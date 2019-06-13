Central Missouri Speedway Dirt-Track Action Continues Saturday!

Central Missouri Speedway
June 12, 2019
For Immediate Release
(Warrensburg, MO) Exciting dirt-track action continues this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) as once again the best drivers in the Midwest are set to thrill fans in the five weekly racing series divisions, including A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.
After weekly racing resumed last Saturday, there are signs of champions emerging as drivers show their muscle to hold on to the lead or to gain ground on the current standing’s leaders. Here is a look at the current top five in each of the weekly divisions as Mid-season looms just a few weeks away.
Logan Headley confirmed his stance atop the standings with a victory in last week’s Pure Stock main event, he currently leads Joey Harper in the battle for the Pure Stock championship. His four top-five finishes and last week’s win has him atop the standings heading into this week.
|Car
|PURE STOCK STANDINGS
|Total
|Pos.
|No.
|DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN
|Points
|1
|23-
|Logan Headley, Lone Jack
|369
|2
|21-
|Joey Harper, Buckner
|333
|3
|7-
|Spencer Reiff, Kansas City
|316
|4
|28jr-
|Gale Harper, Warrensburg
|311
|5
|24-
|Jimmie Workman, Concordia
|296
To say that Dillon Raffurty is dominant is an understatement. In five points events this season for Mod-Lites, Dillon has four wins, his only non-win, a second, to Ed Griggs, who ironically is the guy giving chase to him in the standings heading into this week’s action.
|Car
|MOD-LITE STANDINGS
|Total
|Pos.
|No.
|DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN
|Points
|1
|46-
|Dillon Raffurty, Kansas City
|495
|2
|47-
|Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill
|472
|3
|41-
|Mike Raffurty, Kansas City
|433
|4
|75-
|Justin Raffurty, Kansas City
|414
|5
|98-
|Jeff Raffurty, Holt
|385
Kameron Grindstaff continues to lead in the B-Mod rundown, but former and multiple-time champion Jacob Ebert is keeping the pressure on as this battle looks to be one of the fiercest of the year in the early season. Ironically, neither driver has recorded a victory to this point in the season.
|Car
|B-MOD STANDINGS
|Total
|Pos.
|No.
|DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN
|Points
|1
|14-
|Kameron Grindstaff, Independence
|423
|2
|94-
|Jacob Ebert, Oak Grove
|405
|3
|05-
|Jeremy Lile. Higginsville
|375
|4
|7j-
|Jake Richards, Lansing KS
|335
|5
|9-
|Don Marrs, Shawnee KS
|313
Clayton Campbell has amassed a 50-point advantage over fellow former champion Brett Wood. Campbell’s season has been nothing short of spectacular with five top-5 runs in five outings, having recorded a win, a second, and three third-place finishes.
|Car
|STREET STOCK STANDINGS
|Total
|Pos.
|No.
|DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN
|Points
|1
|30c-
|Clayton Campbell, Otterville
|468
|2
|7-
|Brett Wood, Warrensburg
|418
|3
|14-
|Larry Ferris, Kansas City KS
|402
|4
|5H-
|Eric Hammons, Smithton
|398
|5
|28k-
|Chris Kircher, Drexel
|388
Basehor, Kansas driver Tim Karrick has one victory, two runner-up finishes, and a fourth-place run to sit securely atop the A-Mod standings. Karrick, a long-time competitor at CMS has never won a CMS championship. Much like last year when fellow long-time competitor Chad Lyle won his first-ever championship, could it be the year for Karrick to take the crown?
|Car
|A-MOD STANDINGS
|Total
|Pos.
|No.
|DRIVER’S NAME & HOMETOWN
|Points
|1
|1k-
|Tim Karrick, Basehor KS
|377
|2
|90-
|Terry Schultz, Sedalia
|341
|3
|75-
|Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek
|291
|4
|74-
|Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City KS
|276
|5
|16s-
|Chad Lyle, Oak Grove
|263
Grandstand admissions are: $12 adults, $10 for Active-Duty Military and Seniors 65 to 74 years, $6 kids age 6 to 12 years. Children five and under Free. Senior Citizens 75 and over and those permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. Start times are: Pits open at 4:30, grandstands at 5, driver pill draw cutoff 6:15 (no passing points if late sign-in), pit meeting 6:30, practice hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30.
Complete information regarding the upcoming 19th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl may be found on the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Once on the website, click on the special event tab titled “CMS BBQ BOWL INFO” and you will find the event running order, event Frequently Asked Questions and Answers (FAQ) document, and the event flyer.
Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Download the CMS Mobile App for Android and iPhone by visiting the Google Play Store or IOS. For complete race details, visit the track online at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.
US Hwy 13 north of Warrensburg is now under construction. According to the Johnson County EDC,” The City of Warrensburg is beginning construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Business Route MO-13 and Hawthorne Blvd. This is just north of Walmart, Applebee’s and Aldi’s. There will be some temporary detours from time to time.” CMS suggests using the Hwy 13 north bypass east of Warrensburg from US Hwy 50 as an alternate route if coming to CMS from the south. On race day, call 660.747.2166 for up-to-the minute race status information.
Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners Include: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Classic Hits Power 97.7 FM, Logan Contractors Supply, Inc., Valley Oaks Steak Company, Budweiser, Pepsi, Country 94.1 FM KFKF, Joslin’s Jewelry, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Heartland Waste, Big O Tires, O’Reilly Auto Parts Warrensburg, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, KMZU The Farm 100.7 FM and KRLI Country 103.9 FM, Brooks Automotive LLC, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Elk Horn Tent and Canvas, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, Blue Springs Truck Line, OK Wheel Alignment, Elite Auto Repair, LJS Graphics, Eickleberry Concrete and Construction, Rick Darling Performance, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, Kenny’s Tile & Flooring, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Buffalo Wild Wings, B&D Transmission, Fastenal, D&M Plumbing, LLC, Mid-America Packaged Ice, and RockAuto.com.
Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway
June 22nd – Weekly Racing 9. $1,500-to-Win Street Stock Special plus AM, BM, ML, PS.
June 29th – Midwest Coating Night, Weekly Racing 10. Fireworks!
July 5th (Fri) – Tom Wilson Mem. BBQ Bowl Night 1 – $1,500-to-win Mod-Lites. A-Mod qualifying.
Featuring A-Mods, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.
July 6th (Sat) – Tom Wilson Mem BBQ Bowl Night 2 – Night two AM qualifying and $5,000-to-win.
Feat. A-Mods, E-Mods, ULMA Late Models Triple Crown Finale, Street Stocks, & B-Mods
July 13th – Weekend off, no racing!
July 20th – Comfort Inn Race Night, Weekly Racing 11.
July 27th – Heartland Waste Race Night, Weekly Racing 12.
August 3rd – KFKF Country 94.1 FM and Kid’s Night – Weekly racing 13. Top Gun Series Begins!
August 10th – Logan Cont. Weekly Racing 14 (EM)
August 17th – Alternative Wire & Cable, Weekly Racing 15. Holden Chamber Night. (EM)
August 24th – Weekly Racing 16. (AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM)
Aug 31st – (Sat) Seeburg Muffler Race Night, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night one
A-Mod qualifying. Featuring AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM.
September 1st – (Sunday) Night 2, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night two A-Mod
qualifying and $3,000-to-win. Featuring AM, BM, EM, ULMA.
September 20th – (Friday) Night 1, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ULMA.
September 21st – (Saturday) Night 2, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ML.