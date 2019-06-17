Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> 7th Annual Wild Man Kelly Classic Summer Nationals Hell Tour Presented By ILMO Propane

7th Annual Wild Man Kelly Classic Summer Nationals Hell Tour Presented By ILMO Propane

This Tuesday June 18th Jacksonville Speedway hosts the 7th Annual Wild Man Kelly Classic Summer Nationals “Hell Tour” presented by ILMO Propane.   The annual stop of the Hell Tour at Jacksonville Speedway produces some of the best racing of the season and is the only scheduled event for the Super Late Models at the Jacksonville track.

Among those planning to participate in Tuesday’s $5,000 to win event include 2017 World of Outlaw Late Model Series and 2019 Dream Champion, Brandon Sheppard of New Berlin.

The Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals will also be racing on Tuesday’s card along with DIRTcar Street Stocks racing for $500 to win.

Grandstands open at 5:00.  Hot Laps 6:15.  Racing at 7:00.

Adult admission is $25.  Ages 11-18 $7.  Kids 10 and under Free.

If you have any questions about Tuesday’s event, contact Ken Dobson at 217-371-3653

Ken Dobson

