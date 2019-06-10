STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 6.10.2019

Below are the STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Rankings after the completion of the 25th Annual Dream at Eldora Speedway last weekend. What can you say about Brandon Sheppard and Mark Richards Racing. BShepp was incredible tackling the cushion over the last 25 laps of the race just inches from the wall. He had to be perfect with Dale McDowell reeling him in over the last ten laps losing by half a car length. The win for Sheppard was worth $125,000 and joined Dennis Erb Jr as the only drivers from Illinois to win the event. Sheppard proved to everyone why he is the best driver in the country aboard the Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engines mount.

Dale McDowell was probably one of the safest bets heading into Dream always a contender at Eldora and has had his share of glory at Eldora capturing the World 100 in the past. Dale almost pulled it off with a late charge but just came up short. It was a finish people will be talking about for a long time. Dale was driving a Sweet/Bloomquist Race Car.

Shane Clanton who has won the Dream before came home third in the finale, and Shane also won a Prelim on Friday night. It was a great weekend for the Georgia driver in his Capital Chassis.

Chase Junghans is having his best season and came home 4th Saturday night in his Rocket Chassis, and Tyler Erb finished 5th in the Best Performance Rocket Chassis. My surprise of the week had to be Chris Ferguson in his Sweet/Bloomquist race car. Chris finished 4th on Thursday, second on Friday, and wheeled it home Saturday to 6th place what a week for the North Carolina driver.

After the preliminaries on Thursday and Friday most thought Ricky Weiss was the guy to beat. He was fast every time he hit the track he won on Thursday and finished 3rd on the Friday and was making it look easy. Don’t forget he won the North/South last August so he can win a big race. He ran most of the race in the top five and came home 7th in the feature. Great job to the Canada driver in his Sweet/Bloomquist Race car.

Other Eldora notes that should be mentioned 92 cars were on hand for the event. It has been over a decade since that many cars were on hand, and you can’t have a big race at Eldora without mentioning Scott Bloomquist. It was his first race back since the motorcycle accident in February. He hit the invert again right on the number after his finishes Thursday and Friday. He had only one top ten, the invert was 30 and Scott started on the outside of the front row of heat number 5. Scott was leading the heat race when rain hit the track and caused a red flat condition. Before the red flag Scott hit the wall while leading, officials decided once back to racing they would let the sixth heat race hit the track giving the drivers time to fix some of the damage caused by the wet conditions on the race track. Scott’s team thrashed with several other team members from Ricky Weiss team, and Dale McDowell’s. They had to replace a spindle and the spoiler and deck had some heavy damage. Scott dominated the heat race and of course the team was light at the scales for 4 pounds. Scott was DQ’d and had to run the consolation race and did not make the show. If he had made weight he would have started on the front row of the main event.

This week the UMP Hell Tour Summer Nationals kicks off. It all starts Wednesday at Peoria Speedway before heading to Kankakee, Sycamore, Joliet, and Brownstown.

The World of Outlaws are idle, Lucas Series will be in Fayetteville, Gaffney, and Smoky Mountain for a triple header. Also there is a $20,000 to win race at Virginia Motor Speedway.

STLRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 2019 6.10.2019

1 Brandon Sheppard 4th Dream Start First Dream WIN !!!!

2 Jonathan Davenport 10 Dream starts first and second in the prelims.

3 Tyler Erb 2 Dream Start finished 5th.

4 Ricky Weiss 2nd Dream Start finished 7th also won a prelim.

5 Dale McDowell 17 Dream Starts finished 2nd

6 Ross Bailes 1st Dream start finished 13th

7 Chase Junghans 1st Dream start finished 4th.

8 Shane Clanton 13th Dream Start finished 3rd

9 Chris Ferguson 2 top 5’s in the Prelims and finished 6th in the Dream.

10 Jimmy Owens 12 Dream starts – 1 win

11 Darrell Lanigan 20th Dream Start finished 10th also won a Prelim.

12 Bobby Pierce 4th Dream Start

13 Brandon Overton 4th Dream Start

14 Tim McCreadie 11 Dream Starts finished 12th.

15 Mason Zeigler 5th Dream Start finished 8th

16 Earl Pearson Jr. 11th Dream Start led the race midway.

17 Chris Madden 14th Dream Start

18 Mike Marlar Did not make the race.

19 Josh Richards Did not make the race.

20 Devin Moran Did not make the race.

21 Brian Shirley Made his 6th Dream finished 3rd on Thursday night Prelim.

22 Michael Page Did not make the race.

23 Don O’Neal Did not make the race.

24 Kent Robinson 7th Dream Start finished 2nd Friday Prelim.

25 Shannon Babb 15th Dream Start finished 11th.