Hudson O’Neal Bags $15,000 at Smoky Mountain

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (June 15, 2019) – Hudson O’Neal wrestled the lead from Mike Marlar on lap 30 and then cruised on to his third Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season on Saturday night at Smoky Mountain Speedway.

The Big Daddy 60 was the biggest paying single-day event in Smoky Mountain Speedway history with a first-place prize of $15,000 up for grabs.

Ricky Weiss crossed the finish line in second, but he was several car lengths behind the winner. Weiss moved by Josh Richards on lap 47, and despite a caution with 11 laps remaining, he was unable to challenge O’Neal for the lead. Richards was third, with Tim McCreadie and Jimmy Owens completing the top five.

Marlar was looking for his third Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win this month as the Tennessee veteran and O’Neal went back and forth for several laps with O’Neal finally gaining the lead for good with 30 laps remaining.

Marlar suffered a left rear flat while running third to O’Neal and Josh Richards which forced a caution flag, ending Marlar’s night as he took his car pit side on lap 36. O’Neal had to wait through a lap 49 caution before he extended his lead back out again over the field. The 18-year-old third-generation racer went on to record his second straight Father’s Day weekend victory. Last year O’Neal scored his first career LOLMDS win by capturing the Clash at the Mag victory in Mississippi.

“Hopefully this makes my dad feel a little better. He has had a rough weekend inside and out of his race car,” said Hudson referring to his father Don, the 2014 series champion. “This one’s for him. He has had such a rough weekend. What a great Father’s Day gift. To do it two years in a row, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

“This car was a rocketship tonight,” O’Neal added. We started out a little slow. I had some concerns earlier in the night, but we made some changes and they went the right way for us. I felt just as good on lap 60 as I did on lap 1. It is not that often you get that kind of race car. We have been up-and-down all year long. We have found something. The cautions went our way tonight. Thanks to everybody for their help.”

Weiss came home with a runner-up finish after falling back as far as eighth. “Our car was little snug at the start. I was actually bottoming out. It seemed to work better the longer we went. We like the longer races. We started forward and then went back and then back to the front. Josh [Richards] and I had a good race for second. I thought I might have had something for Hudson there on that last restart, but I don’t think he missed a mark. Hats off to him for a great race.”

Richards rallied for a podium finish. “Hudson could really hit the brown on the track. We thought we could be pretty good in the race. My nose folded under me a little bit; it was starting to chatter going into three. Ricky was able to get by us. We’ve had a fast car all weekend, but just no luck whatsoever.”

The winner’s Todd and Vickie Burns-owned, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by: Dyno One, Sub-Surface of Indiana, West Side Tractor Sales, O’Neal’s Salvage and Recycling, Tarpy Trucking, VP Race Fuels and Crawford Outdoor.

Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Earl Pearson Jr., Kyle Strickler, Dale McDowell, and Jonathan Davenport.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, June 15, 2019

Big Daddy 60

Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 16.787 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 16.902 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mike Marlar, Josh Richards, Jimmy Owens, Donald McIntosh, Kyle Strickler, Earl Pearson, Jr., Dakotah Knuckles, Vic Hill

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Kyle Bronson, Stormy Scott, Devin Moran ®, Dale McDowell, Scott Bloomquist, Trent Ivey, Dusty Carver

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Kyle Bronson, Stormy Scott, Devin Moran ®, Dale McDowell, Scott Bloomquist, Trent Ivey, Dusty Carver

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Ricky Weiss, Tyler Erb ®, David Payne, Billy Moyer, Jr., Tommy Kerr, Robby Moses, Jeff Wolfenbarger, John Tweed

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Kyle Strickler, Earl Pearson, Jr., Vic Hill, Dakotah Knuckles, David Crabtree, Shane Clanton-DNS, Don O’Neal-DNS, Lamar Winkle-DNS



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Dale McDowell, Scott Bloomquist, Robby Moses, Tommy Kerr, Jeff Wolfenbarger, Dusty Carver, Trent Ivey, John Tweed-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (60 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 3 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $15,700 2 4 7w Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB $6,500 3 5 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $4,300 4 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $3,700 5 9 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $3,300 6 8 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $2,700 7 19 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,500 8 17 8 Kyle Strickler Troutman, NC $1,600 9 18 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $1,550 10 7 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,600 11 10 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $1,450 12 14 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $2,100 13 11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $2,050 14 13 7m Donald McIntosh Dawsonville, GA $1,300 15 12 8P David Payne Murphy, NC $1,200 16 6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,800 17 16 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $1,700 18 20 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,000 19 22 21m Robby Moses Maryville, TN $1,000 20 21 1V Vic Hill Mosheim, TN $1,000 21 15 1Gk Ryan King Seymour, TN $1,000 22 1 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,000 23 23 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,900 24 24 25C Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 32

Lap Leaders: Mike Marlar (Laps 1 – 30); Hudson O’Neal (Laps 31 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Hudson O’Neal

Margin of Victory: 3.051 seconds

Cautions: Debris (Lap 2); Devin Moran (Lap 22); Debris (Lap 29); Mike Marlar (Lap 36); Ryan King (Lap 49)

Series Provisionals: Don O’Neal

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisionals: Shane Clanton

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr. (Advanced 12 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Shanon Buckingham

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tyler Erb

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Taylon Center

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Josh Richards (Lap #11 – 17.627 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Don O’Neal

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Hudson O’Neal (30 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Mike Marlar

Time of Race: 33 minutes 44 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3445 $131,175 2 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 3040 $78,700 3 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 3020 $66,075 4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 2935 $56,800 5 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 2815 $47,525 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 2810 $50,925 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 2735 $53,725 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2675 $63,450 9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 2545 $44,925 10 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2520 $45,150 11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 2315 $23,675 12 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 2300 $26,550 13 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 2165 $19,375 14 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 1800 $15,150

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*