Brandon Overton Holds off Rick Eckert by .119 second to Score $20,000 USA 100 Victory; Carson Ferguson Scores $3000 FASTRAK Win

Jamaica, VA – In the closest finish in Ultimate Super Late Model Series history Brandon Overton of Evans, GA held off Rick Eckert of York, PA by .119 seconds to score the $20,000 win in the 43rd annual USA at Virginia Motor Speedway. Overton would take the lead on lap 21 and looked to have the race in hand that is until lap 56 when Eckert began to pressure Overton for the lead. On the final lap Eckert worked under Overton in turn 3, the two raced side by side back to the finish line with Overton holding off Eckert for the win.

“I was just holding on there the last couple of laps, I guess Billy (Vacek) was riding with us tonight; I wanted to win the other night at Fayetteville but I will take this $20,000 over that $10,000 any day,” commented a very emotional Brandon Oveton in WhosYourDriver.org victory lane.

Rick Eckert, Ross Bailes, Zack Mitchell and Chris Ferguson rounded out the top five.

In other action Carson Ferguson of Charlotte, NC was at the right place at the right time, taking the lead when race leader Layton Sullivan blew a right rear tire coming out of turn 4 heading to the checkers to score the $3000 victory in a caution filled FASTRAK Racing Touring Series 40 lap feature. It was Ferguson’s third touring series win in a row. Rounding out the top five were Trevor Feathers, Layton Sullivan, Corey Almond and Ryan Adams.

Ross Bailes and Michael Brown led the 30 car field to green with Brown taking the lead out of turn 2 followed by Chris Ferguson. Bailes would take second back on the next circuit. By lap 5 brown had worked to a two car length advantage. The races first caution would fall on lap 7 for a stopped Corey Gordon in turn 4.

On the restart Bailes rocketed around Brown in turn 1 and 2 to take over the top spot. On lap 9 Brandon Overton went to second with an inside pass of Brown in turn 2. By Lap 16 Overton was within a car length of Bailes as they approached lapped traffic. On lap 18 Overton was on the back of Bailes as they began to enter the lapped traffic. On lap 20 Overton made his move, getting to the inside of Bailes out of turn 2. They raced side by side until turn 4 where Overton took over the lead. Eric Erwin would bring out the caution on lap 21 as he slowed in turn 4.

On the restart Overton jumped out to a quick two-car length lead while Rick Eckert went from fifth to third in two corners, getting by Chris Ferguson and Brown. By lap 30 Overton was back in lapped traffic allowing Bailes and Eckert to close. Just as it looked like things were going to get interesting Trevor Feathers brought out the third caution of the race when his car slowed going down the backstretch.

On the lap 32 restart Overton once again jumped to a three car length advantage over Bailes and Eckert. On lap 36 Casey Roberts, who had made a run from twenty-eighth to tenth, slowed on the front stretch with mechanical issues. On the lap 36 restart Overton once again got a great jump on the field as Ferguson took back third from Eckert. ON lap 42 the best battle on the track was the one for third between Ferguson, Eckert and fourteenth starting Zack Mitchell. By lap 48 Eckert had taken third and Mitchell fourth. On lap 48 the races fifth caution would fall for Jamie Lathroum who came to pit road for a flat right rear tire.

On lap 49 Bailes got inside Overton coming out of turn 4, Overton would hold at the line. On the next circuit things got real interesting as Overton, Bailes, Overton and Mitchell were all battling for the lead. On lap 53 Eckert would dive under Bailes going down the back stretch. On lap 54 caution would fall for a stopped Jeff Smith in turn 4. On the races final green Overton and Eckert would jump out to a two car length on the rest of the field. On lap 56 Eckert worked his way inside Overton in turn 4 and then again in turn 2. On the final lap Overton led Eckert into turn 2 and down the backstretch. As the barreled into turn 3 Eckert got inside Overton, as they raced off turn 4 they raced side by side to the line with Overton holding off Eckert by .119 seconds for the victory.

Heat race winners – Ross Bailes, Michael Brown, Chris Ferguson and Daulton Wilson.

