ARCA Preview for Today’s Race at WWT Raceway at Gateway

Where: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Illinois
When: Friday, June 22, 2019, 7:45 pm ET/6:45 pm CT
Track Length: 1.25 miles
Banking: Turns 1 and 2: 11 degrees Turns 3 and 4: 9 degrees
Most Recent Winner: Sheldon Creed, June 22, 2018, 103.428 miles per hour
Most Recent Pole Winner: Sheldon Creed, June 22, 2018, 139.069 miles per hour
Track Qualifying Record: Sheldon Creed, June 22, 2018, 139.069 miles per hour
- After an eleven-year hiatus, the ARCA Menards Series returned to WWT Raceway for the seventh time in series history in 2018. Last year’s race featured six lead changes between winner Sheldon Creed and Christian Eckes. The race was slowed four times for 23 laps by caution.
- The top three finishers in last year’s race were all MDM Motorsports teammates. Behind winner Sheldon Creed were teammates Chase Purdy and Harrison Burton. MDM had a total of five entries in the race with Anthony Alfredo finishing seventh and Zane Smith finishing 16th.
- Mark Gibson won the first ARCA Menards Series race at WWT Raceway in 1997 driving a Ford. Frank Kimmel won the next series visit in 2001, also in a Ford. Ryan Hemphill started a five-race winning streak for Dodge drivers in 2004, followed by Joey Miller in 2005, Cale Gale in 2006, and the late Bryan Clauson in 2007. Sheldon Creed won in 2018 driving a Toyota.
- There has yet to be a repeat ARCA Menards Series winner at WWT Raceway.
- WWT Raceway sits on the site of the former St. Louis International Raceway, a 0.965 “modified oval” that hosted one ARCA Menards Series event in 1986. Lombard, Illinois veteran Bob Schacht scored the win over Bob Keselowski, Bob Brevak, Ken Rowley, and Jim Jeffrey. Schacht led every lap and was the only driver to complete all 200 laps. Bill Venturini finished 18th with 80 laps complete due to engine failure.
- The previous event on the schedule, the Shore Lunch 200, was held at Madison International Raceway, located in Oregon, Wisconsin. WWT Raceway is located in Madison, Illinois, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.
- Three drivers have earned their first ARCA Menards Series victory at WWT Raceway: Mark Gibson in 1997, Cale Gale in 2006, and Bryan Clauson in 2007.
- No driver with multiple series wins earned his or her last or most recent victory at WWT Raceway.
- The inaugural ARCA Menards Series event at WWT Raceway in 1997 was scheduled for 100 laps/125 miles. Every succeeding event was scheduled for 120 laps/150 miles. One race, in 2001, was shortened to just 64 laps/80 miles due to rain. The only race to be extended into overtime was in 2006 when the race was extended by 22 laps to 142 laps/178 miles.
- The record for the most cautions at WWT Raceway is 10 for 64 laps set in 2006.
- The record for the fewest cautions at WWT Raceway is 3 for 11 laps set in 2001.