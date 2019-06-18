World of Outlaw Late Model Race Week – Firecracker 100

SARVER, PA — June 17, 2019 — First came the Firecracker, then came the party. Now in the 13th year, the two are synonymous. For three nights at Lernerville Speedway beginning this Thursday, race fans will set up camp for the biggest Dirt Late Model event in Pennsylvania and party all day around the races each night.

There’s a concert on Thursday and Friday, kickball on Saturday, autograph sessions, weenie roasts, cornhole and horseshoes, and of course some of the most imaginable ways to keep cool on sunny June days.

For World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series drivers, the Firecracker is one of the most prestigious events on the calendar each season. Ultimately paying $30,000-to-the winner on Saturday night, plus the unique 40-pound trophy, every driver has the event circled on their calendar.

A crown jewel race worthy of hosting some of the biggest names in Dirt Late Model racing, the off-track fan experiences at the Firecracker are just as important. The LUNGevity Foundation Kick-it to Cancer kickball game and racing memorabilia auction, post-race fireworks and live music acts, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, and the massive camping turnout that fills the parking lot every year helps to make this unforgettable event.

Outlaws Dominate #DLMDream25 at Eldora: Four of the five Features contested in last weekend’s Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway were taken by full-time World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series drivers, headlined by current Series points leader Brandon Sheppard’s big win in Saturday’s $125,000-to-win finale.

This win bagged Rocket1 Racing and team owner Mark Richards’ very first crown jewel victory of any kind at “The Big E.” Decades of racing experience with several different drivers behind the wheel of the Rocket Chassis house car had previously resulted in only a handful of preliminary Feature wins and no big trophy to show for it.

But as Sheppard pulled into Victory Lane after leading the final 29 laps, the ink barely dry on another chapter in the book of Mark Richards Racing, Inc.’s legacy in Late Model racing, a message had been sent to every other team in the pit area that weekend: the Rocket1 team is not to be taken lightly this summer.

A nail-biting, late-race charge by 2014 Dream winner Dale McDowell made it one of the most unforgettable finishes in Dream history, culminating with an incredible drag race to the line that ended in a 0.056-second margin of victory for Sheppard.

Also picking up Feature wins in Dream competition last weekend were Darrell Lanigan, Ricky Weiss and Shane Clanton, who looked the strongest he’s been all year, putting on a clinic of speed in Friday night’s Group B Feature.

Madden Out, Clanton in for Team Skyline: After experiencing some hardships at the Dream last weekend, Chris Madden and Skyline Motorsports team owner Greg Bruening made the formal announcement they have decided to part ways.

This news comes in the wake of a disappointing end to Madden’s Saturday night at the Dream, as he got caught up with a lapped car in his heat race, heavily damaging his #44 Capital.

In his place, 2015 Series Champion Shane Clanton will hop into the now-vacant Bruening Rock Products/ Bennett Explosives/ Super K Express/ Clements Racing Engines/ Capital Race Cars #25 and join Skyline Motorsports for the remainder of the season.

I-55 Battle with Summer Nationals Stars Falls to Flooding: When excessive flooding from the nearby Mississippi River forced Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 officials to postpone their World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series vs. DIRTcar Summer Nationals event to July 6, it also forced the event to change invited guests, since the Outlaws race that same day in the Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, MN. The race at I-55 will now focus solely on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals standouts.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 20-22 at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, PA

THURSDAY

• Pit gate opens at 4 p.m.

• Spectator gate opens at 5 p.m.

• Hot Laps at 6:05 p.m.

FRIDAY

• Pit gate opens at 4 p.m.

• Spectator gate opens at 5 p.m.

• Hot Laps at 6:05 p.m.

SATURDAY

• Pit gate opens at 3 p.m.

• Spectator gate opens at 4 p.m.

• Hot Laps at 6:15 p.m.

ABOUT THE TRACK

Lernerville Speedway is a 4/10-mile, banked clay oval. The track record is 14.812, set by Mike Marlar on June 22, 2018.

Online – http://www.lernerville.com

Phone – (724) 353-1511

TICKETS

Tickets for both tracks can be purchased online at the link above or at the gate on the day of the event.

4/10-MILE WINNERS

This will be the first race on a 4/10 mile this year.

2019 STATS

There have been 14 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Feature events this season.

