Fuqua, Vaughn, Richards, Raffurty, and Headley Record Central Missouri Speedway Victories!

Unsanctioned: A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway

June 8, 2019

(Warrensburg, MO) Weekly championship racing returned at Central Missouri Speedway on Saturday night with 81race teams checked in for action. Competing classes were A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. There were 13 preliminary heat races held throughout the night along with five main events.

Pure Stock Recap (14 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat 1 Top Three: Steve Evans, Jason Ryun, Darrin Christy. Heat 2 Top Three: Spencer Reiff, Larry Norris, Joey Harper. A-Main Recap: Jason Ryun and Larry Norris started the Pure Stock main on the front row, but it was Ryun who assumed command early on until a run-in with a car going a lap down ended his bid for the win as he spun from contention by lap five. Spencer Reiff looked to have the race in hand through the mid-stages until a late-race spin took him and Jr. Billings out of contention, when racing resumed a s couple more cautions flew before ultimately Logan Headley from his eleventh starting position. Josh Helm advanced to second with Darrin Christy rebounding from an early spin to finish third. Larry Norris and Steve Evans rounded out the top five.

Mod-Lite Recap (17 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat 1 Top Three: Dillon Raffurty, Ed Griggs, Cody Miller. Heat Two Top Three: David Raffurty, Justin Raffurty, Kevin White. Heat Three Top Three: Michael Raffurty, Jeff Raffurty, Anthony Kerr. A-Main Recap: Dillon Raffurty and Michael Raffurty began the 20-lap Mod-Lite main from row one with Dillon catapulting to the early lead as Michael drifted back to second. Sixth-starting Ed Griggs moved to the third spot by lap three. A caution flew by lap five with Dillon leading Michael and David Raffurty back to the line. As Dillon pulled away, Ed Griggs continued to challenge Michael for second by lap ten. A late caution flew on lap 12 but once again Dillon pulled away. Ultimately, Dillon Raffurty captured the victory going away over Michael Raffurty, David Raffurty, Ed Griggs, and Justin Raffurty to round out the top five.

B-Mod Recap (18 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Dakota Foster, Brad Smith, Chris Brockway. Heat Two Top Three: Jacob Ebert, Jake Richards, Chad Staus. Heat Three Top Three: Jacob Ebert, Jake Richards, Chad Staus. A-Main Recap: Don Marrs and Jake Richards began the night on row one of the 20-lap B-Mod main with Richards jetting out to an early race lead through lap eight and a series of cautions. By lap, Richards led Dakota Foster, Jacob Ebert, Brad Smith, and Kameron Grindstaff. Another caution stalled the race by lap nine with no change in the running order for the restart. In the end, Richards carried on to victory lane to claim the time-shortened race over Dakota Foster, Brad Smith, Jacob Ebert, and Kameron Grindstaff.

Street Stock Recap (16 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Nathan Vaughn, Brett Wood, Jerry Schmidt, Heat Two Top Three: Eric Hammons, Clayton Campbell, Cliff Champney. Heat Three Top Three: Marc Carter, Chris Kircher, Devin Irvin. A-Main Recap: For the 15-lap Street Stock main event, Marc Carter and Eric Hammons led the charge to the green flag. The race was fantastic through the early stages with Carter, Hammons, Nathan Vaughn, Brett Wood, and Clayton Campbell gunning for the win. After the first third of the race, Vaughn assumed command of the race and came around to lead lap six over Carter in second. Vaughn held off Carter through a series of late-race cautions as drivers struggled with the dry-slick conditions. Hammons spun from contention late in the race allowing Wood and Campbell to move forward and challenge on restarts; however, Vaughn powered his way to the victory over Carter, Campbell, Wood, and Larry Ferris.

A-Mod Recap (16 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Darron Fuqua, Terry Schultz, Rodney Schweizer. Heat Two Top Three: Johnny Wyman, James Eaton, Chad Lyle. A-Main Recap: Darron Fuqua and Johnny Wyman began the 25-lap main event from row one of the a-main event, with Fuqua setting the early pace out front. Schultz moved to second by lap two with Karrick not far behind. By the midway point, Karrick found his way around Schultz to take over the runner-up position as Schultz fell to third, in front of Chad Lyle and Gunner Martin inside the top five. Once the drivers settled in, the race finished after a long green flag session as Darron Fuqua never looked back to claim the $1,000 weekly racing series victory. Karrick was second by race end with Schultz holding on to third, Gunner Martin finished fourth with Chad Lyle fifth.

Coming Up Next: Saturday, June 15th, weekly racing in all classes including A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. on race day call the track phone at 660.747.2166. Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by spectator grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15 (no passing points if driver checks in late), the pit meeting takes place at 6:30, and practice ‘hot laps’ begin at 7. Racing begins at 7:30.

Adult general admission is $12, Active Military $10, Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 years $10, Kids ages 6 to 12 years $6, Senior Citizens 75 and older free, Children 5 and under free. All pit passes, regardless of age are $35. All minors 18 years and older will require a minor release form, available on-site. The minor release form is available for downloading and printing on the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net under the DRIVERS tab. As a reminder to all drivers and fans, CMS does not accept credit cards; however, there are two ATM machines available on-site, one on the front stretch, one on pit side.

Complete information regarding the upcoming 19th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl may be found on the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Once on the website, click on the special event tab titled “CMS BBQ BOWL INFO” and you will find the event running order, event Frequently Asked Questions and Answers (FAQ) document, and the event flyer.

