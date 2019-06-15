Phillips reels in rain-delayed USMTS Friday feature Saturday at Masters

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (June 15)–The last USMTS win for Terry Phillips came last November in a rain-shortened Summit USMTS Southern Nationals, and his next came in a rain-delayed 40-lap feature Saturday evening at the Cedar Lake Speedway during the conclusion of night #2 of the 20th Annual Masters presented by Allstar Performance.

A heavy downpour around 10 p.m. Friday night forced officials to postpone the main events for both the USMTS Modifieds and Super Late Models until Saturday around 5 p.m. Lance Hofer won the USRA Late Model feature Friday before the rains came.

So Saturday kicked off with a $5,000-to-win main event in the Spike Hardcore Energy USMTS Northern Lights Series with Phillips standing in victory lane in the end.

Defending Masters champion Rodney Sanders sat on the pole for the start of the race but it was Dereck Ramirez squirting into the lead from the outside of the front row.

While Ramirez led the first 30 laps, Sanders was relentless in his pursuit. Both drivers tested every inch of the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval’s surface before Phillips came into the picture near the halfway mark.

The trio were three-wide when Phillips made the pass coming out of turn four, with Ramirez going from first to third in the blink of an eye. By the time they came to the flagstand again, Phillips had a commanding lead and cruised to his 27th career USMTS triumph and first of the 2019 campaign.

Sanders held on for second with Ramirez third and Michael Truscott finishing fourth in just his second career USMTS start. Brad Waits was fifth while Jimmy Mars, Jason Hughes, Thursday night winner Dustin Sorensen, Adam Hensel and Darrell Nelson rounded out the top ten.

The third and final program of the 20th Annual Masters kicks off Saturday night with a complete program culminating in the ferocious finales which offer $10,000 to the winners of both the Super Late Model and USMTS Modified main events on Saturday night. USRA Late Models will also run a complete program with a $1,000-to-win feature race on tap.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Casey’s General Stores USMTS National Championship powered by Summit

Spike Hardcore Energy USMTS Northern Lights Series

20th Annual Masters presented by Allstar Performance – Night 2 of 3

Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

Saturday, June 15, 2019 (postponed from Friday, June 14)

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s General Stores “A” Main with the top 8 redrawing for the first 8 starting spots.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 40, $5000.

2. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $2500.

3. (2) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40, $2000.

4. (3) 22t Michael Truscott (R), Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 40, $1500.

5. (9) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn., VanderBuilt/Stoen, 40, $1000.

6. (10) 4/4 Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, Wis., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 40, $800.

7. (6) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $600.

8. (11) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 40, $500.

9. (16) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis., DirtDueler/OFI, 40, $600.

10. (5) 44 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 40, $390.

11. (18) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 40, $380.

12. (24) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 40, $370.

13. (15) 35 Grant Southworth (R), Bloomer, Wis., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 40, $360.

14. (25) 62 Hunter Marriott (R), Brookfield, Mo., Rage/KSE, 40, $350.

15. (13) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, 39, $350.

16. (17) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hill, 39, $340.

17. (21) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, 39, $330.

18. (12) 16 Jason VandeKamp (R), Scandia, Minn., Dominator/Hampton, 39, $320.

19. (23) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, 39, $310.

20. (7) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., VanderBuilt/Troy’s, 37, $300.

21. (14) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/TriStar, 18, $300.

22. (22) 04jr Adam Ayotte (R), Wyoming, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 16, $300.

23. (20) 96t R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., Lethal/Mullins, 8, $300.

24. (19) 14w Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn., MasterSbilt/Wagamon, 7, $300.

25. (8) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., VanderBuilt/KSE, 5, $300.

DNS – 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D., VanderBuilt/ChevPerf, 0, $200.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Ramirez 1-30, Phillips 31-40.

Total Laps Led: Ramirez 30, Phillips 10.

Margin of Victory: 2.539 seconds.

Time of Race: 11 minutes, 25.198 seconds (no cautions).

Provisional Starters: Marriott, O’Neil.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: VanderBeek (advanced 12 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Hensel (started 16th, finished 9th).

Entries: 52.

Casey’s General Stores USMTS National Championship Points: Sanders 1613, Ramirez 1480, Marriott 1432, Gustin 1420, O’Neil 1327, Phillips 1248, Kates 1121, VanderBeek 1091, Joe Duvall 1062, Mike Striegel 1025.

Spike Hardcore Energy USMTS Northern Lights Series Points: Sanders 443, Ramirez 410, VanderBeek 406, O’Neil 395, Marriott 380, Gustin 373, Crapser 326, Bleess 314, Jake Timm 310, Lucas Schott 309.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Marriott 1432, Mike Striegel 1025, Carlos Ahumada Jr. 549, Dustin Hodges 425, Nathan Hagar 415.

USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 141, Hughes 140, LG2 108, Rage 105, GRT 103.

USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Hatfield 119, Cornett 115, KSE 89, TriStar 81, Stoen 81, Durham 81.

Contingency Awards:

Beyea Custom Headers – Truscott.

Bryke Racing – Fuqua.

BSB Manufacturing – Gustin.

Champ Pans – Waits.

Deatherage Opticians – O’Neil.

E3 Spark Plugs – Ramirez.

Eibach – VanderBeek.

FK Rod Ends – Hensel.

Hooker Harness – Southworth.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – VandeKamp.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Kates.

Keyser Manufacturing – Nelson.

KSE Racing Products – Hensel.

Maxima Racing Oils – Phillips.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Wolff.

Swift Springs – Phillips, Ayotte.

Tire Demon – VanderBeek.

VP Racing Fuels – Phillips.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Hughes.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

