Martin, Wood, Richards, Raffurty, and Reiff Fly Central Missouri Speedway Checkers!

Unsanctioned: A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway

June 15, 2019

(Warrensburg, MO) Ninety race teams signed in for week eight competition among competing car classes, including 20 A-Mods, 29 B-Mods, 22 Mod-Lites, 9 Street Stocks, and 10 Pure Stocks. Throughout the night, drivers competed in 11 preliminary heat races followed by 5 main events.

Pure Stock Recap (10 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat 1 Top Three: Spencer Reiff, Jonathan Evans, Darrin Christy. Heat 2 Top Three: Logan Headley, Joey Harper, Scott Martin. A-Main Recap: Spencer Reiff earned the pole for the main event with point’s leader Logan Headley on the outside of row one. Reiff led the opening lap with Headley and Jonathan Evans just behind. A quick caution slowed the field on lap two with Reiff again pacing the field. Reiff maintained a furious pace up front and never looked back sailing on to victory. Behind Reiff at the line were Headley, Joey Harper, Evans, and Christy.

Mod-Lite Recap (22 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat 1 Top Three: David Raffurty, Dillon Raffurty, Justin Raffurty. Heat Two Top Three: Michael Raffurty, Travis Alexander, Anthony Lane. Heat Three Top Three: Jeff Raffurty, Kelly Bergstrom, Ed Griggs. A-Main Recap: Michael Raffurty and Dillon Raffurty started the 20-lap Mod-Lite main event on row one with Dillon quickly assuming command through lap four. A quick yellow flew on lap five with Dillon leading Ed Griggs in second, and David Raffurty third. The race tightened by lap seven as Griggs challenged at the front only to lose the lead a lap later back to Dillon. A series of yellows flew mid-race and it was Dillon who survived on the restarts. On the final restart, Griggs experienced mechanical woes and could not restart. Dillon Raffurty then powered his way to another feature win over Michael Raffurty, David Raffurty, Travis Alexander and Jeff Raffurty.

B-Mod Recap (29 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Jeremy Lile, Stephen Clancy, Barry White. Heat Two Top Three: Jake Richards, Patrick Royalty, Chad Staus. Heat Three Top Three: Dakota Foster, Jacob Ebert, Brad Smith. Heat Four Top Three: Jace Gay, Don Marrs, Bobby Russell. B-Mod B-Main Top Three: Chris Brockway, Johnny McGinnis, Richard Brainard. A-Main Recap: Dakota Foster and Patrick Royalty started the 20-lap main event on row one for the B-Mod feature as Foster quickly darted out front. Caution flew a couple times on lap six and again by lap 12, by which time Royalty was in the lead. Close racing then ensued with Royalty and Foster. On lap 17 misfortune struck for Foster as he was caught up behind a spun car and had to restart at the tail, he instead left the race. When racing resumed, it was a tight battle with Royalty and Jake Richards up front. Richards kept the pressure on and went on to make a last-lap pass to secure another CMS feature win. Royalty finished a very close second with Jacob Ebert, Joey Lile, and Sturgis Streeter rounding out the top five.

Street Stock Recap (9 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Brett Wood, Devin Irvin, Randy Jester. Heat Two Top Three: Chad Eickelberry, Nathan Vaughn, Blake Mahoney. A-Main Recap: Street Stocks began their 15-lap feature with Brett Wood and Chad Eickelberry on row one. Eickelberry led lap one before Wood made the pass for the lead by lap two. Nathan Vaughn was charging to the front by lap five and by lap six was pressuring Wood for the win. Caution flew on lap nine and the racing was still close with Wood and Vaughn neck-and-neck. Several late cautions flew in the final stages and the rest of the way was cut short. In the end, Vaughn lost a left-rear tire and fell from contention while Wood went on to secure the win. Chris Kircher advanced to finish second with Jimmy Ngo, Devin Irvin, and Vaughn rounding out the top five.

A-Mod Recap (Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Tim Karrick, Matt Johnson, Gunner Martin. Heat Two Top Three: Johnny Wyman, Jimmy Dowell, Kyle Westerhold. Heat Three Top Three: Terry Schultz, Dalton Kirk, Rodney Schweizer. A-Main Recap: Terry Schultz and Matt Johnson earned the row starting positions for the A-Mod, 25-lap feature race. Johnson looked very strong up front and was pulling away before a scary red-flag incident flew for Scotty Bough went flipping off turn four. Bough was okay after the crash. When racing resumed, Gunner Martin closed in on Johnson and eventually made the pass for the lead. Unfortunately, Johnson went up and over the berm in turn three and retired from the race from second. Martin led on the restart with Tim Karrick and Terry Schultz inside the top three. In the waning laps, Martin pulled away to secure the victory but Karrick and Schultz kept him honest at the finish line. The finish was Martin, Karrick, Schultz, Dalton Kirk, and Jimmy Dowell inside the top five.

