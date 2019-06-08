Vanapeldoorn Wins Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge

(Lincoln, IL) The DIRTcar Hornets were the headlining division this past Friday night, June 7, as the 4th annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge was on the card. 20+ of the best Hornet drivers in the country were on hand in addition to strong fields of Modifieds, Pro Lates, Pro Modifieds, and the Nutech Seed DII Midgets.

Clinton, IL driver, Eric Vanapeldoorn, one of the favorites coming into Friday night’s event, picked up where he left off at last year’s Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge, out front. After winning his heat race, Vanapeldoorn claimed the six car dash before intermission. That slated him on the pole of the 25-lap feature and the orange #77 continued to be too tough to tame for the competition. The veteran driver raced out front early and never looked back to claim the win. Wilmington, IL racer, Jake Momper, was pretty fast, keeping the #E77 in his sights. Momper took second, followed by Jeremy Reed, Kenny Butterfield, and David Lauritson. The Hornets will now head to Macon Speedway for night #2 of the challenge on Saturday.

Lincoln Speedway always touts a strong field of DIRTcar Modifieds and this was again the case for night #5. 21 talented wheelmen took the green in the 20-lap feature with Austin Lynn and Brandon Roberts leading the field. Almost immediately, Kewanee, IL’s Ray Bollinger raced to the inside lane and made a move on Lynn. Bollinger had Roberts hot on his heels as Tommy Sheppard, Jr. and Mike Chasteen raced hard behind them. Sheppard, in fact, came from the sixth starting position to move into the third spot late. At the checkered, it was Bollinger claiming his second win at Lincoln this season. Roberts, Sheppard, Mike Chasteen, Jr., and Brian Lynn completed the top five.

Much like the Modifieds, a strong field of DIRTcar Pro Late Models took the green for their 20-lap feature. Gary Turpin and Jake Little led the field to the start with Little taking advantage in the outside lane and racing to the lead. Little, always a frontrunner at the Central Illinois track, held a comfortable lead as side-by-side action ensued behind him. Fourth place starter, Denny Woodworth, as well as fifth place starter, Brandon Eskew, were on the move and moved into podium spots later in the race. At the checkered, though, it was Jake Little claiming his second feature win and moving into a tie for the point lead with Woodworth. Following the two drivers were Eskew, Ryan Little, and Roben Huffman.

Mason City, IL driver, Andy Baugh, continued his dominance in the Nutech Seed DII Midget class. Baugh didn’t have it easy early, though, as Lincoln, IL’s own, Bret Tripplett, took command. After a few laps, it was easy to see that Baugh’s car was handling just a little bit better throughout the turns of the quarter mile. Baugh was able to take the top spot with just a handful of laps in and go on from there for his fourth feature win of the season. No one accepted the Nutech Seed Front Row Challenge so the bonus money will be at $500 at the June 16 event.

Last but not least, the DIRTcar Pro Mods were in the house. Mount Olive, IL driver, a perennial favorite to win the DIRTcar championship, was the odds on favorite in Vegas for the feature win. The veteran did not disappoint, as he raced out front to win his heat and went on to dominate the feature as well. St. Jacob, IL’s Jordan Bauer had a good run to finish second, while Troy Medley was third, Owen Steinkoenig fourth, and Doug Tye was fifth. The Pro Mods will race for a little bonus money at Macon on Saturday night as the top three average finishes between the two tracks this weekend will receive $100-$50-$50.

It won’t be long before Lincoln Speedway’s next race as the POWRi National Midget SPEEDWEEK Championship night will be held on Sunday, June 16. Joining the Midgets will be the POWRi Micros, Big Ten Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and Nutech Seed DII Midgets. Grandstands will open at 4:00 with racing at 7:00 PM.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

FEATURE RUNDOWNS (Top 10’s)

Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge

E77-Eric Vanapeldoorn, Clinton, IL; 2. 43-Jake Momper, Wilmington, IL; 3. 153-Jeremy Reed, Decatur, IL; 4. 24-Kenneth Butterfield, Kingston Maines, IL; 5. 15-David Lauritson, Normal, IL; 6. 24D-Dallas Strauch, East Peoria, IL; 7. 41-Danny Oates, Pekin, IL; 8. 5-Jay Mariuza, Pekin, IL; 9. 26A-Michael McKay, Springfield, IL; 10. D7-Carter Dart, Springfield, IL

DIRTcar Modifieds

77-Ray Bollinger, Kewanee, IL; 2. 35-Brandon Roberts, Ashland, IL; 3. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, New Berlin, IL; 4. C40-Mike Chasteen Jr, Peoria, IL; 5. 14-Brian Lynn, Mason City, IL; 6. 37-Derrick Carlson, Murrayville, IL; 7. 16S-Steve Stotler, O’Fallon, MO; 8. 72A-Austin Lynn, Mason City, IL; 9. 25-Jacob Steinkoenig, Highland, IL; 10. 94-Mark Clary, Edwardsville, IL

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

38J-Jake Little, Springfield, IL; 2. 45DW-Denny Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 3. 11E-Brandon Eskew, Ashland, IL; 4. 38L-Ryan Little, Springfield, IL; 5. 33H-Roben Huffman, Midland City, IL; 6. 27-Colby Sheppard, Williamsville, IL; 7. 32M-Cody Maguire, Carlinville, IL; 8. 75-Gary Turpin, Bloomington, IL; 9. 19-Jeff Dotzert, Beardstown, IL; 10. 33B-Storm Belier, Decatur, IL

DIRTcar Pro Modifieds

0-Tim Hancock Sr, Mount Olive, IL; 2. 9*-Jordan Bauer, St. Jacob, IL; 3. 62-Troy Medley, Pevely, MO; 4. 5-Owen Steinkoenig, Highland, IL; 5. 4D-Doug Tye, Troy, IL; 6. 32-Mason Duncan, Metamora, IL; 7. 52-Billy Knebel, Pocohontas, IL; 8. 11B-Trent Beard, Highland, IL; 9. 33-Josh Robb, Mt. Zion, IL; (DNS) 11-Roy Magee, Springfield, IL ; (DQ) 36-Brody Mosher, Peoria, IL

Nutech Seed DII Midgets