STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 6.17.2019

Below are the STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Rankings heading into the second week of the UMP Summer Nationals and the Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway.

Last weekend the Lucas Oil Series had a trio of races starting in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Kyle Bronson picked up his first Lucas win of the season at Fayetteville over Brandon Overton, and Tyler Erb. Mike Marlar won the next night at Cherokee over Jonathan Davenport, and Jimmy Owens. Hudson O’Neal won the last show of the weekend at Smoky Mountain taking home $15,000. Ricky Weiss was second followed by Josh Richards, Tim McCreadie, and Jimmy Owens rounding out the top five.

The biggest race of the weekend took place at Virginia Motor Speedway paying $20,000 to win and Brandon Overton took home the honors in his Rum-Runner #2. Rick Eckert finished second in his own rocket chassis #0. Eckert has been very solid this year, really good to see him running good. Ross Bailes took home third in the Barry Wright house car #87.

The Summer Nationals was to kick off last Wednesday but rain has plagued the first week the only show that managed to survive mother nature was last Thursday at Kankakee. Brian Shirley took home the win and the $5,000 check.

This week the Hell Tour kicks off Tuesday night at Jacksonville, before heading to Belleville, Spoon River, Tri-City Speedway, Fairbury, and Haubstadt on Sunday.

Tri-City and Fairbury will each pay $10,000 to win making them highest purses of the week. Two exciting race tracks sets up for a great weekend of racing only 3 hours apart.

Drivers expected this week include Brian Shirley, Shannon Babb, Bobby Pierce, Billy Moyer, Frankie Heckenast Jr., Rusty Schlenk, Gordy Gundaker, Kent Robinson, Ryan Unzicker, Jason Feger, Walker Arthur, Tanner English, Tony Jackson Jr., and Chris Simpson.

The Lucas Series is idle and the World of Outlaws will be busy hosting the Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway for a 3-Day show in Sarver, Pennsylvania. A pair of $6000 to win shows with a 100 lapper on Saturday paying $30,000 to win.

STLRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 2019 6.17.2019

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Jonathan Davenport

3 Tyler Erb

4 Ricky Weiss

5 Ross Bailes

6 Dale McDowell

7 Brandon Overton

8 Jimmy Owens

9 Shane Clanton

10 Chase Junghans

11 Chris Ferguson

12 Darrell Lanigan

13 Bobby Pierce

14 Tim McCreadie

15 Mike Marlar

16 Mason Zeigler

17 Hudson O’Neal

18 Josh Richards

19 Brian Shirley

20 Earl Pearson Jr.

21 Chris Madden

22 Rick Eckert

23 Devin Moran

24 Michael Page

25 Don O’Neal

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks.