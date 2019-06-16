Tony Jackson Jr. Claims Second Rockabilly 45 CCSDS Triumph



Pads Point’s Advantage with $5,000 Victory at I-30 Speedway

Little Rock, Arkansas (06/15/19) – The stars and cars of the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series invaded Tracey Clay’s I-30 Speedway on Saturday night for the ninth annual Rockabilly 45.

Entering the event, Missouri’s Tony Jackson Jr. was the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man atop the series standings. By the time the night was over his advantage was further extended as he streaked to the $5,000 victory, which marked his second-career win in the race and his second series’ triumph of the year.

Not even a mechanical problem that forced him to a backup car slowed his roll.

“We put a new engine in this week, and something wasn’t right in hot laps. We didn’t want to risk doing any further damage, so we parked it, and thankfully my teammate and sponsor Raymond Merrill let me drive his car,” Tony Jackson Jr. said in Victory Lane after leading all 45 laps of the feature. “We had a couple of cautions early in the feature but after that we went green the rest of the way. It was tough being the leader because I didn’t know how big my lead was, so I didn’t know how hard I needed to push it in lapped traffic.

“I just kept my nose clean, and everything worked out. I want to say thanks to Raymond Merrill and all of my sponsors for making this possible.”

Tony Jackson Jr. made a clean sweep of the night’s program. He set fast time in Mark Martin Automotive Time Trials, and backed it up with a win in his heat race to earn the New Vision Graphics Pole Award for the finale. Jackson Jr. snagged the lead and led every circuit of the 45-lap finale, which was slowed by two cautions early in the going.

Jesse Stovall worked into the runner-up spot during the feature’s opening laps and crossed the line in the second position. Robert Baker came from the sixth-starting spot to finish third, while Mississippi’s Brian Rickman passed seven cars to finish fourth. Timothy Culp ran in a podium position for the first half of the race before settling into a fifth-place finish.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series continues the 2019 campaign on June 28-29 with the 6th Annual ARMI Freedom Classic presented by Henryetta Ford at Salina Highbanks Speedway (Pryor Creek, Oklahoma). The weekend is co-sanctioned with the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) and will see a $3,000 winner’s check on the line on Friday night and a $5,000 top prize up for grabs on Saturday night.

The tire rule for both events is Hoosier LM40 and WRS D55 on all four corners.

For more information on the weekend, please visit www.SalinaHighbanksSpeedway.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – June 15, 2019

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

Feature Results

1)Tony Jackson Jr. 2)Jesse Stovall 3)Robert Baker 4)Brian Rickman 5)Timothy Culp 6)Morgan Bagley 7)Hunter Rasdon 8)Jon Mitchell 9)Payton Looney 10)Kyle Beard 11)BJ Robinson 12)Wendell Wallace 13)Scott Crigler 14)Chandler Petty 15)Ashley Newman 16)Gavin Landers 17)David Payne 18)Nathan Brown 19)Chad Mallet 20)Brad Couch 21)Justin Rigel 22)Charlie Cole

DNS: Derrick Nichols, Bobby Blankenship, Jimmy Miller, Lynn Beach, David Payne, Seth Reed, Drake Findley, Mark Nichols, Nathan Stewart, Sawyer Crigler

Entries: 33

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier ($100): Tony Jackson Jr. (13.31 seconds)

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Tony Jackson Jr.

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Timothy Culp

Pannell Chipping Heat Race #3 Winner: Jesse Stovall

Rocket Chassis Heat Race #4 Winner: Jon Mitchell

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Tony Jackson Jr.

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main Winners: Scott Crigler, Gavin Landers

COMP Cams Top Performer: Tony Jackson Jr.

Cautions: 2

Red Flag: 0

Lap Leaders: Tony Jackson Jr. (1-45)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Tony Jackson Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Tony Jackson Jr.

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley

Keyser Manufacturing 7th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon

Rocket Chassis 8th-Place Award ($50): Jon Mitchell

Midwest Automation 9th-Place Award ($50): Payton Looney

Bennings Heating & Air 10th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 11th-Place Award ($50): BJ Robinson

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Wendell Wallace

VP Racing Fuels 13th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Chandler Petty

Keyser Manufacturing 15th-Place Award ($50): Ashley Newman

