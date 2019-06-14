Curt Spalding claims Summit Modified Nationals opener at Kankakee

KANKAKEE, IL — June 13, 2019 — Curt Spalding scored his first-ever Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals win during the tour opener at Kankakee County Speedway. The Watervliet, MI racer secured the $1,000 payday leading the Feature flag-to-flag from the outside pole. Will Krup finished second after a hard fought battle with Frank Marshall, who completed the podium; and twelfth starting Jeffrey Ledford and Nick Allen rounded out the top five.

Wheatfield, Indiana driver Nick Allen ran away with the Fast Qualifier title with a 15.418-second lap around the quarter-mile.

The intensity was high at the Kankakee County Speedway after the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals kickoff at Peoria Speedway was rained out the previous night. Thirty-eight DIRTcar UMP Modifieds checked in with 29 DIRTcar Late Models.

The Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals advances to the Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, IL on Friday June 14th, 2019.

Modified Feature (25 Laps) – 1. 5CS-Curt Spalding [2]; 2. K19-Will Krup [11]; 3. 28M-Frank Marshall [4]; 4. 18-Jeffrey LedfordIL [12]; 5. 21A-Nick Allen [1]; 6. 96M-Mike McKinney [7]; 7. 36-Kenny Wallace [9]; 8. 25N-Tyler Nicely [6]; 9. 36L-Jamie Lomax [10]; 10. 77-Ray Bollinger [3]; 11. 9-Ken Schrader [13]; 12. 5-Steven Brooks [14]; 13. 82-Wade Rookard [17]; 14. 2M-Matt Mitchell [20]; 15. 8K-Levi Kissinger [18]; 16. 99-Hunt Gossum [15]; 17. A1-Phil Dixon [19]; 18. 32-Donavon Lodge [8]; 19. 2-Nick Hoffman [22]; 20. 22C-Nick Clubb [16]; 21. 35-Jason Hastings [21]; 22. 25W-Allen Weisser [5]; Hard Charger:K19-Will Krup[+9]

Qualifying Flight-A – 1. 21A-Nick Allen, 15.418; 2. 77-Ray Bollinger, 15.422; 3. 25W-Allen Weisser, 15.462; 4. 96M-Mike McKinney, 15.508; 5. 36-Kenny Wallace, 15.629; 6. 99-Hunt Gossum, 15.753; 7. 82-Wade Rookard, 15.853; 8. K19-Will Krup, 15.903; 9. 1W-Bob Pohlman, 15.919; 10. 57-Mark Grosvenor, 16.001; 11. 9-Ken Schrader, 16.059; 12. K67-Ian Keller, 16.096; 13. 35-Jason Hastings, 16.167; 14. 21M-Riley Misch, 16.21; 15. 25-Mik Simons, 16.309; 16. 11T-Dugan Thye, 16.463; 17. 99P-Corey Partin, 16.583; 18. 44NZ-Declan Brownsey, 17.232; 19. 40-Jack Williams, 17.288; 20. 2-Nick Hoffman, 99.999

Qualifying Flight-B – 1. 5CS-Curt Spalding, 15.562; 2. 28M-Frank Marshall, 15.575; 3. 5-Steven Brooks, 15.699; 4. 18-Jeffrey LedfordIL, 15.768; 5. 25N-Tyler Nicely, 15.776; 6. 32-Donavon Lodge, 15.808; 7. 8K-Levi Kissinger, 15.809; 8. 62-Randy Shuman, 15.827; 9. 36L-Jamie Lomax, 15.934; 10. 22C-Nick Clubb, 16.146; 11. A1-Phil Dixon, 16.182; 12. 37L-Michael Ledford, 16.211; 13. 2M-Matt Mitchell, 16.307; 14. 19C-Joshua Cooley, 16.419; 15. 23-Dylan Caldwell, 16.456; 16. 105-Sheldon Oberle, 16.469; 17. 27-Beau DeYoung, 16.953; 18. J1-Roger Jackson, 19.348