Central Missouri Speedway Dirt-Track Action Continues Saturday!

Central Missouri Speedway

June 12, 2019

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, MO) Exciting dirt-track action continues this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) as once again the best drivers in the Midwest are set to thrill fans in the five weekly racing series divisions, including A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

After weekly racing resumed last Saturday, there are signs of champions emerging as drivers show their muscle to hold on to the lead or to gain ground on the current standing’s leaders. Here is a look at the current top five in each of the weekly divisions as Mid-season looms just a few weeks away.

Logan Headley confirmed his stance atop the standings with a victory in last week’s Pure Stock main event, he currently leads Joey Harper in the battle for the Pure Stock championship. His four top-five finishes and last week’s win has him atop the standings heading into this week.

Car PURE STOCK STANDINGS Total Pos. No. DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN Points 1 23- Logan Headley, Lone Jack 369 2 21- Joey Harper, Buckner 333 3 7- Spencer Reiff, Kansas City 316 4 28jr- Gale Harper, Warrensburg 311 5 24- Jimmie Workman, Concordia 296

To say that Dillon Raffurty is dominant is an understatement. In five points events this season for Mod-Lites, Dillon has four wins, his only non-win, a second, to Ed Griggs, who ironically is the guy giving chase to him in the standings heading into this week’s action.

Car MOD-LITE STANDINGS Total Pos. No. DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN Points 1 46- Dillon Raffurty, Kansas City 495 2 47- Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill 472 3 41- Mike Raffurty, Kansas City 433 4 75- Justin Raffurty, Kansas City 414 5 98- Jeff Raffurty, Holt 385

Kameron Grindstaff continues to lead in the B-Mod rundown, but former and multiple-time champion Jacob Ebert is keeping the pressure on as this battle looks to be one of the fiercest of the year in the early season. Ironically, neither driver has recorded a victory to this point in the season.

Car B-MOD STANDINGS Total Pos. No. DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN Points 1 14- Kameron Grindstaff, Independence 423 2 94- Jacob Ebert, Oak Grove 405 3 05- Jeremy Lile. Higginsville 375 4 7j- Jake Richards, Lansing KS 335 5 9- Don Marrs, Shawnee KS 313

Clayton Campbell has amassed a 50-point advantage over fellow former champion Brett Wood. Campbell’s season has been nothing short of spectacular with five top-5 runs in five outings, having recorded a win, a second, and three third-place finishes.

Car STREET STOCK STANDINGS Total Pos. No. DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN Points 1 30c- Clayton Campbell, Otterville 468 2 7- Brett Wood, Warrensburg 418 3 14- Larry Ferris, Kansas City KS 402 4 5H- Eric Hammons, Smithton 398 5 28k- Chris Kircher, Drexel 388

Basehor, Kansas driver Tim Karrick has one victory, two runner-up finishes, and a fourth-place run to sit securely atop the A-Mod standings. Karrick, a long-time competitor at CMS has never won a CMS championship. Much like last year when fellow long-time competitor Chad Lyle won his first-ever championship, could it be the year for Karrick to take the crown?

Car A-MOD STANDINGS Total Pos. No. DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN Points 1 1k- Tim Karrick, Basehor KS 377 2 90- Terry Schultz, Sedalia 341 3 75- Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek 291 4 74- Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City KS 276 5 16s- Chad Lyle, Oak Grove 263

Grandstand admissions are: $12 adults, $10 for Active-Duty Military and Seniors 65 to 74 years, $6 kids age 6 to 12 years. Children five and under Free. Senior Citizens 75 and over and those permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. Start times are: Pits open at 4:30, grandstands at 5, driver pill draw cutoff 6:15 (no passing points if late sign-in), pit meeting 6:30, practice hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30.

Complete information regarding the upcoming 19th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl may be found on the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Once on the website, click on the special event tab titled “CMS BBQ BOWL INFO” and you will find the event running order, event Frequently Asked Questions and Answers (FAQ) document, and the event flyer.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net . Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Download the CMS Mobile App for Android and iPhone by visiting the Google Play Store or IOS. For complete race details, visit the track online at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

US Hwy 13 north of Warrensburg is now under construction. According to the Johnson County EDC,” The City of Warrensburg is beginning construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Business Route MO-13 and Hawthorne Blvd. This is just north of Walmart, Applebee’s and Aldi’s. There will be some temporary detours from time to time.” CMS suggests using the Hwy 13 north bypass east of Warrensburg from US Hwy 50 as an alternate route if coming to CMS from the south. On race day, call 660.747.2166 for up-to-the minute race status information.

