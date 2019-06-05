Gustin finds his groove in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Texas (June 4)–When Ryan Gustin won the USMTS feature Sunday night at the Creek County Speedway, it snapped a winless streak that lasted for more than a year.

He barely had time to let his engine cool down before scoring his next one Tuesday night at the Superbowl Speedway.

Just three of the eight previously scheduled USMTS shows at the 3/8-mile clay oval in Greenville, Texas, escaped Mother Nature’s wrath, and this year the competition was unable to evade ‘The Reaper.’

From the outside of the front row, Max Eddie Thomas did everything he needed to do in order to make the 20-minute drive from Quinlan to Greenville pay off with a $2,500 check.

He led the first 19 laps before Gustin shot past just before the halfway point.

From there, Gustin held off a late charge by tenth-starting Jake O’Neil, who followed Gustin to the checkered flag 48 hours earlier too.

It was Gustin’s 96th career USMTS victory.

USMT national points leader Rodney Sanders came from eighth on the starting grid to claim the third spot with a last-lap pass of Cade Dillard.

Phillips rounded out the top five with Thomas hanging on for a sixth-place paycheck.

Bo Day, Adam Kates, Clyde Dunn Jr. and Hunter Marriott completed the top ten.

82 morrow: On Wednesday, the series heads to the 82 Speedway in Petty, Texas, for the 2nd Annual USMTS Event presented by Simpson Performance Products.

The USMTS visited the former East Texas Speedway on June 25, 2015, with Philip Houston picking up the win.

The track is a wide, sweeping 1/3-mile high-banked dirt oval and the facility holds 3,400 spectators in its elevated grandstands which offer superb viewing from any seat.

The pit gate opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and grandstands open at 5. Draw cutoff for competitors is 6:15, the drivers meeting happens at 6:45, hot laps begin at 7 and racing starts at 7:30.

Spectator admission is $20 or $18 for seniors and members of the military. Youth ages 6-11 are $5 and kids 5 and under get in for free. Pit passes are $35 for all ages.

Factory Stocks ($700 to win), Econo Mods ($400 to win) and Limited Mods ($700 to win) join the USMTS Modifieds on the racing card.

The 82 Speedway is located about 15 minutes west of Paris and 25 minutes east of Bonham (1.5 hours northeast of DFW, depending on what part of the Metroplex you’re coming from). The track’s physical location is 16369 US Hwy 82, Petty, TX 75470. For more information, visit 82speedway.com.

Monarchy Thursday: On Thursday, the 2nd Annual USMTS Event presented by Deatherage Opticians takes place at the Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas.

After two weather delays in 2019 already, officials are hoping the third time’s the charm for the USMTS return to the former Red River Speedway. Rodney Sanders won the inaugural event here on June 19, 2015.

The track has great food in the concession stand, so come hungry and they’ll fix you up (and at family-affordable prices). BYOB to those of age, but no glass containers please.

Thursday’s throwdown will pay $2,500 to win with USRA Limited Mods racing for $750 to win thanks to Marsh Towing & Recovery.

Adult (12-64) are $20. Seniors (55+) and military with ID get in for $15. Kids (6-11) are $5 while children under 6 are free. Pit passes are $35.

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. and grandstands open at 6. Following a drivers meeting at 7:15, hot laps hit the track at 7:30 with the first green flag slated for 8 p.m.

The Monarch Motor Speedway is located 4 miles west of I-44 in Wichita Falls on Hwy 287, then head north 1.2 miles on FM369 (1633 FM 369, N Wichita Falls, TX).

How will the West be won? On Friday, the USMTS invades the West Texas Raceway in Lubbock for the 5th Annual USMTS Event presented by Wrisco. This will be the fifth visit to the facility. Jason Hughes won in 2010 when it was called Lubbock speedway and again in 2017 after it became known as West Texas Raceway. Rodney Sanders won here in 2016 and Lucas Schott was last year’s winner.

USRA Modifieds, USRA Limited Mods, USRA Stock Cars and WTR Street Stocks will also be racing. The pit gate opens at 4 p.m., grandstands open at 5:30, hot laps begin at 7:30 and racing gets underway at 8.p.m.

Adult tickets are $15, kids ages 6-12 and members of the military are just $10. A family pass is only $40 and gives two adults and two kids admission to the show. Children under 6 get in for free. Put passes are $30 with kids 5 and under free into the pit area.

The track boasts a full concession stand, cold beer on sale and a great gift shop on site. Cash or credit cards are accepted. Sponsors for this event include Matthews Backhoe, Matney Transportation, Diamond M Storage and Wild West Harley-Davidson.

The West Texas Raceway is a 3/8-mile high-banked clay oval located south of Lubbock on US 87 to FM 1585, then east to Frontage Rd., then 0.3 mile north. For more information, visit westtexasraceway.com.

Amarillo by morning: the five-day swing wraps up Saturday with the 10th Annual USMTS Amarillo Ambush presented by Genesis Racing Shocks at the Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo.

