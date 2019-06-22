ARCA Racing Has Begun at WWT Raceway at Gateway

The 2019 ARCA Menards Series event #11 , Day to Day 150 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway has begun. The race is live on MAVTV which will have live flag to flag coverage.

Qualifying Canceled due to rains. Self and Eckes qualify top spots based on practice times

Morning storms delayed early practice and ARCA race officials canceled Pole qualifying. The weather cleared in the afternoon which enabled ARCA team to practice for one hour for the Day to Day Coffee 150 (120 laps) at World Wide Technology Raceway. The top times in the practice was used to set the field. Michael Self (Sinclair Lubricants) had the fastest time in the practice with a lap of 33.105/135.931 miles per hour.

Christina Eckes (Audio Toyota) had the second fastest time in practice with a lap of 33.125/135.849 mph. He will star in the front along side of Michael Self.

Tanner Gray, who last raced WWT Raceway in the NHRA Pro Stock, now races in ARCA series and he qualified in 7th place.