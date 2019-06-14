Shane Clanton Joins Forces with Skyline Motorsports



To Make Team Debut Next Weekend at Lernerville



Zebulon, Georgia (6/13/19) – Shane Clanton is preparing to embark on another era of his storied career. Beginning with next weekend’s Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway, he’ll be behind the wheel of a Skyline Motorsports entry.

Clanton takes over the reins of the Greg Bruening-owned car, which was piloted for the first half of this year by Chris Madden. Madden and Skyline Motorsports elected to part ways following last weekend’s Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway.

Clanton will be teammates with Decorah, Iowa’s Tyler Bruening.

“I’ve been working with Tyler and Greg Bruening for the past few years, and they are some great people. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to take the Bennett Explosives No. 25 Bruening Rock Products/ Capital Race Car on the road with the World of Outlaws for the remainder of this season and beyond.”

Many of Clanton’s existing sponsors, including Super K Express, Freeman Plumbing, Advanced Transportation, M&S Concrete, and Carolina Concrete Finishers will be on board for his new ride with Skyline Motorsports.

“They’ve got some awesome sponsors, and I’ve got some great ones as well, and we’re going to join forces,” Clanton continued. “I definitely want to thank Ron Davies and everyone at Weldbank Energy for their support over the past few years. This is a definite win-win for everyone involved.”

Clanton will compete in his Weldbank Energy No. 25 Capital Race Car this Saturday night in a $15,000-to-win, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at Tennessee’s Smoky Mountain Speedway.

From that point, he’ll make the transition into his Skyline Motorsports No. 25 Bruening Rock Products/ Bennett Explosives/ Super K Express/ Capital Race Car/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model as he gets ready for next weekend’s Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series.

Skyline Motorsports looks forward to the new partnership.

“We wish Chris [Madden] nothing but the best in his future endeavors,” a statement from Skyline Motorsports noted. “Everyone at Skyline Motorsports is excited to have Shane [Clanton] on board as a team driver, and we can’t wait to see what the future will hold for our partnership.”

More details regarding Clanton and Skyline Motorsports will be released in the next week.

Shane Clanton would like to thank all of his sponsors including Skyline Motorsports, Bennett Explosives, Bruening Rock, Products, Weldbank Energy, Capital Race Cars, Super K Express, Clements Racing Engines, M&S Concrete, True Temp Heating & Air Conditioning, VP Racing Fuels, Freeman Plumbing, Hoosier Tire South, RV Select, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Carolina Concrete Finishers, QA1, Quarter Master, Bert Transmission, Weld Racing, Five Star Stock Car Bodies, Bulldog Rear Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Simpson Race Products, Penske Shocks, Beyea Custom Headers, Sweet Manufacturing, Peterson Fluid Systems, Schaeffer’s Oil, Collins Signs, Stop Tech Brakes, Allstar Performance, DirtVision.com, Advanced Transportation, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on Shane Clanton, please visit www.ShaneClanton25.com and for more information on Skyline Motorsports, please visit www.Tyler16.com .

