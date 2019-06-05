Lincoln IL Speedway Set For Night 5 Of 2019 Season Friday Night

Five Divisions Set For Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway

(Lincoln, IL) After a couple of weeks off, Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL, is set for a return to racing this Friday, June 7. Five divisions of racing action are on tap, including a rare visit from the DIRTcar Pro Mod division as well as a $1,000 to win special for the Hornet class.

Headlining Friday’s action is the Ed Cain Trucking $1,000 to win Hornet Challenge. The class, which usually races for about $100 to win, will have plenty of extra money on the line on Friday night. The event, in its fourth season, runs on Friday night at Lincoln before heading to Macon Speedway on Saturday night. Over the first three years, the events have averaged fields in the mid to upper 20’s. $40 fast time bonuses as well as bonus money for the top out of state finishers are on the line.

Making a rare appearance Friday night will be the DIRTcar Pro Modified division. The class which runs at a number of Illinois tracks, only has an event or two each year at Lincoln Speedway. The event is run under DIRTcar Pro Modified rules. The division put on a couple of good shows at the track in 2018.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models are on schedule for their fourth race at the track this season. Mendon, IL driver, Denny Woodworth, currently leads the standing by just two points over Springfield, IL’s Jake Little. Each of the two drivers have claimed a feature win at the track this season. Carlinville, IL’s Cody Maguire is third in the standing, while Chris Morefield and Roben Huffman round out the top five. Ryan Little, of Springfield, was the winner of the other feature this season but missed a race and is eighth in points.

No big surprise when it comes to the current leader of the DIRTcar Modified standings at the track, Brian Lynn, of Mason City, IL. Lynn is one of four different feature winners in as many nights of racing. Other feature winners include his son, Austin, Ray Bollinger, and Rick Conoyer. Tommy Sheppard, Jr., of New Berlin, IL is second in points, just ten behind Lynn. Austin Lynn, Mike Brooks, and Bollinger are third through fifth in the current standings.

Mason City, IL’s Andy Baugh leads the points in the Nutech Seed DII Midget class. Baugh has won three out of the four feature events, while Karter Sarff won the other. Springfield, IL’s Patrick Ryan is second in the standings with Brandon Smith, Jeff Sparks, and Mark McMahill in the top five. The Nutech Seed Front Row Challenge bonus will be $400 this Friday night. If a driver who is slated to start in the top four accepts the challenge to start at the rear and can win the feature, that driver will claim the $400 bonus.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, with racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 45DW Denny Woodworth Mendon IL 176 0 2 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 174 2 3 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 152 24 4 10 Chris Morefield Edwards IL 140 36 5 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 140 36 6 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 134 42 7 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 124 52 8 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 114 62 9 1M Andy Minett New Berlin IL 88 88 10 09 Dane Arvin Danvers IL 84 92



DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 222 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 212 10 3 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 192 30 4 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 156 66 5 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 146 76 6 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 118 104 7 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 116 106 8 14R Rick Conoyer St Peters MO 110 112 9 36 Kenny Wallace St. Louis MO 108 114 10 43T Josh Thomas Edinburg IL 106 116



Nutech Seed DII Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 37 Andy Baugh Mason City IL 236 0 2 23 Patrick Ryan Springfield IL 200 36 3 11 Brandon Smith Mason City IL 192 44 4 55 Jeff Sparks Mason City IL 186 50 5 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 178 58 6 18 Tyler Roth 166 70 7 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 138 98 8 42 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown IL 130 106 9 10C Bret Tripplett Lincoln IL 116 120 10 51 Karter Sarff Mason City IL 112 124



DIRTcar Hornets