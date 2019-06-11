Midseason Championships on the line Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (June 11, 2019) – There will be a little extra cash and bragging rights on the line Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway as midseason champions are determined in the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series.

The Bolivar Herald-Free Press along with NMI-VMG Marketing Present the Midseason Championship program with at least two of the four divisions too close to call. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks will headline the program with a 25-lap, $750-to-win main event as gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

“We had some great racing last week to set the stage for us to determine our midseason champions,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “For the fourth straight year, we want to thank Victory Lane Track Action Review magazine for adding the bonus money for the midseason champs.”

Victory Lane Track Action Race Review is distributed free to fans each week at the speedway, with feature stories, news, schedules and updated points standings. It will contribute $1,000 toward a bonus for mid-season track champions in each of the four weekly divisions.

Lucas Oil Speedway management will match the “Geared Up Program” contribution with another $1,000. The total of $2,000 will be split among the points leaders in the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods following Saturday’s action.

“The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series is a big part of the racing passion for us,” Victory Lane Track Action Race Review publisher Debra M. Filkins said. “It is a privilege to encourage and support the racing teams. Victory Lane is thankful for our sponsors, our staff Danielle Miller and Jade Morris, the drivers and fans.”

Also for the fans on Saturday – in honor of Father’s Day Weekend – Scott Furniture of Osceola is donating a chair to be given away in a drawing during intermission. The chair will be on display at the Protect the Harvest display on the midway. Fathers can sign up there for a chance to win, compliments of Scott Furniture.

Fans arriving early can get photos and autographs on the midway as drivers will have their cars on display from 4:30-5:45 p.m.

The points chase in the Pitts Homes USRA Modified class is a wild one with just 26 points separating the top five. Jon Sheets of Nevada will take a six-point lead over Paden Phillips and a six-point margin over Chase Domer into Saturday. Robbie Reed is 20 behind and Jason Pursley trailed by 26.

The Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model race also is a hot one with Kaeden Cornell of Willard wrestling away the lead after his second straight feature win. Cornell is just six in front of Aaron Marrant with reigning champion Johnny Fennewald just 23 behind.

Lebanon’s Kris Jackson has taken over the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod lead after sweeping double features last Saturday. JC Morton trails by 24 and Andy Bryant, runner-up to Jackson in both main events last weekend, is 42 behind.

Things are a bit more comfortable for the leader in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks, with Toby Ott of Wheatland 41 clear of James Flood and 55 ahead of Aaron Poe.

Ticket prices:

Adults (16 and over) $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $9

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $30

Pit pass $30

