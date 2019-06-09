Jackson’s B-Mod sweep highlights Lucas Oil Speedway’s return to racing

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (June 8, 2019) – As Lucas Oil Speedway roared back into action after a 28-day break, Kris Jackson made it a memorable evening with a doubleheader sweep.

Jackson won a pair of Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod features on Saturday night, holding off Andy Bryant both in the headliner of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program and a makeup feature from a rainout on May 11.

A total of 107 cars, including 52 B-Mods, checked into the pits. Other feature winners on a program presented by TA-Petro and KY3 Digital were Kaeden Cornell (Warsaw Marine & RV ULMA Late Models), Toby Ott (O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks) and Tyler Wolff (Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds).

It was the first racing at the speedway since May 11. A major storm on May 20 forced cancellation of the 27th annual Show-Me 100.

“I have to thank all my guys and the Lucas Oil staff for working their butts off to get this place race ready again,” Jackson said to enthusiastic cheers from the crowd after climbing out of the car.

After winning the makeup feature at the start of the night, the Lebanon, Missouri driver set out to make it a sweep. He led the first 12 laps before relinquishing the lead to Bryant on the next circuit – but a caution flag turned the running order back to the previous lap.

“He just passed me. He was fast tonight,” Jackson said of Bryant. “When the caution flew, I knew the top five hadn’t gone underneath the flag stand and I thought, ‘Man, I’m gonna get that spot back.’

“He was fast. He might have even had a faster car tonight, but we just got lucky.”

Those two had dueled throughout the night and that continued on the restart as they two pulled away from the others, setting the state for a side-by-side battle over the final few laps.

Jackson weaved through lapped traffic to hold off Bryant for the second 1-2 finish of the night. Clint Johnson was third and JC Morton finished fourth.

The makeup B-Mod feature kicked off the action and Jackson, starting from the pole, set a blazing pace in opening up a sizable lead until a lap-11 caution bunched the field. Jackson had nearly a straightaway-margin command over Bryant and was working his way through lapped traffic.

Jackson reclaimed command after the restart and was three laps from the win when another caution wiped out his comfortable lead. It proven no problem for Jackson, who went on to claim the win with Bryant second and Tim Van Gotten in third.

Jackson’s win was his first of the season at Lucas Oil Speedway after runner-up and third-place finishes. He had to wait only a couple of hours before winning No. 2.

“I don’t know what my reputation is, but when I run second or third and people assume something is wrong,” Jackson said in victory lane. “The competition is tough here. This is my first win of the season here, but we’re pretty well on point.”

Jackson added that his long-time engine builder, Jim Ruble, recently had a stroke and he asked everyone to keep Ruble in their thoughts and prayers.

“Racing without him gets harder and harder by the day,” Jackson said.

Cornell pulls away for ULMA Late Model win: Kaeden Cornell led the final 12 laps in cruising to a dominating win in the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA feature.

“I have to thank God. I’m a blessed young man,” said Cornell, a recent graduate of Willard High School. “Thanks to you guys for being here.”

Cole Henson started on the front row and led the first eight laps, setting a fast pace before hitting the wall while in lapped traffic to bring out a yellow flag and giving the lead to Essary.

On the restart, Cornell slid past Essary and into the lead but just one lap later another caution slowed the action with Shane Essary in second.

The final 11 laps clicked off caution-free and Cornell pulled away for a 2.88-second victory margin over Johnny Fennewald with Essary fishing third and Aaron Marrant fourth. It was Cornell’s second straight feature win.

“That lapped traffic, I was just hoping they would stay where they were at,” Cornell said. “They stayed where they were and I can’t thank them enough.”

Ott wires Street Stocks field: Season points leader Toby Ott of Wheatland went wire-to-wire, leading all 20 laps to grab the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks feature.

Ott set a blistering pace, opening up nearly a four-second lead over Jame Flood and Johnny Coats when a caution waved on lap 14. Sticking to an effective line around the bottom groove, Ott quickly regained command and went on to prevail by 1.57 seconds.

