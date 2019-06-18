DIRTcar Summer Nationals Legends Week Kicks Off at Jacksonville

Several of last week’s events rescheduled by Mother Nature

CONCORD, NC — June 18, 2018 — Tuesday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events at Jacksonville (IL) Speedway will jumpstart the grueling schedules after Mother Nature put a damper on the opening week of action, leaving but a single winner on each tour: two-time defending Champion Brian Shirley and first-time winner Curt Spalding. Four of the five scheduled race nights were lost to wretched weather, but today’s sunny forecast will remedy that.

All points from rescheduled events will apply to the weekly points for their original date on the 2019 schedule. The Peoria (June 26), Sycamore (July 8), Route 66 (July 1) and Fayette County (TBA) make-up dates will all apply to the Northern Kickoff Week points along with completed show at Kankakee.

DIRTcar Late Model and UMP Modified Week In Review

Peoria Speedway (IL) – Wednesday, June 12: Opening night of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals at the fast quarter-mile in Peoria fell victim to Mother Nature, postponing the tour’s kickoff by one night. The tour returns to Peoria for the makeup date on Wednesday, June 26 for the 19th time in Hell Tour history.

Kankakee County Speedway (IL) – Thursday, June 13: Two-time defending DIRTcar Summer Nationals Champion Brian Shirley, 38, started the season with his 20th career Hell Tour victory at the 1/3-mile Kankakee Motor Speedway. The Chatham, IL standout grabbed the lead away from pole-sitter Frank Heckenast Jr. on the second lap and pulled away for the $5,000 win. The triumph moved him into sole possession of eighth all-time in career tour wins. There were 29 cars on the property for the opener, the tour’s 31st visit to the track.

Sycamore Speedway (IL) – Friday, June 14: A strong field of 33 DIRTcar Late Models made their way to Sycamore Speedway for the first $10,000-to-win show. Three-time DIRTcar Summer Nationals Champion Bobby Pierce showed the way in Qualifying with a 14.593-second lap around the quarter-mile oval. World of Outlaws Morton Building Late Model Series points leader Brandon Sheppard, Ryan Unzicker, Charlie Olson and three-time Champion Dennis Erb Jr. scored the Heat Race wins before rain forced officials to postpone the Feature to Monday, July 8.

The Dirt Oval at Route 66 (IL) – Saturday, June 15: Mother Nature didn’t wait around on this day as persistent showers and thunderstorms forced DIRTcar officials to postpone what was to be the second-ever Summer Nationals appearance at the fast 3/8-mile of The Dirt Oval at Route 66. The rescheduled date is Monday, July 1.

Fayette County Speedway – Sunday, June 17: For the fourth time in five tries, the weather won out as the quarter-mile Fayette County Speedway succumbed to Mother Nature’s wrath. DIRTcar and Fayette County officials are working on a makeup date for the 13th all-time event at the track.

DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals

Peoria Speedway (IL) – Wednesday, June 12: Opening night of the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals at the quarter-mile Peoria Speedway fell victim to Mother Nature, postponing the tour’s kickoff one night to Kankakee County Speedway. The tour returns to Peoria for the makeup date on Wednesday, June 26 for the 9th all-time Summit Modified Nationals race there.

Kankakee County Speedway (IL) – Thursday, June 13: Watervliet, MI veteran, Curt Spalding, 48, took advantage of his outside front row starting spot, soaring past pole-sitter Nick Allen on the opening lap and never looking back en route to his first career Summit Modified Nationals win. The 48-year-old driver of the #5 G.T. Products / Rhyne Competition Engines / Lethal Chassis ride became the 64th different winner in the tour’s nine-year history, and ninth different winner in 11 all-time visits to Kankakee.

Sycamore Speedway (IL) – Friday, June 14: A strong field of 27 DIRTcar UMP Modifieds invaded the fast quarter-mile Sycamore oval for the tour’s third visit. 2012 Series Champion Kenny Wallace out-timed the field in Qualifying with a 15.561. Jeffrey Ledford, Levi Kissinger and Tyler Nicely scored the Heat Race victories. Unfortunately, as the field was rolling out for the Last Chance Showdown, skies opened up, forcing officials to postpone the remainder of the event to Monday, July 8.

Dirt Oval at Route 66 (IL) – Saturday, June 15: Mother Nature didn’t wait around on this day as persistent showers and thunderstorms forced DIRTcar officials to postpone what was to be the second ever Summit Modified Nationals appearance at the fast 3/8-mile of The Dirt Oval at Route 66. The rescheduled date is Monday, July 1.

Fayette County Speedway – Sunday, June 16: For the fourth time in five tries, the weather won out as the quarter-mile of Fayette County Speedway succumbed to Mother Nature’s wrath. DIRTcar and Fayette officials are working on a makeup date for the ninth all-time event at the track.

Legends Week Begins Tuesday

Legends Weeks serves as Week #2 of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals. The action starts on Tuesday, June 18, as the Hell Tour makes its 11th visit to Jacksonville (IL) Speedway (eighth for the Modifieds). Then it’s on to Belle-Clair (IL) Speedway on Wednesday, June 19, for the 10th time in tour history and Spoon River Speedway on Thursday, June 20 for the 24th visit (eighth for the Modifieds). All three races pay $5,000 to win for the Late Models; the first two Modified events pay $1,000 to win, and the Spoon River event will pay $1,500 to win.

A $10,000-to-win show follows on Friday, June 21, at Tri-City Speedway (19th visit). Then on Saturday, June 22, the tour will take on Fairbury (IL) Speedway for the 31st time in Hell Tour history. Fairbury is also the most visited track in Summit Modified Nationals history as the $2,000-to-win show will be the 21st all-time race and first of six races there in 2019.

The long week continues with the first race outside of the state of Illinois on Sunday, June 23, at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN, for the milestone 25th race at the Hoosier State facility, paying $5,000 to win. It’s also milestone race #10 for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, who will go after a $1,500 payday. Legends Week ends on Monday, June 24 at Clarksville (TN) Speedway for the only appearance in the Volunteer State and the tour’s 22nd race there. $5,000 is on the line. The Modifieds’ ninth appearance at Clarksville pays $1,000 to win.

New in 2019, every DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals event will be broadcast LIVE on DIRTVision.com with a DIRTVision Late Model Fast Pass powered by DirtOnDirt. For the latest news, follow the @SummerNationals on Facebook and Twiiter. The Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals runs parallel to the DIRTcar Summer Nationals. Information on the Modifieds can be found at modifiednationals.com.