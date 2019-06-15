Sycamore UMP Summer Nationals gets rained out before features!

MAPLE PARK, IL — June 14, 2019 — Evening showers in Maple Park, Illinois forced DIRTcar and track officials to postpone completion of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals event on Friday night. All Features will be run after the Modified Last Chance Showdown on the rescheduled date of Monday, July 8th!

Ticketholders should keep tickets and pit passes for the rescheduled date.

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour continues tomorrow night with another $10,000-to-win event at The Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet, IL. Follow @summernationals on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news, and be sure to tune into DIRTVision.com to watch every lap LIVE with your DIRTVision Fast Pass, powered by DirtonDirt.