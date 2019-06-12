Lebanon Midway Announces 5600 To Win USRA Out Pace B Modified Event TJR Factory 56 September 6-8th

Lebanon, Mo.- Lebanon Midway Speedway Officials announced today that the Speedway will hold a USRA Out Pace B Modified Event paying $5600 to win and 560 to start the 56 lap feature presented by TJR Factory 56 along with several other sponsors on September 5th-8th with Wed. evening Sept. 5th being an open practice night for any classes.

The format has been set to be pretty simple and understanding, you win your win. Thursday night will feature qualifying heats for the B Modifieds in which the winner of each heat locks into The Saturday Main event and those drivers will compete in a pole dash on Friday evening. A full show for Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds and The front-wheel drive Hornets will help high-light Thursday Night.

On Friday Night, The USRA B Modified drivers will draw for qualifying heats and each heat winner will lock into the Saturday Main Event. Points will be tallied from the heat race finishes for those who do not win and that will help to set the Alphabet Soup race line-ups as drivers try to race there way into The Main Event. There will be 2 track provisionals awarded to the highest 2 point cars from the final Spring/Summer track standings to complete the 20 car field.

Friday night action wil also feature qualifying heats for Street Stocks, Midwest Modified and a full program for Pure Stocks.

Saturday will find The climb to the top in last chance events and the 56 lap feature. Street Stocks will battle for 1056 to win and 75 to start while Midwest Modifieds race for 560 to win and 56 to start. All B Mains will be ran Saturday.

The feature will award USRA National points for The B Modifieds. Car entry fee will be $156.

For more information visit and like the Facebook Page or Website at WWW.MidwaySpeedway.Net as more information will be released soon.

B-Modified Car Entry Fee $156.



Thursday Classes-USRA B Mods-Qualifying heats-Winner of each heat locks into Saturday Night

Street Stocks Payout 1) 560 2) 300 3) 200 4) 180 5) 160 6) 140 7) 125 8) 100 9) 80 10) 75 11-20 56 to start-open Draw Passing points to set line-up

Midwest Modifieds 1) 356 2) 125 3) 90 4) 70 5) 60 6) 50 7) 45 8) 40 9-20) 35- open Draw Passing points to set feature line-up

Hornets-Regular Midway Payout-except 35 to start-If added Sponsorship comes aboard will add to normal purse.

Thursday Pit Passes 35



Friday Night-USRA B Modified Heats-Winners lock into Saturday Feature Plus Thursday Night Winners Pole Dash.

Pure Stocks-Full Show-Normal Payout except 35 to start-If Added Sponsor money comes aboard-will add to purse.

Qualifying Heats For Street Stocks and Midwest Modifieds-Open Draw passing Points

Friday Night pit passes 35.



Saturday Night Payout For TJR Factory 56 USRA B Modified Feature 1) 5600 2) 3000 3) 2000 4) 1500 5) 1000 6) 800 7) 700 8) 675 9) 650 10) 600 11-20) 560.

Cars who run the last chance events and Do Not Transfer from B Mods 100

Street Stocks 1) 1056 2) 656 3) 556 4) 356 5) 256 6) 200 7) 156 8) 100 9) 80 10) 75 11-20) 56

Midwest Modifieds 1) 560 2) 300 3) 200 4) 180 5) 160 6) 140 7) 125 8) 100 9) 80 10) 75 11-20) 56.

Saturday Events- Last Chance Races For All 3 Classes if needed.

From All 3 classes through Heats and Semi-Features we will qualify 18 cars. The last 2 spots are track provisionals for the highest 2 cars from The Final Spring/Summer Point Standings. For B Mod Track spot, must compete both Thursday and Friday Night. Midwest and Street Stocks must compete Friday Night.