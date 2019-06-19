Bandit Big Rig Series Lebanon I-44 Speedway

This Saturday night, June 22nd, the Iron Giants of the asphalt take over the High Banks of Lebanon I-44 Speedway. The Bandit Big Rig Series is a nation-wide touring series consisting of 20 Semi trucks converted into race trucks. This weekend the series is making their first stop at Lebanon I-44 Speedway since 2017 and the excitement is beginning to build. The Pro Late Models, Big 10 Late Models, Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Hornets will not be in attendance on Saturday night as the Bandit Series will be providing non-stop entertainment from start to finish.

The day will start off with the Fan Series Truck Show at 11:00AM. There will be several sponsors and vendors on site such as, Truck Boss, Witte Bros. Exchange, Schneider Logistics, Air Dog, and Clement Driving School. Truck Boss will be giving away a Minimizer truck seat with custom Bandit Big Rig Series embroidery. The seat also includes heat and a massage option. Air Dog will be on site with Scheppers International and will also be giving away a full Air Dog system for a big truck! The Tier parking gates will open up at 3:00PM so be sure to get in line early so you can get a good spot! Practice for the Big Rigs will be held at 4:00PM and qualifying will be at 5:00PM with a driver meet and greet to follow. After the Fan Series Truck Show, the winner of the show will be selected as the honorary pace truck for the night and then we will roll right into opening ceremonies right around 6:50PM. The first of three heat races will begin at 7:00PM. Then the show will move into Head to Head one-lap elimination style racing with a short intermission to follow. After that, the Big Rigs will roll out once again for the first of two Challenge Races. The “Luck of the Draw” will then take place with the fans and this will set the field for the 30-lap A-Feature.

On top of all of this excitement, there will be plenty of things throughout the day to keep you and the kids entertained such as fireworks, music, games, and bounce houses. Don’t forget to purchase your tickets at a discounted rate online at banditseries.com. General Admission tickets will be $15, Fan Deck tickets will be $25, Tier Parking is $75 a carload and kids 8 & under are free! For more information head over to banditseries.com or visit Lebanon I-44 Speedway, or Bandit Big Rig Series Facebook page! We hope to see all of you Saturday night!

By Dylan Bates