It was Ott’s second win of the season and fifth top-four finish in five feature starts.

“Everything was working really good out there. The track came to my liking,” Ott said. “The best thing I could find out there was to keep it right on the bottom.”

Flood finished second with Coats third and Aaron Poe in fourth.

Wolff becomes two-time USRA Modified winner: Third-starting Tyler Wolff took over the lead on lap four and paced the remainder of the 20-lap Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature.

Wolff, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, made it two straight wins in his only two appearances at Lucas Oil Speedway this season. Nic Bidinger was second and Robbie Reed came home in third.

“I was just trying to hit my marks,” Wolff said of the second half of the race, as he protected a comfortable lead. “We re-did the car this week, trying to kind of get it back to where we were at last year.

“What a better place to come than here. We’ve had good luck here.”

Jason Pursley and season points leader Chase Domer were battling for third when they spun to bring out a caution on lap eight. Domer pulled off a couple of laps later and wound up in 19th and Pursley was 10th.

Lucas Oil Speedway results (June 8, 2019)

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

Makeup A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 65-Kris Jackson, 13:38.861[1]; 2. 28-Andy Bryant, 13:39.903[2]; 3. 37V-Tim Van Gotten, 13:41.052[6]; 4. 30H-Rex Harris, 13:42.180[10]; 5. 00T-Taylor Moore, 13:42.622[17]; 6. 18M-JC Morton, 13:43.420[13]; 7. 82Q-Cole Queathem, 13:44.222[19]; 8. 68-Ricky Watkins, 13:44.522[23]; 9. 18-Austin Joplin, 13:44.921[15]; 10. 181-Luke Nieman, 13:45.464[12]; 11. 96-Cody Brill, 13:45.681[8]; 12. 1F-Mitchell Franklin, 13:45.920[18]; 13. (DNF) 22-Brian McGowen, 10:37.718[5]; 14. (DNF) 796-Tyler Wood, 10:25.368[14]; 15. (DNF) 15-Ryan Edde, 09:06.661[9]; 16. (DNF) 8-Dillon McCowan, 09:06.661[7]; 17. (DNF) 134-Robert Heydenreich, 09:06.661[21]; 18. (DNF) 83-JC Newell, 09:06.661[20]; (DNS) 87-Justin Pike, 09:06.661; (DNS) 66G-Ryan Gillmore, 09:06.661; (DNS) 21X-Jerry Brown, 09:06.661; (DNS) 16S-Charles Sanders, 09:06.661; (DNS) 22C-Cole Campbell, 09:06.661; (DNS) 57E-Earl Pryor, 09:06.661