Coming Up Next: Saturday, June 22nd, is the annual “track special event” for Street Stocks, who will compete for a $1,500-to-win payday! Plus, weekly racing in all classes including A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. on race day call the track phone at 660.747.2166. Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by spectator grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15 (no passing points if driver checks in late), the pit meeting takes place at 6:30, and practice ‘hot laps’ begin at 7. Racing begins at 7:30.

For participating Street Stock drivers in next week’s special event, there is an entry fee of $50 if driver has paid their 2019 track registration prior to this event in a Street Stock, entry fee for drivers not meeting these criteria will be $75. Non-qualifiers receive $50, must take green in B-Main. Street Stocks will not earn track points on this night. There are no entry fees for other classes other than pit passes of $40 each as mentioned above.

On Saturday, June 22nd, special event pricing is in effect for the annual $1,500-to-win Street Stock special event. Adult general admission is $15, Active Military $12, Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 years $12, Kids ages 6 to 12 years $6, Senior Citizens 75 and older free, Children 5 and under free. All pit passes, regardless of age are $40. All minors 18 years and older will require a minor release form, available on-site.

The minor release form is available for downloading on the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net under the DRIVERS tab. As a reminder to all drivers and fans, CMS does not accept credit cards; however, there are two ATM machines available on-site, one on the front stretch, one on pit side.

Complete information regarding the upcoming 19th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl may be found on the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Once on the website, click on the special event tab titled “CMS BBQ BOWL INFO” and you will find the event running order, event Frequently Asked Questions and Answers (FAQ) document, and the event flyer.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

US Hwy 13 north of Warrensburg is now under construction. According to the Johnson County EDC,” The City of Warrensburg is beginning construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Business Route MO-13 and Hawthorne Blvd. This is just north of Walmart, Applebee’s and Aldi’s. There will be some temporary detours from time to time.” CMS suggests using the Hwy 13 north bypass east of Warrensburg from US Hwy 50 as an alternate route if coming to CMS from the south.

Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners Include: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Classic Hits Power 97.7 FM, Logan Contractors Supply, Inc., Budweiser, Pepsi, Country 94.1 FM KFKF, Joslin’s Jewelry, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Heartland Waste, Big O Tires, O’Reilly Auto Parts Warrensburg, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, KMZU The Farm 100.7 FM and KRLI Country 103.9 FM, Brooks Automotive LLC, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Elk Horn Tent and Canvas, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, Blue Springs Truck Line, OK Wheel Alignment, Elite Auto Repair, LJS Graphics, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, Rick Darling Performance, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, Kenny’s Tile & Flooring, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Buffalo Wild Wings, B&D Transmission, Fastenal, D&M Plumbing, LLC, Mid-America Packaged Ice, and RockAuto.com.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

June 22nd – Weekly Racing 9. $1,500-to-Win Street Stock Special plus AM, BM, ML, PS.

June 29th – Midwest Coating Night, Weekly Racing 10. Fireworks!

July 5th (Fri) – Tom Wilson Mem. BBQ Bowl Night 1 – $1,500-to-win Mod-Lites. A-Mod qualifying. Featuring A-Mods, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

July 6th (Sat) – Tom Wilson Mem BBQ Bowl Night 2 – Night two AM qualifying and $5,000-to-win. Feat. A-Mods, E-Mods, ULMA Late Models Triple Crown Finale, Street Stocks, & B-Mods

July 13th – Weekend off, no racing!

July 20th – Comfort Inn Race Night, Weekly Racing 11.

July 27th – Heartland Waste Race Night, Weekly Racing 12.

August 3rd – KFKF Country 94.1 FM and Kid’s Night – Weekly racing 13. Top Gun Series Begins!

August 10th – Logan Cont. Weekly Racing 14 (EM)

August 17th – Alternative Wire & Cable, Weekly Racing 15. Holden Chamber Night. (EM)

August 24th – Weekly Racing 16. (AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM)

Aug 31st – (Sat) Seeburg Muffler Race Night, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night one

A-Mod qualifying. Featuring AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM.

September 1st – (Sunday) Night 2, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night two A-Mod

qualifying and $3,000-to-win. Featuring AM, BM, EM, ULMA.

September 20th – (Friday) Night 1, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ULMA.

September 21st – (Saturday) Night 2, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ML.

