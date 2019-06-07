A Busy Night Set For Saturday Night At Macon Speedway

Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge To Pay $1,000 To Win

(Macon, IL) This coming Saturday, June 8, Macon Speedway fans will be treated to a number of different facets of an entertaining night of action. Caterpillar and Decatur Memorial Hospital will be presenting the evening which includes the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge, a Diesel Truck Show, Little League night, and six divisions of racing action.

The top story of the night will come from the DIRTcar Hornet class, which will be running in the 4th Annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge. The front wheel drives will be running for $1,000 to win, a 6 foot trophy, additional money throughout the field, in addition to bonuses for winning the dash, and highest out of state finisher. The Hornets will be on the second night of the back-to-back event, which also pays $1,000 to win at Lincoln on Friday night.

Leading Macon’s weekly classes into Saturday will be the Neal Tire & Auto DIRTcar Pro Mods, which also have a special event on Friday night at Lincoln. Bonus money is on the line for the top three drivers who accumulate the most points between the two nights. Tim Hancock, Sr., of Mount Olive, IL, leads the points at Macon, winning four out of the first six features. Decatur, IL driver, Nick Justice, is second in the standings, just four points back. Rob Timmons, Billy Nail, and Tim Riech complete the top five.

Dakota Ewing, of Warrensburg, IL, is off to a hot start in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division. Ewing has a very solid 42 point lead, claiming three feature wins already this season. Donny Koehler, from Macon, IL, is second in points, while Jake Little, Blake Damery, and Cody Maguire complete the top five.

2018 BillingsleyRewards.com Modified champion, Tommy Sheppard, Jr., from New Berlin, IL, has continued his success into this year, winning three features already and has now built a 64 point lead over Alan Crowder, who is second. Jared Thomas, Tim Hancock, Sr., and Guy Taylor are in the top five.

It’s a brother battle at the top of the Archer’s Alley Street Stock points this season. Gene Reed, of Hammond, IL, is currently up 20 on his brother, Terry Reed. Gene has won one feature, while Terry has claimed two. Larry Russell, Jr. is third in points, while Darrell Dick is fourth and Jonathon Hall is fifth. Due to solid car counts and good racing in the class, additional money has been added to the weekly Street Stock payout, based on 16 cars or more.

Rounding out Saturday’s divisions will be the Micros presented by Bailey Chassis. The class will get a chance for a final tuneup before the POWRi Speedweek comes to town next weekend. Tyler Day and Molly Day, from Atwood, IL, are atop the standings after three nights of racing for the division. Aaron Andruskevitch won the first two feature but was missing in action at the third event. Jacob Tipton is third in points, while Andruskevitch and Aiden Purdue complete the top five.

Also on the card will be the diesel truck show. Upon arrival, diesel truck drivers will park near the front gate and get a couple of free tickets to enjoy the races. At intermission, the trucks take a few laps around the track and then will be judged on best appearing.

It is also Little League night, with little leaguers invited to wear their uniforms to the races.

Pit gates will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00 on Saturday night. Grandstand admission will be $12 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 286 0 2 14 Donny Koehler Macon IL 244 42 3 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 226 60 4 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 224 62 5 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 202 84 6 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 196 90 7 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 188 98 8 52R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 154 132 9 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 150 136 10 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 128 158



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 354 0 2 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 290 64 3 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 268 86 4 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 266 88 5 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 212 142 6 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 198 156 7 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 196 158 8 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 190 164 9 96 Michael Rauch Decatur IL 146 208 10 313 Jordan Warren Medora IL 140 214



Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 322 0 2 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 318 4 3 5 Rob Timmons Centralia IL 276 46 4 B21 Billy Nail Decatur IL 254 68 5 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 246 76 6 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 224 98 7 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 222 100 8 022 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 216 106 9 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 206 116 10 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 204 118



Archer’s Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 1 Gene Reed Hammond IL 328 0 2 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 308 20 3 X7 Larry Russell Decatur IL 296 32 4 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 286 42 5 3J Jonathon Hall Harristown IL 248 80 6 41 Fredie Thomas Macon IL 242 86 7 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 206 122 8 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 184 144 9 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 174 154 10 80 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur IL 172 156



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 348 0 2 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 302 46 3 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 278 70 4 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 258 90 5 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 246 102 6 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 206 142 7 69M Michael Abbott Taylorville IL 194 154 8 26A Michael McKay Springfield IL 176 172 9 444 John Lewis Cerro Gordo IL 142 206 10 33 Jeremy Reed Decatur IL 118 230



Micros By Bailey Chassis