This will be the tenth meeting of the USMTS and the tough regional and local USRA Modified racers in West Texas and New Mexico where past USMTS events have played out in front of standing-room-only crowds.

Hometown favorite Rodney Sanders captured the inaugural event in 2010, added a second trophy to his case in 2015 and a third in last year’s stop. Other winners here include Kelly Shryock, Jason Hughes, Randy Timms, Stormy Scott, who won back-to-back races in 2013-2014, and Ryan Gustin.

The Route 66 Motor Speedway is a popular racing destination for drivers and fans in the Texas panhandle. The facility has a seating for 4,000 race fans plus handicapped parking, stadium lighting, full concessions and several luxurious V.I.P. booths.

For race teams, the racing surface at Bill Worthen’s speedplant is a generous 75 feet wide in the turns with 20 degrees of banking, and 65 feet wide down the straight-aways with five degrees of banking. The pits have concrete pads available with lighting and water.

Street Stocks, Limited Late Models, Sport Mods and 305 Sprints will also be racing. The pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands gates swing open at 6, hot laps start at 6:30 and racing begins at 7 p.m.

Adult tickets are $15. Seniors and military are $12. Kids ages 12 and under are $5. Sponsors for this event include K3 Towing, Budweiser, Rabern Rentals and Amarillo Auto Supply.

The Route 66 Motor Speedway is a 3/8-mile high-banked clay oval located 1.5 miles south of I-40 at exit 75 on Lakeside Dr. in Amarillo. For more information, check out route66motorspeedway.net.

For those unable to attend any of this week’s blockbuster events in person, RacinDirt.com will bring you all five nights of racing action with live coverage of every lap in every division at every track. Visit RacinDirt.com right now to get the dirt on racin’.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series, visit USMTS.com or call (515) 832-7944. You can also like the USMTS on Facebook, visit us on Instagram, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn and watch us on YouTube. Keep up to speed with everything USMTS and subscribe to the USMTS e-Newsletter.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Casey’s General Stores USMTS National Championship powered by Summit

Summit USMTS Southern Series powered by MSD

3rd Annual USMTS Event presented by MVT

Superbowl Speedway, Greenville, Texas

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main with the top 8 redrawing for the first 8 starting spots.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (5) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas.

3. (6) 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr. (R), El Paso, Texas.

4. (8) 4d Bo Day, Greenville, Texas.

5. (4) 14x Josh Landers, Princeton, Texas.

6. (3) 15 Jason Webb (R), McKinney, Texas.

7. (1) 99 Jeff Needham (R), Ennis, Texas.

8. (7) 01 Colby Smith, Greenville, Texas.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

3. (6) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (1) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif.

5. (7) 15 Kale Westover (R), Blair, Okla.

6. (4) 54 Carlos Ahumada Sr., El Paso, Texas.

7. (3) 38 Billy Gatlin (R), Rockwall, Texas.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 88xxx Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas.

2. (1) 28 Wendall Bolden (R), Greenville, Texas.

3. (6) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

4. (5) 87 John Webb, Pauls Valley, Okla.

5. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

6. (4) 18m Wayne Melton, Caddo Mills, Texas.

7. (3) 32f Casey Fowler (R), Grand Salina, Texas.

MESILLA VALLEY TRANSPORTATION HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

2. (3) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

3. (5) 17 Jason Sartain (R), Greenville, Texas.

4. (6) 62 Hunter Marriott (R), Brookfield, Mo.

5. (7) 60 William Gould, Calera, Okla.

6. (1) 75d Kenneth Densman (R), Victoria, Texas.

7. (4) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 4d Bo Day, Greenville, Texas.

2. (2) 87 John Webb, Pauls Valley, Okla.

3. (3) 15 Kale Westover (R), Blair, Okla.

4. (4) 60 William Gould, Calera, Okla.

5. (9) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

6. (5) 15 Jason Webb (R), McKinney, Texas.

7. (7) 99 Jeff Needham (R), Ennis, Texas., Skyrocket/ASI, $75.

8. (6) 18m Wayne Melton, Caddo Mills, Texas., GRT/Mullins, $75.

9. (8) 32f Casey Fowler (R), Grand Salina, Texas., Shaw/Kraft, $75.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 62 Hunter Marriott (R), Brookfield, Mo.

2. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (2) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif.

4. (4) 14x Josh Landers, Princeton, Texas.

5. (6) 75d Kenneth Densman (R), Victoria, Texas.

6. (5) 54 Carlos Ahumada Sr., El Paso, Texas.

7. (7) 38 Billy Gatlin (R), Rockwall, Texas., DirtWorks/, $75.

8. (8) 01 Colby Smith, Greenville, Texas., MBCustoms/Wells, $75.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (4) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/TriStar, 40, $2500.

2. (10) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 40, $1500.

3. (8) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $1000.

4. (5) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/Knowles, 40, $800.

