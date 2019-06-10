Tripleheader Weekend Next for Lucas Oil Late Models

BATAVIA, Ohio (June 10, 2019) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to action June 13th-15th for three action-packed events at three different venues, across three states.

The weekend will ignite on Thursday, June 13th, with a visit to Fayetteville (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Thursday’s Dunn-Benson Ford Wayne Gray Sr. Memorial – Presented by GETSCO will be a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win feature for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

The festivities at Fayetteville Motor Speedway will begin with pit gates opening at 3:00pm, followed by general admission gates at 4:00pm. A drivers meeting is scheduled for 7:00pm with hot laps slated for 7:30pm. The Renegades, Modifieds, FMS Late Models, and Legends will also be in competition on Thursday, June 13th.

The weekend will continue in Gaffney, S.C., where the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will visit Cherokee Speedway on Friday, June 14th. A full program is on tap for the 21st Annual Grassy Smith Memorial – highlighted by a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.

At Cherokee Speedway, the pit gates will open at 2:00pm and general admission gates will open 3:00pm. The drivers meeting is set for 7:00pm, followed by hot laps at 7:30pm. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the 602 Late Models, 604 Late Models, Modifieds, and Thunder Bomber divisions will also be in action.

Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tenn. will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Saturday, June 15th, to cap off the three-race escapade. The annual event, a Father’s Day weekend special, now dubbed the Big Daddy 60, will have the 60-lap main event paying a record $15,000-to-win.

On Saturday, the pit and general admission gates will open at 12:00pm (noon). A driver’s meeting is scheduled for 7:00pm with hot laps to follow at 7:30pm. The Limited Late Models and Sportsman will serve as support divisions at Smoky Mountain Speedway.

Jonathan Davenport continues to lead the Lucas Oil championship standings heading into the weekend. Earl Pearson Jr. currently trails Davenport by 345 points. Tyler Erb is third. Devin Moran and Josh Richards round out the top five in championship standings.

Track and Event Information:

Fayetteville Motor Speedway

Phone Number: (910) 223-RACE (7223)

Location: 3407 Doc Bennett Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306

Directions: I-95 Exit 46A, follow signs for N Carolina 87 S/Elizabethtown and merge onto NC-87 S, turn right onto Doc Bennett Rd, turn right onto Whitman Road, track is 1.6 miles on left.

Website: www.fayettevillemotorspeedway.com

Fayetteville Motor Speedway Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Event Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

Cherokee Speedway

Phone Number: 864-489-1969

Location: 153 Speedway Road, Gaffney, SC 29340

Directions: I-85 to exit 96, then 0.2 mile south on SR 18, then 0.2 mile east on SR 329, then north on Speedway Road.

Website: www.cherokeespeedwaysc.com

Cherokee Speedway Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Smoky Mountain Speedway

Phone Number: 865-856-8989

Location: 809 Brickmill Road, Maryville, TN 37801

Directions: 4.5 miles southwest of US 129 on US411, then 1.6 miles south on Brick Mill Road.

Website: www.smokymountainspeedway.com

Smoky Mountain Speedway Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Event Purse: 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $1,900, 7. $1,700, 8. $1,600, 9. $1,550, 10. $1,500, 11. $1,450, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,350, 14. $1,300, 15. $1,200, 16. $1,100, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Lucas Oil Championship Standings: