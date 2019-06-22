Chastain Wins the NASCAR Truck CarShield 200 at WWT Raceway at Gateway

Ross Chastain won the NASCAR Truck CarShield 200 at WWT Raceway at Gateway.

Chastain’s family are watermelon farmers and Ross has a tradition after winning races smashing a watermelon in victory lane.

“Watermelons are in season,” said Chastain in the post race interview. “I am glad [smashing watermelons] has been a part of my career.”

Last week Chastain won at Iowa only to be disqualified after the post-race car inspection.

Christian Eckes won the pole but it was Grant Enfinger who jumped to the early lead at WWT Raceway at Gateway. Enfinger has dominated and winning the first two stages of the NASCAR Truck CarShield 200.

But Enfinger has lost the lead now trails in 7th place. After he lost track position his car has not performed as well as it did when he led the race.

The new leader Christian Eckes, who raced earlier in the ARCA race finishing runner up to first career race winner Ty Gibbs.

NASCAR CarShield 200 presented by CK Power trophy to be named for Mike Mittler

Longtime NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series team owner Mike Mittler passed away on Friday, May 10, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. The respected St. Louis-area race team owner had been involved in racing for more than 50 years and had a hand in the early careers of NASCAR stars Rusty Wallace and Kenny Wallace. In 1995, Mittler launched MB Motorsports and fielded front-running rides for NASCAR stars like Carl Edwards, Jamie McMurray, Brad Keselowski, Justin Allgaier, Regan Smith and Spencer Boyd, to name a few.

To honor Mike, World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will name its NASCAR trophy after the local legend. From now on, the annual NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series CarShield 200 presented by CK Power’s trophy will be known as the Mittler Memorial Trophy. The trophy will be presented to the winner of the race by current and former members of the MB Motorsports team and Mittler family members.

WWT raceway also distributed 2,500 “This one’s for Mike” wristbands. On lap 63, all crew members will stood on pit wall in honor of Mike. All employees and family members of Mittler Brothers and MB Motorsports were guests of WWT Raceway owner and CEO Curtis Francois and Executive Vice President and General Manager GM Chris Blair.

“We encouraged all fans to wear blue and yellow – Mittler’s colors — to the race on June 22,” said Blair. “Our entire team was saddened by Mike’s passing. He was a great friend and loyal supporter of our track. I had known Mike a long time before my move to St. Louis and he welcomed me and treated me like family upon my move. Mike was special. He was a great man who inspired many.

“Mike understood the importance of our track to the St. Louis community and he was working hand in hand with us to revitalize NASCAR racing at our venue. He was proud to be a St. Louis businessman and a NASCAR team owner. Mike was constantly asking what he could do to help and was there for us whenever we needed him. He was actively involved in our race promotions, off-site activations, communication with NASCAR and connecting us to the local business community. He was more than just a team owner, or a sponsor. Mike was part of our family.

“Whenever we have a NASCAR race at this track, Mike will be a part of that race. His goal was to see us reach our full potential and he remained involved in our ultimate goal of bringing more NASCAR racing to St. Louis until the very end. We will keep working hard to make Mike proud and working hard on the mission we started many years ago.”