In the FASTRAK Touring Series 40 lap feature Jensen Ford and Justin Williams led the 29 car field to green. The two raced side by side back to the line with Ford take the lead by inches at the line. In turn 1 Ford would get by to put some distance between himself and Williams. Ford would pace the field until lap 19 when Ford slowed coming out of turn 2 bringing out the caution.

On the restart Williams get a good jump on the field with Logan Roberson and Trevor Feathers in tow. A big crash involving seven cars on lap 26 would bring out a red flag for clean-up. It took five times to get the race restarted on lap 25 but once it did Williams began to pull away. On lap 34 Williams’ night came to an end when he blew a right rear tire sending him to the infield. That started the beginning of flat right rear tires going flat. First Trevor Feathers just after taken over the lead on the caution on lap 35, then Kyle Lear amongst others. Layton Sullivan would lead the field to green for the final time and looked to have his first career win only to blow a right rear tire coming out of turn 4 to the checkers, which allowed Carson Ferguson to take the $3000 victory over Trevor Feathers, Layton Sullivan, Corey Almond and Ryan Adams rounding out the top five.

The Speedway will take the weekend of June 22 off and return to racing Saturday June 29th and host week 6 of Dirt Series Championship weekly racing action featuring the Victory Lap Pro Late Model, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, Budweiser Modified and Collision One Limited Stock Car divisions.

Admission price for adults is only $12, seniors (60+) $10; military (active/retired w/ proper I.D.) $8, students 11 – 17 years old $6 and children 10 and under admitted free. Pit passes will be $20.

Competitor gates for Saturday June 29th will open at 3pm with spectator gates opening at 5pm. On track activities will begin at 6:30pm with hot laps.

Bill Sawyer’s Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track is located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland and the Hampton Roads area.

Race fans can go to www.vamotorspeedway.com to view the complete schedule Virginia Motor Speedway’s 2017 season, find detailed event information, get the latest news, and get complete ticket and camping information. In addition, fans can get social with Virginia Motor Speedway by following @vamotorspeedway on Twitter, clicking “Like” at www.facebook.com/VaMotorSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/VaMotorSpeedway.

MEDIA CONTACT: DAVE SEAY (804) 758-1867 OR (804) 357-7223

RACE RESULTS FOR 43rd ANNUAL USA 100 – SATURDAY JUNE 15, 2019:

ULTIMATE SUPER LATE MODEL USA 100 FEATURE (60 Laps): 1. 2C-Brandon Overton, [5]; 2. 0R-Rick Eckert, [10]; 3. 87-Ross Bailes, [1]; 4. 57-Zack Mitchell, [14]; 5. 22-Chris Ferguson, [3]; 6. 16-Ben Watkins, [18]; 7. 55-Benji Hicks, [6]; 8. 22G-Gregg Satterlee, [23]; 9. 79-Michael Brown, [2]; 10. 8-Jacob Hawkins, [29]; 11. 2T-Kyle Lee, [8]; 12. 72-Jason Covert, [21]; 13. 45-Jamie Lathroum, [26]; 14. 0-Dale Hollidge, [17]; 15. 00-Jeff Smith, [20]; 16. 2-Dennis Franklin, [13]; 17. 7-Darryl Hills, [27]; 18. 421-Anthony Sanders, [16]; 19. 43A-Tyler Bare, [12]; 20. 5-Corey Gordon, [19]; 21. (DNF) 18D-Daulton Wilson, [4]; 22. (DNF) 25Z-Mason Zeigler, [11]; 23. (DNF) 101-Casey Roberts, [28]; 24. (DNF) 19-Greg Roberson, [22]; 25. (DNF) 20-Trevor Feathers, [7]; 26. (DNF) 11-Austin Hubbard, [15]; 27. (DNF) 22E-Russell Erwin, [9]; 28. (DNF) 42-Doug Sanders, [30]; 29. (DNF) 6-Chris Blackwell, [24]; 30. (DNF) D89-Dustin Mitchell, [25]

Heat 1 (10 laps) 1. 87-Ross Bailes, [1]; 2. 2C-Brandon Overton, [6]; 3. 22E-Russell Erwin, [3]; 4. 2-Dennis Franklin, [4]; 5. 0-Dale Hollidge, [7]; 6. 72-Jason Covert, [8]; 7. D89-Dustin Mitchell, [5]; 8. 8-Jacob Hawkins, [2]