US Hwy 13 north of Warrensburg is now under construction. According to the Johnson County EDC,” The City of Warrensburg is beginning construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Business Route MO-13 and Hawthorne Blvd. This is just north of Walmart, Applebee’s and Aldi’s. There will be some temporary detours from time to time.” CMS suggests using the Hwy 13 north bypass east of Warrensburg from US Hwy 50 as an alternate route if coming to CMS from the south.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

June 22nd – Weekly Racing 9. $1,500-to-Win Street Stock Special plus AM, BM, ML, PS.

June 29th – Midwest Coating Night, Weekly Racing 10. Fireworks!

July 5th (Fri) – Tom Wilson Mem. BBQ Bowl Night 1 – $1,500-to-win Mod-Lites. A-Mod qualifying.

Featuring A-Mods, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

July 6th (Sat) – Tom Wilson Mem BBQ Bowl Night 2 – Night two AM qualifying and $5,000-to-win.

Feat. A-Mods, E-Mods, ULMA Late Models Triple Crown Finale, Street Stocks, & B-Mods

July 13th – Weekend off, no racing!

A-Main Results from Saturday, June 8, 2019

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 11. Logan Headley (23) Lone Jack, Mo. 100 2. 7. Josh Helm (49SR) Odessa, Mo. 95 3. 5. Darrin Christy (3B) Kansas City, Ks. 91 4. 2. Larry Norris (53K) Lone Jack, Mo. 87 5. 3. Steve Evans (89e) Warrensburg, Mo. 84 6. 6. Joey Harper (21) Buckner, Mo. 81 7. 8. Gale W Harper Jr (28Jr) Warrensburg, Mo. 78 8. 4. Spencer Reiff (7) Kansas City, Mo. 76 9. 14. David Schirlls (10) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 74 11. 12. Scott Martin (12) Warrensburg, Mo. 70 12. 13. Jimmie Workman (24) Concordia, Mo. 68 13. 1. Jason Ryun (27) Kansas City, Mo. 66 14. 10. Parker Smith (12s) Mexico, Mo. 64 DQ. 9. J R Billings (185) Kansas City, Ks. 0

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Dillon Raffurty (46) Kansas City, Ks. 100 2. 2. Michael Raffurty (41) Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 3. David Raffurty (64) Kansas City, Mo. 91 4. 6. Edward Griggs (47) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 87 5. 5. Justin Raffurty (75) Kansas City, Mo. 84 6. 4. Jeff Raffurty (98) Holt, Mo. 81 7. 8. Kevin White (33) De Soto, Ks. 78 8. 13. Mark Lane (33L) Grain Valley, Mo. 76 9. 7. Cody Miller (7) Kansas City, Mo. 74 10. 12. Tyler Furrell (34) Belton, Mo. 72 11. 11. Nathan Wolfe (3) Lee`s Summit, Mo. 70 12. 15. Joshua James Guy (2) Knob Noster, Mo. 68 13. 10. Anthony Lane (02) Belton, Mo. 66 14. 9. Anthony Kerr (73) Grandview, Mo. 64 15. 14. Garrett Stonum (4K) Lawson, Mo. 62 16. 16. Lucas Gillette (02G) Peculiar, Mo. 60 17. 17. Kyle Jennings Guy (17) Leeton, Mo. 58

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Jake Richards (7J) Lansing, Ks. 100 2. 3. Dakota Foster (5x) Edgerton, Ks. 95 3. 6. Brad Smith (99) Belton, Mo. 91 4. 5. Jacob Ebert (94) Oak Grove, Mo. 87 5. 10. Kameron Grindstaff (14) Independence, Mo. 84 6. 7. Chad Staus (c3) Otterville, Mo. 81 7. 11. Jeremy Lile (05) Higginsville, Mo. 78 8. 1. Donald R Marrs (9) Shawnee, Ks. 76 9. 9. Chris Brockway (03) Knob Noster, Mo. 74 10. 12. Kody Bray (15s) Archie, Mo. 72 11. 4. Bobby Russell (7B) Smithville, Mo. 70 12. 15. Jonathan Knotts (92JK) Kansas City, Mo. 68 13. 13. Skylar Nolker (99M) Richmond, Mo. 66 14. 16. Robert Talley (8A) Holden, Mo. 64 15. 18. Scott Pullen (08) Urich, Mo. 62 16. 8. Kaleb Bray (19B) Archie, Mo. 60 17. 14. Blake Pierce (16) Kansas City, Mo. 58 18. 17. Jeremy Polston (11) Auxvasse, Mo. 56

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 3. Nathan Vaughn (12V) Sedalia, Mo. 100 2. 1. Marc Carter (10) Warrensburg, Mo. 95 3. 6. Clayton W Campbell (30C) Otterville, Mo. 91 4. 4. Brett Wood (7) Warrensburg, Mo. 87 5. 10. Larry Ferris Il (14) Kansas City, Ks. 84 6. 16. Nick Whalen (00) Kansas City, Ks. 81 7. 15. John Brooks (27) Warrensburg, Mo. 78 8. 13. Robert Chad Eickleberry (09) Warrensburg, Mo. 76 9. 12. Randy Jester (51) Odesa, Mo. 74 10. 2. Eric Hammons (5H) Smithton, Mo. 72 11. 9. Devin Irvin (67) Cleveland, Mo. 70 12. 7. Christopher Kircher (28K) Drexel, Mo. 68 13. 11. Daniel McKenzie (77) Warrensburg, Mo. 66 14. 5. Jerry Schmidt (11x) Blue Summit, Mo. 64 15. 14. James Allen Ngo (60) Independence, Mo. 62 16. 8. Cliff Champney (6) Holts Summit, Mo. 60

MODIFIED A-Feature