MORTON BUILDINGS FEATURE WINNERS (6 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 8

2 – Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 2

– Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA – 1

– Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN – 1

– Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL – 1

– Ross Bailes, Clover, SC – 1

QUALIFYING QUICK TIME (11 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

1 – Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 4

2 – Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA – 1

– Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY – 1

– Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN – 1

– Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA – 1

– Jason Covert, York Haven, PA – 1

– Kent Robinson, Bloomington, IN – 1

– Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 1

– Tanner English, Benton, KY – 1

– Ross Bailes, Clover, SC – 1

– Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC – 1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (25 different winners)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 10

2 – Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC – 7

3 – Scott Bloomquist – Mooresburg, TN – 4

4 – Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA – 3

– Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 3

– Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 3

– Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL – 3

– Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 3

9 – Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY – 2

– Kyle Hardy, Stephens City, VA – 2

– Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL – 2

– Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV – 2

13 – Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

– Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA – 1

– Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN – 1

– Devin Moran, Dresden, OH – 1

– Jason Covert, York Haven, PA – 1

– Kent Robinson, Bloomington, IN – 1

– Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB, Canada – 1

– Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL – 1

– Tanner English, Benton, KY – 1

– Ross Bailes, Clover, SC – 1

– Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC – 1

– Ben Watkins, Lancaster, SC – 1

– Johnny Pursley, Clover, SC – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (25 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 2

2 – Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 1

– Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV – 1

– Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

– Steve Casebolt, Richmond, IN – 1

– Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN – 1

– Devin Moran, Dresden, OH – 1

– Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN – 1

– Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN – 1

– Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA – 1

– Kent Robinson, Bloomington, IN – 1

– Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX – 1

– Kyle Hardy, Stephens City, VA – 1

– Tanner English, Benton, KY – 1

– John Ownbey, Cleveland, TN – 1

– Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN – 1

– Tommy Kerr, Maryville, TN – 1

– Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL – 1

– Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL – 1

– Bob Gardner, Washington, IL – 1

– Blake Spencer, St. Augustine, FL – 1

– Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA – 1

– Donald Bradsher, Burlington, NC – 1

– Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KY – 1

– Anthony Sanders, Spartanburg, SC – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (20 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of podiums

1 – Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 11

2 – Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC – 3

– Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL – 3

– Don O’Neal, Martinsville, IN – 3

– Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB, Canada – 3

6 – Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA – 2

– Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 2

– Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 2

– Ross Bailes, Clover, SC – 2

10 – Kyle Hardy, Stephens City, VA – 1

– Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV – 1

– Scott Bloomquist, Mooresville, TN – 1

– Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN – 1

– Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 1

– Tanner English, Benton, KY – 1

– Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN – 1

– Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL – 1

– Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI – 1

– Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 1

– Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC – 1

HARD CHARGERS (12 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of merits

1 – Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 2

– Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 2

3 – Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA – 1

– Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL – 1

– Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL – 1

– Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

– Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN – 1

– Morgan Bagley, Longview, TX – 1

– Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA – 1

– Spencer Diercks, Davenport, IA – 1

– Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN – 1

– Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC – 1

TOTAL LAPS LED (12 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps

1 – Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 269

2 – Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 72

3 – Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN – 60

– Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA – 50

– Ross Bailes, Clover, SC – 50

6 – Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 45

7 – Tanner English, Benton, KY – 32

8 – Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 24

9 – Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY – 20

– Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL – 20

11 – Ben Watkins, Lancaster, SC – 19

12 – Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC – 11

2019 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SCHEDULE & WINNERS

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Friday, Feb. 8 / Screven Motor Speedway / Sylvania, GA / Brandon Overton (1)

2. Saturday, Feb. 9 / Screven Motor Speedway / Sylvania, GA / Shane Clanton (1)

3. Wed, Feb. 13 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Sheppard (1)

4. Thursday, Feb. 14 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Sheppard (2)

5. Friday, Feb. 15 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Sheppard (3)

6. Saturday, Feb. 16 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Sheppard (4)

7. Friday, March 22 / Duck River Raceway Park / Lewisburg, TN / Brandon Sheppard (5)

8. Saturday, March 23 / Smoky Mountain Speedway / Maryville, TN / Jimmy Owens (1)

9. Friday, April 4 / Farmer City Raceway / Farmer City, IL / Brian Shirley (1)

10. Saturday, April 5 / Farmer City Raceway / Farmer City, IL / Brandon Sheppard (6)

11. Friday, May 3 / Cherokee Speedway / Gaffney, SC / Ross Bailes (1)

12. Saturday, May 18 / Wayne County Speedway / Orrville, OH / Brandon Sheppard (7)

13. Friday, May 31 / Cochran Motor Speedway / Cochran, GA / Brandon Overton (7)

14. Saturday, June 1 / Lancaster Motor Speedway / Lancaster, SC / Brandon Sheppard (8)