Big O Tires A-Feature (25 Laps): 1. 65-Kris Jackson, [1]; 2. 28-Andy Bryant, [3]; 3. 37-Clint Johnson, [2]; 4. 18M-JC Morton, [4]; 5. 17X-Mike Striegel, [6]; 6. 99T-Eric Turner, [8]; 7. 00T-Taylor Moore, [10]; 8. 37V-Tim Van Gotten, [11]; 9. 181-Luke Nieman, [5]; 10. 30R-Rex Harris, [9]; 11. 22-Brian McGowen, [17]; 12. 15-Ryan Edde, [7]; 13. 32-Robbe Ewing, [15]; 14. 83N-JC Newell, [19]; 15. 31-Luke Phillips, [13]; 16. 121-Tim Phillips, [14]; 17. 30-Mark Long, [12]; 18. 1F-Mitchell Franklin, [23]; 19. 10P-Dayton Pursley, [18]; 20. 22D-Eddie Schwope Jr, [20]; 21. 18-Austin Joplin, [22]; 22. 68-Ricky Watkins, [21]; 23. 42J-Donnie Jackson, [24]; 24. 66-Cale Turner, [16]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Andy Bryant, 13:26.416[5]; 2. 37-Clint Johnson, 13:29.983[9]; 3. 22D-Eddie Schwope Jr, 13:32.670[3]; 4. 121-Tim Phillips, 13:33.363[7]; 5. 07-Gary Fain, 13:35.116[1]; 6. 14T-Quentin Taylor, 13:35.358[6]; 7. 22K-Ashley Klick, 13:36.973[8]; 8. 28W-Wesley Briggs, 13:38.528[11]; 9. 46-Brice Gotschall, 13:16.298[4]; 10. (DNF) 77J-Jeff Douty, 02:52.187[2]; 11. (DNF) 82Q-Cole Queathem, 02:53.929[10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 65-Kris Jackson, [7]; 2. 30R-Rex Harris, [3]; 3. 31-Luke Phillips, [4]; 4. 68-Ricky Watkins, [6]; 5. 42J-Donnie Jackson, [11]; 6. 58M-Jamie Mauk, [8]; 7. 16M-Brian Myers, [5]; 8. 68M-Craig Mintz, [10]; (DNS) 134-Robert Heydenreich, ; (DNS) 8-Dillon McCowan, ; (DQ) 21P-Darren Phillips, [1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Ryan Edde, 04:12.788[2]; 2. 18M-JC Morton, 04:12.838[8]; 3. 22-Brian McGowen, 04:14.686[1]; 4. 32-Robbe Ewing, 04:15.143[7]; 5. 66-Cale Turner, 04:18.804[10]; 6. 21-Gregory Scheffler, 04:18.840[3]; 7. 796-Tyler Wood, 04:20.859[9]; 8. 17H-Weston Holman, 04:22.343[6]; 9. M1-Richard Magee, 04:22.846[5]; (DNS) 1F-Mitchell Franklin, 04:22.846

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 99T-Eric Turner, 04:47.553[1]; 2. 00T-Taylor Moore, 04:48.839[2]; 3. 37V-Tim Van Gotten, 04:51.602[5]; 4. 10P-Dayton Pursley, 04:54.081[3]; 5. 42C-Casey Thomas, 04:54.364[9]; 6. 18-Austin Joplin, 04:54.784[10]; 7. 24-Jerry Ellis, 04:55.719[6]; 8. 52-Cory Janasek, 04:57.599[4]; 9. 77-Koby Chadd, 04:59.202[8]; (DNS) 10W-Jason Wescoat, 04:59.202

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 17X-Mike Striegel, 09:44.832[3]; 2. 181-Luke Nieman, 09:46.390[7]; 3. 30-Mark Long, 09:46.408[5]; 4. 96-Cody Brill, 09:47.488[10]; 5. 83N-JC Newell, 09:49.560[9]; 6. 79-James Barker, 09:50.488[1]; 7. 88-Clifford Lean, 09:50.887[2]; 8. 83-Kyle Fritter, 09:51.011[4]; 9. 8M-Jimmy Miller, 09:52.952[8]; 10. (DNF) 34-Kaden Miller, 07:03.516[6]

Big O Tires B-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 22-Brian McGowen, 16:52.647[1]; 2. 83N-JC Newell, 16:53.594[3]; 3. 68-Ricky Watkins, 16:55.525[2]; 4. 1F-Mitchell Franklin, 16:56.174[17]; 5. 96-Cody Brill, 16:56.382[4]; 6. 52-Cory Janasek, 16:58.515[11]; 7. 07-Gary Fain, 16:59.695[5]; 8. 21-Gregory Scheffler, 17:00.491[7]; 9. 58M-Jamie Mauk, 17:00.769[6]; 10. 17H-Weston Holman, 17:00.892[12]; 11. (DNF) 77-Koby Chadd, 13:07.272[14]; 12. (DNF) 796-Tyler Wood, 05:49.476[8]; 13. (DNF) 24-Jerry Ellis, 03:40.079[10]; 14. (DNF) 82Q-Cole Queathem, 03:40.328[16]; (DNS) 88-Clifford Lean, 03:40.328; (DNS) 46-Brice Gotschall, 03:40.328; (DNS) 77J-Jeff Douty, 03:40.328; (DNS) 8-Dillon McCowan, 03:40.328