A-Main Results from Saturday, June 15, 2019

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Spencer Reiff (7) Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 2. Logan Headley (23) Lone Jack, Mo. 95 3. 4. Joey Harper (21) Buckner, Mo. 91 4. 3. Jonathan Evans (89) Knob Noster, Mo. 87 5. 5. Darrin Christy (3B) Kansas City, Ks. 84 6. 7. Gale W Harper Jr (28Jr) Warrensburg, Mo. 81 7. 8. James Mirts (39) Auxvasse, Mo. 78 8. 6. Scott Martin (12) Warrensburg, Mo. 76 9. 9. Jimmie Workman (24) Concordia, Mo. 74 DNF. 10. Parker Smith (12x) Mexico, Mo. 72

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Dillon Raffurty (46) Kansas City, Ks. 100 2. 1. Michael Raffurty (41) Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 4. David Raffurty (64) Kansas City, Mo. 91 4. 6. Travis Alexander (36) Tonganoxie, Ks. 87 5. 3. Jeff Raffurty (98) Holt, Mo. 84 6. 12. Cody Miller (7) Kansas City, Mo. 81 7. 8. Justin Raffurty (75) Kansas City, Mo. 78 8. 13. Mark Lane (33L) Grain Valley, Mo. 76 9. 15. Tyler Furrell (34) Belton, Mo. 74 10. 5. Kelly Bergstrom (9) Edwardsville, Ks. 72 11. 11. Anthony Kerr (73) Grandview, Mo. 70 12. 17. Cody Vail (8V) Louisburg, Ks. 68 13. 14. Tony Sterner (14T) Harrisonville, Mo. 66 14. 22. Kevin White (33) De Soto, Ks. 64 15. 10. Joshua James Guy (2) Knob Noster, Mo. 62 16. 9. Anthony Lane (02) Belton, Mo. 60 17. 19. Garrett Stonum (4K) Lawson, Mo. 58 18. 18. Kellie Vail (12V) Louisburg, Ks. 56 19. 21. Kyle Jennings Guy (17) Leeton, Mo. 55 DNF. 7. Edward Griggs (47) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 54 DNF. 16. Lucas Gillette (02G) Peculiar, Mo. 53 DNF. 20. Jerry Taylor (14) Merriam, Ks. 52

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 6. Jake Richards (7J) Lansing, Ks. 100 2. 2. Patrick Royalty (49) Kansas City, Ks. 95 3. 4. Jacob Ebert (94) Oak Grove, Mo. 91 4. 5. Jeremy Lile (05) Higginsville, Mo. 87 5. 16. Sturgis Streeter (61) Hoyt, Ks. 84 6. 9. Brad Smith (99) Belton, Mo. 81 7. 3. Jace Gay (29) Farber, Mo. 78 8. 13. Cody Brill (96) Harrisonville, Mo. 76 9. 7. Donald R Marrs (9) Shawnee, Ks. 74 10. 11. Robert Chad Staus (c3) Otterville, Mo. 72 11. 10. Bobby Russell (7B) Smithville, Mo. 70 12. 18. Johnny McGinnis (10) Hardin, Mo. 68 13. 12. Barry White (20) Mexico, Mo. 66 14. 23. Skylar Nolker (99M) Richmond, Mo. 64 15. 20. Jeremy Polston (11) Auxvasse, Mo. 62 16. 24. Scott Pullen (08) Urich, Mo. 60 DNF. 1. Dakota Foster (5x) Edgerton, Ks. 58 DNF. 21. Gary McGinnis (38) Blue Springs, Mo. 56 DNF. 15. Larry Drake (27D) Osceola, Mo. 55 DNF. 14. Charles Sanders (16s) Fulton, Mo. 54 DNF. 19. Richard Brainard (3B) Sedalia, Mo. 53 DNF. 8. Stephen Clancy (12c) Odessa, Mo. 52 DNF. 17. Chris Brockway (03) Knob Noster, Mo. 51 DNS. 22. Chris Spies (27s) Raymore, Mo. 45

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Brett Wood (7) Warrensburg, Mo. 100 2. 8. Christopher Kircher (28K) Drexel, Mo. 95 3. 9. James Allen Ngo (60) Independence, Mo. 91 4. 4. Devin Irvin (67) Cleveland, Mo. 87 DNF. 3. Nathan Vaughn (12V) Sedalia, Mo. 84 DNF. 6. Blake Mahoney (17) Ashland, Mo. 81 DNF. 2. Robert Chad Eickleberry (09) Warrensburg, Mo. 78 DNF. 5. Randy Jester (51) Odesa, Mo. 76 DNS. 7. Larry Ferris Il (14) Kansas City, Ks. 45

MODIFIED A-Feature