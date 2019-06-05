Gustin cashes in at Marshalltown with Arnold Motor Supply Dirt Knights Tour win

By Joyce Eisele

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (June 4) – The driver who’s won the most Arnold Motor Supply Dirt Knights Tour features added to his total Tuesday evening at Marshalltown Speedway.

Richie Gustin topped the $2,000 to win main event for IMCA Modifieds, taking the lead on lap eight and pulling away from Jordan Grabouski to capture the opening night checkers.

Gustin was already on the ballot for the Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational. The victory was his tour career ninth and third at Marshalltown.

Tim Ward had led the stout field as the race went green, with Gustin tucking in behind to run in second. Gustin took several peeks in the corners, tried an unsuccessful slide at lap seven, then managed the pass on the front stretch at lap eight to take command.

Gustin soon had Joel Rust reeling him in, with Grabouski coming with a head of steam to run third after starting 11th. Gustin continued his untouched run at the front of the field while Rust and Grabouski battled it out for the number two spot.

As the laps ticked down, Gustin pulled away, and took the comfortable win. Grabouski got around Rust in the closing laps, as they finished second and third respectively. Ricky Thornton Jr. started 14th after winning his ‘B’ feature and finished fourth, and Ward took fifth.

The IMCA Late Models also came for a play date on Tuesday night. This turned into a two-car breakaway race between Jeremiah Hurst and Jeff Aikey.

Jeremiah Hurst led the entire caution-free race to score the IMCA Late Model win and Damon Murty captured his first local IMCA Sunoco Stock Car victory.

Shannon Anderson collected another IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stock win while Brayton Carter repeated his Friday run to the checkers in the Karl Kustoms Northern SportMod feature.

Thirty-six Modifieds representing seven states contended in the midweek show at Marshalltown. Next up for the 10th annual Arnold Motor Supply Dirt Knights Tour are four dates in as many nights, July 22 at Park Jefferson Speedway, July 23 at Hancock County Speedway, July 24 at Buena Vista Raceway and July 25 at Kossuth County Speedway.

Feature results – 1. Richie Gustin; 2. Jordan Grabouski; 3. Joel Rust; 4. Ricky Thornton Jr.; 5. Tim Ward; 6. Cody Laney; 7. Jimmy Gustin; 8. Kyle Brown; 9. Kelly Shryock; 10. Troy Cordes; 11. Todd Shute; 12. Kollin Hibdon; 13. Jeff Larson; 14. Brock Bauman; 15. Lucas Lamberies; 16. Chris Abelson; 17. Corey Dripps; 18. Jacob Hobscheidt; 19. Ryan Jenkins; 20. R.J. Merchant; 21. Sam Wieben; 22. Josh May; 23. Cayden Carter; 24. Jared Van Deest.