Big O Tires B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 10P-Dayton Pursley, 05:41.831[3]; 2. 22D-Eddie Schwope Jr, 05:43.546[1]; 3. 18-Austin Joplin, 05:44.159[4]; 4. 42J-Donnie Jackson, 05:46.820[5]; 5. 42C-Casey Thomas, 05:46.960[2]; 6. 16M-Brian Myers, 05:48.041[9]; 7. 21P-Darren Phillips, 05:49.103[18]; 8. 14T-Quentin Taylor, 05:49.382[7]; 9. 68M-Craig Mintz, 05:50.827[10]; 10. M1-Richard Magee, 05:52.693[13]; 11. 22K-Ashley Klick, 05:55.026[8]; 12. 28W-Wesley Briggs, 05:55.367[12]; 13. 79-James Barker, 05:58.728[6]; 14. (DNF) 83-Kyle Fritter, 04:15.349[11]; (DNS) 8M-Jimmy Miller, 04:15.349; (DNS) 34-Kaden Miller, 04:15.349; (DNS) 134-Robert Heydenreich, 04:15.349; (DNS) 10W-Jason Wescoat, 04:15.349

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 50-Kaeden Cornell, 16:22.148[5]; 2. 21-Johnny Fennewald, 16:25.028[7]; 3. 15-Shane Essary, 16:26.814[1]; 4. 1X-Aaron Marrant, 16:27.556[3]; 5. 5-Todd Shute, 16:30.844[4]; 6. 99-Dylan Hoover, 16:30.961[14]; 7. 42H-Chad Richwine, 16:31.505[16]; 8. 51-Larry Ferris, 16:31.505[12]; 9. 42L-Lane Ehlert, 16:31.505[10]; 10. 7J-Ryan Johnson, 16:31.505[8]; 11. 7X-Todd McCoin, 16:31.505[11]; 12. 16-Ashlee Lancaster, 16:31.505[9]; 13. 1T-Tucker Cox, 16:31.505[6]; 14. 99J-Larry Jones, 16:31.505[19]; 15. 91-Eddie Schwope Jr, 16:31.505[17]; 16. 43-Craig Wood, 16:31.505[13]; 17. 6-Bob Cummings, 16:31.505[18]; 18. (DNF) 13-Shawn Whitman, 16:31.505[15]; 19. (DNF) 8D-Darek Wiss, 16:31.505[20]; 20. (DNF) 31C-Cole Henson, 16:31.505[2] Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 31C-Cole Henson, [2]; 2. 5-Todd Shute, [4]; 3. 21-Johnny Fennewald, [6]; 4. 51-Larry Ferris, [3]; 5. 99-Dylan Hoover, [5]; 6. 42H-Chad Richwine, [7]; 7. 99J-Larry Jones, [1]

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Aaron Marrant, 05:37.626[2]; 2. 50-Kaeden Cornell, 05:38.481[4]; 3. 42L-Lane Ehlert, 05:41.401[1]; 4. 16-Ashlee Lancaster, 05:43.026[7]; 5. 13-Shawn Whitman, 05:43.814[5]; 6. 6-Bob Cummings, 05:49.020[3]; 7. (DNF) 8D-Darek Wiss, 02:57.855[6]

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Shane Essary, [3]; 2. 1T-Tucker Cox, [4]; 3. 7J-Ryan Johnson, [6]; 4. 7X-Todd McCoin, [5]; 5. 43-Craig Wood, [2]; 6. 91-Eddie Schwope Jr, [1]