Heat 2 (10 laps) 1. 79-Michael Brown, [1]; 2. 55-Benji Hicks, [2]; 3. 0R-Rick Eckert, [4]; 4. 57-Zack Mitchell, [5]; 5. 16-Ben Watkins, [3]; 6. 19-Greg Roberson, [7]; 7. 45-Jamie Lathroum, [6]; 8. 42-Doug Sanders, [8]

Heat 3 (10 laps) 1. 22-Chris Ferguson, [2]; 2. 20-Trevor Feathers, [1]; 3. 25Z-Mason Zeigler, [3]; 4. 11-Austin Hubbard, [6]; 5. 5-Corey Gordon, [4]; 6. 22G-Gregg Satterlee, [5]; 7. 7-Darryl Hills, [7]

Heat 4 (10 laps) 1. 18D-Daulton Wilson, [2]; 2. 2T-Kyle Lee, [5]; 3. 43A-Tyler Bare, [4]; 4. 421-Anthony Sanders, [6]; 5. 00-Jeff Smith, [7]; 6. 6-Chris Blackwell, [3]; (DNS) 101-Casey Roberts,

Overall Fast Qualifier: Ross Bailes – 17.461 seconds

FASTRAK RACING SERIES USA 100 FEATURE (40 laps): 1. 00-Carson Ferguson, [12]; 2. 20-Trevor Feathers, [5]; 3. 08-Layton Sullivan, [8]; 4. 7A-Corey Almond, [3]; 5. 12-Ryan Adams, [19]; 6. 71-Davis Lipscombe, [6]; 7. 01-Matt Glanden, [10]; 8. 41-Brent Bordeaux, [24]; 9. 7R-Cameron Ramsey, [20]; 10. 100-Troy Williams, [18]; 11. 22-Nick Schlager, [27]; 12. 151-Kyle Lear, [9]; 13. 11-Banjo Duke, [7]; 14. 2W-Justin Williams, [2]; 15. 55-Matt Long, [26]; 16. 17R-Logan Roberson, [4]; 17. 92-Nick Davis, [16]; 18. 55D-Jimmy Duncan, [14]; 19. 80-Ray Love Jr, [13]; 20. 14C-Chuck Bowie, [11]; 21. 17-Zach Blackwell, [29]; 22. 38-Nick Love, [22]; 23. 83-Jensen Ford, [1]; 24. 52-Bryan Benton, [23]; 25. 69-Cecil Cash Jr, [25]; 26. 71T-Tyler Hoy, [15]; 27. 71K-Jim Rogers, [21]; 28. 09-Brad Rigdon, [17]; 29. 5J-Darrell Dow, [28]

Heat 1 (10 Laps) 1. 83-Jensen Ford, [1]; 2. 20-Trevor Feathers, [2]; 3. 151-Kyle Lear, [3]; 4. 80-Ray Love Jr, [4]; 5. 09-Brad Rigdon, [5]; 6. 71K-Jim Rogers, [7]; 7. 69-Cecil Cash Jr, [6]

Heat 2 (10 Laps) 1. 2W-Justin Williams, [2]; 2. 71-Davis Lipscombe, [3]; 3. 01-Matt Glanden, [4]; 4. 55D-Jimmy Duncan, [7]; 5. 22-Nick Schlager, [6]; 6. 100-Troy Williams, [8]; 7. 38-Nick Love, [5]; 8. 55-Matt Long, [1]

Heat 3 (10 Laps) 1. 7A-Corey Almond, [1]; 2. 11-Banjo Duke, [2]; 3. 14C-Chuck Bowie, [3]; 4. 71T-Tyler Hoy, [4]; 5. 12-Ryan Adams, [5]; 6. 52-Bryan Benton, [7]; 7. 17-Zach Blackwell, [6]

Heat 4 (10 Laps) 1. 17R-Logan Roberson, [2]; 2. 08-Layton Sullivan, [1]; 3. 00-Carson Ferguson, [3]; 4. 92-Nick Davis, [4]; 5. 7R-Cameron Ramsey, [7]; 6. 41-Brent Bordeaux, [6]; 7. 5J-Darrell Dow, [5]

