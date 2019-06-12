FAYETTE COUNTY TO SERVE AS SPEED WEEK OPENER ON THURSDAY

BROWNSTOWN, ILL. (June 12, 2019) – Following the unfortunate rain out of the originally scheduled Illinois SPEED Week opener on Wednesday at Belle-Clair Speedway, the first of now four race switches to Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, Ill. on Thursday, June 13th.

The youngest track on the Illinois SPEED Week schedule, Fayette County has only hosted a pair of SPEED Week events with previous competition in 2016 and 2018. Overall, POWRi Racing has visited the Brownstown, Illinois facility on five occasions throughout the years.

In 2016, FCS made their SPEED Week debut with an exciting night of action as Carson Macedo won the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League feature over Zach Daum and Spencer Bayston, while Shelby Bosie beat Nathan Benson and Jeremy Camp to win the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Outlaw Micro main event.

Last year’s SPEED Week trip to the Brownstown quarter-mile supplied fans with two thrilling main events. Tanner Thorson, the winningest driver in SPEED Week history, nabbed his eighth-career Midget triumph over Tanner Carrick and 2018 SPEED Week champion, Logan Seavey. In the Micro main event, Harley Hollan outlasted Austin Schaeffer and Jeremy Camp to win it from 11th.

Outside of SPEED Week, Fayette County has hosted a trio of other POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League features at the start of the decade. Brad Loyet, a three-time champion and the winningest driver in league history, won the inaugural POWRi race at FCS in 2010. Michael Pickens of Auckland, New Zealand, who is back this week in pursuit of his second Illinois SPEED Week championship, won a 2012 appearance, while Brett Anderson found victory lane back in 2013.

For tomorrow Thursday, June 13, pill draw is set for 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with the drivers meeting at 6:30 PM and hot laps at 7:00 PM with racing to follow, as the sixth annual POWRi Illinois SPEED Week kicks off at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, Illinois.

Slated to present a tough four-night stretch, the sixth annual Illinois Speedweek will feature both the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets and the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Outlaw Micros. Beginning on Thursday, June 13 at Fayette County Speedway, the series will visit Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, June 14 and Macon Speedway on Saturday, June 15, before the finale on Sunday, June 16 at Lincoln Speedway.