O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 27OTT-Toby Ott, 11:17.076[1]; 2. 42-James Flood, 11:18.655[2]; 3. 35-Johnny Coats, 11:19.103[10]; 4. 45-Aaron Poe, 11:19.730[3]; 5. 04-Cody Frazon, 11:21.091[5]; 6. 27-Bob Barnett, 11:21.091[4]; 7. 69-Brian Brown, 11:21.091[6]; 8. 1D-Daniel Deason, 11:21.091[8]; 9. 35Z-Zach Zeugin, 11:21.091[7]; 10. 11-Brad Gideon, 11:21.091[11]; 11. 7M-Scott Johnson, 11:21.091[13]; 12. 7X-John Scott, 11:21.091[14]; 13. 44S-Steve Scott, 11:21.091[12]; 14. (DNF) 21W-Ted Welschmeyer, 11:21.091[9]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 27OTT-Toby Ott, [4]; 2. 04-Cody Frazon, [1]; 3. 27-Bob Barnett, [6]; 4. 1D-Daniel Deason, [3]; 5. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer, [5]; 6. 44S-Steve Scott, [2]; 7. 7X-John Scott, [7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 42-James Flood, 03:22.273[2]; 2. 45-Aaron Poe, 03:22.717[4]; 3. 35Z-Zach Zeugin, 03:25.194[3]; 4. 69-Brian Brown, 03:25.622[7]; 5. 35-Johnny Coats, 03:26.542[5]; 6. 11-Brad Gideon, 03:28.482[1]; 7. 7M-Scott Johnson, 03:28.999[6]

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 4W-Tyler Wolff, 10:57.738[3]; 2. 3B-Nic Bidinger, 10:57.738[1]; 3. 5-Robbie Reed, 10:57.738[8]; 4. 9D8-Paden Phillips, 10:57.738[9]; 5. 8S-Jon Sheets, 10:57.738[7]; 6. 53R-Ronnie Woods, 10:57.738[11]; 7. 8-Jeremy Vaughn, 10:57.738[12]; 8. 5C-Colson Kirk, 10:57.738[15]; 9. 21W-Tracy Wolf, 10:57.738[21]; 10. 38C-Jason Pursley, 10:57.738[2]; 11. 12M-JC Morton, 10:57.738[18]; 12. 51G-Lucas Gibbs, 10:57.738[6]; 13. 25C-Johnny Cammon, 10:57.738[10]; 14. 24D-Donnie Fellers, 10:57.738[17]; 15. 03-Chase Jones, 10:57.738[14]; 16. 52C-Alex Cammon, 10:57.738[20]; 17. 112-Justin Moon, 10:57.738[16]; 18. 97-John Rathgeber, 10:57.738[19]; 19. (DNF) 227-Chase Domer, 10:57.738[4]; 20. (DNF) 52-Mitch Ketter, 10:57.738[5]; 21. (DNF) 11B-Scotty Bough, 10:57.738[13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3B-Nic Bidinger, [7]; 2. 38C-Jason Pursley, [8]; 3. 4W-Tyler Wolff, [10]; 4. 9D8-Paden Phillips, [2]; 5. 53R-Ronnie Woods, [4]; 6. 25C-Johnny Cammon, [9]; 7. 03-Chase Jones, [6]; 8. 5C-Colson Kirk, [1]; 9. 24D-Donnie Fellers, [3]; 10. 97-John Rathgeber, [5]; 11. (DNF) 21W-Tracy Wolf, [11]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 227-Chase Domer, [2]; 2. 52-Mitch Ketter, [3]; 3. 5-Robbie Reed, [1]; 4. 51G-Lucas Gibbs, [7]; 5. 8S-Jon Sheets, [10]; 6. 8-Jeremy Vaughn, [6]; 7. 11B-Scotty Bough, [8]; 8. 112-Justin Moon, [5]; 9. 12M-JC Morton, [4]; 10. 52C-Alex Cammon, [9]

Next up: The Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series is back in action next Saturday night as the Bolivar Herald-Free Press along with Lamar Advertising Presents the Mid-Season Championships. Look for discount coupons in The Bolivar Herald-Free Press. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks will headline the program with a 25-lap, $750-to-win main event at gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