5. (9) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 40, $700.

6. (2) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas, IRP/Shoulders, 40, $400.

7. (13) 4d Bo Day, Greenville, Texas, MBCustoms/Mullins, 40, $550.

8. (6) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, 40, $500.

9. (7) 88xxx Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas, MBCustoms/Mullins, 40, $450.

10. (14) 62 Hunter Marriott (R), Brookfield, Mo., Rage/KSE, 40, $400.

11. (21) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hill, 40, $475.

12. (16) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/ChevPerf, 40, $350.

13. (17) 15 Kale Westover (R), Blair, Okla., Western Flyer/Knowles, 40, $325.

14. (1) 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr. (R), El Paso, Texas, GRT/BMS, 40, $300.

15. (19) 60 William Gould, Calera, Okla., GRC/BMS, 40, $200.

16. (11) 28 Wendall Bolden (R), Greenville, Texas, MBCustoms/Bullit, 39, $200.

17. (20) 14x Josh Landers, Princeton, Texas, Hughes/Wornhor, 39, $200.

18. (22) 75d Kenneth Densman (R), Victoria, Texas, MBCustoms/Mullins, 39, $200.

19. (12) 17 Jason Sartain (R), Greenville, Texas, Hughes/Bullit, 29, $200.

20. (3) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 25, $250.

21. (15) 87 John Webb, Pauls Valley, Okla., MBCustoms/Wegner, 24, $200.

22. (18) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, 22, $250.

23. (24) 54 Carlos Ahumada Sr., El Paso, Texas, GRT/BMS, 20, $300.

24. (23) 15 Jason Webb (R), McKinney, Texas, /, 6, $200.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Thomas 1-19, Gustin 20-40.

Total Laps Led: Gustin 21, Thomas 19.

Margin of Victory: 0.516 second.

Time of Race: 21 minutes, 33.276 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Ahumada Sr., Jason Webb.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: O’Neil (advanced 11 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Wolff (started 21st, finished 11th).

Entries: 29.

Next Race: Wednesday, June 5, 82 Speedway, Petty, Texas.

Casey’s General Stores USMTS National Championship Points: Sanders 1265, Gustin 1159, Marriott 1158, Ramirez 1096, O’Neil 1020, Mike Striegel 935, Zack VanderBeek 934, Phillips 917, Kates 877, Duvall 846.

Summit USMTS Southern Series Points: Sanders 353, Phillips 327, Gustin 326, Duvall 287, Dillard 277, Kates 257, Zack VanderBeek 254, Marriott 251, Logan Robertson 210, Ahumada Jr. 209.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Marriott 1158, Mike Striegel 935, Dustin Hodges 425, Nathan Hagar 415, Ahumada Jr. 404.

USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 109, Hughes 103, Rage 87, LG2 81, GRT 75.

USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Hatfield 90, Cornett 80, KSE 75, Stoen 68, TriStar 68.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Ahumada Jr.

Beyea Custom Headers – Dillard.

Bryke Racing – Gould.

BSB Manufacturing – John Webb.

Champ Pans – Phillips.

Deatherage Opticians – Duvall.

E3 Spark Plugs – Sanders.

Edelbrock – Dunn.

Eibach – O’Neil.

Fast Shafts – Ramirez.

FK Rod Ends – Wolff.

Forty9 Designs – Ahumada Jr., Sartain.

Hooker Harness – Westover.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Densman.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Landers.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – Needham.

Keyser Manufacturing – Marriott.

KSE Racing Products – Dunn.

Maxima Racing Oils – Gustin.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – Ahumada Sr.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Bolden.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Marriott.

QA1 – O’Neil.

RacerWebsite.com – Day.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – Dillard.

Swift Springs – Gustin, Thomas.

Sybesma Graphics – Ahumada Jr.

Tire Demon – Wolff.

VP Racing Fuels – Gustin.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Day.

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Casey’s General Stores, Chevrolet Performance, CP-Carrillo, Deatherage Opticians, Eibach Springs, Fast Shafts, FK Rod Ends, Intercomp, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports, KSE Racing Products, Malvern Bank, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD, MyRacePass, Nitroquest Media, Pace Performance, PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, RacinDirt.com, RacingJunk.com, Snickers, Spike Hardcore Energy, Summit Racing Equipment, VP Racing Fuels, Wrisco Industries.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Arizona Sport Shirts, ASi Racewear, Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, Eagle Moon Farm, Impact RaceGear, PBM Performance Products, RACEceiver, Rancho Milagro Racing, River’s Edge Scrap Management, Tony Moro Powder Coat, Top of the World Ranch, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: 905 Ink, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bryke Racing, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, E3 Spark Plugs, Edelbrock, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, Hooker Harness, Hyperco, Integra Racing Shocks and Springs, Keyser Manufacturing, Maxima Racing Oils, Out-Pace Racing Products, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, Simpson Performance Products, Swift Springs, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wilwood Racing.

