomquist has focused on recovery from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident and he has partnered with industry executive Cody Sommer, who has taken on the role of managing Scott Bloomquist Racing as a part owner of the organization. Collectively, the team had slated to make an appearance at the Show Me 100 with Shannon Babb as the driver of the #0 car before the event was cancelled and the teams first appearance was therefore derailed. Babb remained slated to be the driver for SBR’s #0 at this weekends Dirt Late Model Dream.

Earlier this week, SBR confirmed that Scott Bloomquist was going to climb back behind the wheel at a private test in order to determine if the 8X Dirt Late Model Dream race winner was able to return officially behind the wheel at one of the industries biggest races. Along with Bloomquist, Babb joined the team testing and prepared for the possibility of climbing behind the wheel of the #0 car if Bloomquist was unable to successfully compete this weekend.

Scott Bloomquist Racing is excited to report that the test last night was nothing short of a success and Scott Bloomquist will officially return behind the wheel at this weekends Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway. The 7 hour test session saw both Bloomquist and Babb sharing laps and the decision became evident very quickly that SBR’s hall of fame driver is ready to return and defend his 8 Dirt Late Model Dream victories. The race will not only mark the return of the #0 car to the racetrack but it will go down as the first race of the newly formed organization in place.

“I fully expected to be ready and up to speed but I still wanted to make sure my range of motion and comfortability was where it needed to be” Said Bloomquist about the testing performed. “It just seems meant to be. I wouldn’t want to return anywhere else or at any other event if I had a choice” He added. In typical Bloomquist fashion he closed out his comments with a smurk and said “I wanted to make sure nobody got a freebie”

In other major news, the team is excited to announce that Shannon Babb will pilot a 2nd entry for the organization and be behind the wheel of the #0 backup car at this weekends Dirt Late Model Dream. After determining Bloomquist would return it only seemed appropriate to offer Babb the opportunity to still get behind the wheel for the team and as part of the SBR organization.

“The test was unbelievable, when you have a car that feels so much different and has that kind of speed it certainly makes it hard to think about not being able to finish the deal” Said Shannon Babb. “Of course you want Scott to return, so it is bitter sweet when that happens but thankfully Scott and Cody have given me the opportunity to run the car at the Dream and I couldn’t be more excited about this weekends race” He added.

About Scott Bloomquist Racing:

Scott Bloomquist Racing is an industry leading racing organization built upon unrivaled success on the race track and off the race track. SBR houses the iconic #0 car which is driven by their Hall of Fame driver (Scott Bloomquist) across the United States. The 9X National Champion has racked up over 600 victories, 8 Dirt Late Model Dreams, 4 Worlds 100’s and has victory at every other major event in this sport. SBR be found on social media by Facebook @ScottBloomquistRacingand Twitter @SBR_TeamZero More information regarding Scott Bloomquist Racing can be found online at www.ScottBloomquistRacing.com