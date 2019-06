June 10th, 2019 – With continued flooding at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, the track has worked out an agreement to push back their DIRTcar Summer Nationals event by one week.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will now host the Summer Nationals on Saturday, July 6th. The $10,000 to win event will no longer be co-sanctioned with the World of Outlaw Late Model Series with the date change.

Highland Speedway will now have their Summer Nationals on Saturday, June 29th.