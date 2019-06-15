Marlar Rockets to Cherokee Score

GAFFNEY, S.C. (June 14, 2019) – Mike Marlar ran away with the 21st Annual Grassy Smith Memorial on Friday night at Cherokee Speedway. Marlar led flag-to-flag for his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season.

A terrific battle for the second spot took place between several drivers in the last five laps of the race. Davenport held Ross Bailes to secure the second spot finish at the checkers. Jimmy Owens came from the eighth starting position to finish in third. Completing the top five were Tim McCreadie and thirteenth starting, Don O’Neal, with Bailes slipping back to sixth on the final lap.

Marlar’s previous trip to Lucas Oil Victory Lane this season, came just two weekends ago in the Clash at the Mag at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi. Tonight, he stamped his eleventh career series win in front of a packed grandstand at Cherokee Speedway.

The 41-year-old Marlar was ecstatic in Lucas Oil Victory Lane. “We got a good qualifying lap here tonight and it just set us up for success. I don’t feel like I drove my best race. I made a few mistakes out there. The cautions really helped me. They cleared out the lapped traffic. The guy leading here is really at a disadvantage because the cars in the back are just as fast as you are.”

“Devin [Moran] showed me a lane and it really helped me,” Marlar added. “At the end of the race I felt like I was running really well. I came out here to race five or six years ago and I thought this place was awesome. It has been really good to me. It is a really technical race-track. There is always a ton of support around here.”

Davenport, who has yet to finish outside the top-five this season, recorded another podium finish. “We had to burn our stuff up a little too much. Ross and I had a good race for a long time. I am not sure what happened to him at the end. The cautions didn’t go in our favor tonight. I thought maybe Mikey would come to us when we got into traffic, but it just wasn’t meant to be.”

Owens charged through a pack of cars to get to third and was challenging Davenport for second when the checkered flag came out. “The middle was really good. I was able to move around well. I went to the top there a few times and I thought I was going to end up in the wall. It really sneaks up on you here. Moving down there was really good for the car. I didn’t want to burn off the right rear, but we ended up with plenty of tire left.”

The winner’s Ronnie Delk-owned, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: Marathon Oil, Mark Martin Timber and Farms, Franklin Enterprises, RS Equipment Sales and Rentals, Integra, and VP Race Fuels.

Completing the top ten were Ross Bailes, Chris Ferguson, Brandon Overton, Josh Richards, and Tyler Erb.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, June 14, 2019

21st Annual Grassy Smith Memorial

Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, S.C.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Mike Marlar / 14.937 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Ross Bailes / 14.909 seconds (overall)

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mike Marlar, Dennis Franklin, Shanon Buckingham, Don O’Neal, Josh Richards, Chris Madden, Hudson O’Neal, Donald Bradsher

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, Brandon Overton, Derrick Ramey, Devin Moran ®, Dustin Mitchell, Jeff Smith, Stormy Scott

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Ross Bailes, Earl Pearson, Jr., Zack Mitchell, Billy Moyer, Jr., Adam Yarbrough, Doug Sanders, David Yandle, Scott Bloomquist

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Chris Ferguson, Jimmy Owens, Tyler Erb ®, Michael Brown, Kyle Bronson, Benji Hicks, Trent Ivey

FAST Shafts B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Josh Richards, Chris Madden, Kyle Bronson, Devin Moran ®, Adam Yarbrough, Hudson O’Neal, Doug Sanders, Benji Hicks, Jeff Smith, Dustin Mitchell, Donald Bradsher, Trent Ivey, David Yandle, Scott Bloomquist-DNS, Stormy Scott-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $12,000 2 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $6,600 3 8 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $4,300 4 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $3,450 5 13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,050 6 2 87 Ross Bailes Clover, SC $1,800 7 4 22F Chris Ferguson Mount Holly, NC $1,500 8 11 2 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $1,300 9 17 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,000 10 12 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $1,900 11 9 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,775 12 5 2F Dennis Franklin Gaffney, SC $1,050 13 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,825 14 19 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,700 15 10 57 Zack Mitchell Enoree, SC $1,000 16 22 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,700 17 18 27 Chris Madden Gray Court, SC $1,000 18 23 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $1,000 19 14 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $1,700 20 20 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $1,800 21 21 57Y Adam Yarbrough Denver, NC $1,000 22 16 79 Michael Brown Lancaster, SC $1,000 23 15 91 Derrick Ramey Huntersville, NC $1,000 24 24 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 31

Lap Leaders: Mike Marlar (Laps 1 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Mike Marlar

Margin of Victory: 1.889 seconds

Cautions: Scott Bloomquist (Lap 10); Derrick Ramey (Lap 16); Devin Moran, Adam Yarbrough (Lap 17); Debris (Lap 27)

Series Provisionals: Stormy Scott, Scott Bloomquist

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisionals: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Josh Richards (Advanced 8 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Jonathan Davenport

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jonathan Davenport

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tyler Erb

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Mike Marlar (Lap #3 – 15.329 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Devin Moran

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Mike Marlar (50 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Mike Marlar

Time of Race: 24 minutes 51 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3265 $128,575 2 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 2840 $76,000 3 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 2825 $63,575 4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 2705 $52,500 5 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 2645 $45,425 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 2590 $47,225 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 2530 $50,425 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2425 $47,750 9 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2395 $43,250 9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 2395 $43,125 11 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 2155 $24,850 12 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 2150 $21,625 13 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 1990 $17,925 14 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 1660 $14,150

