Toby Ott Grabs Street Stock Big Money while Karrick, Smith, Raffurty, and Reiff also take Central Missouri Speedway Victories!

Unsanctioned: A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway

June 22, 2019

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, MO) A total of 96 race teams checked in for the Street Stock special event night and weekly racing in all other classes on a humid first weekend of summer night. There were 19 A-Mods, 27 B-Mods, 18 Street Stocks, 21 Mod-Lites, and 12 Pure Stocks racing throughout the night in 15 preliminary heat races, 1 B-Main, and 5 five main events for a total of 21 races.

Pure Stock Recap (12 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Josh Helm, Joey Harper, Logan Headley. Heat Two Top Three: Spencer Reiff, Steve Evans, Marshall Jewett. Reiff and Helm began the 12-lap Pure Stock main event from row one but a spin at the front saw several cars involved in an opening lap melee and a complete restart with only five cars able to remain on the track. When racing resumed, it was once again Spencer Reiff taking the checkered flag as he pulled away for the victory for the second-consecutive week. Gale Harper scored his best finish of the year in second wit Joey Harper, Josh Helm and DJ Barnes inside the top five.

Street Stock Recap (18 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Zach Zeugin, Brett Wood, Chad Eickleberry. Heat Two Top Three: Eric Hammons, Marc Carter, Larry Ferris. Heat Three Top Three: Toby Ott, Danny McKenzie, Aaron Poe. For the $1,500-to-win, 25-lap main event for Street Stocks it was Zeugin and Hammons who raced their way to the front row for the start of the race. Early on it appeared Zeugin may claim the win as he led through the opening circuits with Toby Ott, Aaron Poe and Brett Wood in tow. By lap eight, Ott put heavy pressure on the leader as Poe sat in third. By lap 14 the leaders were again neck-and neck with Zeugin leading the way until Ott made a classic low-side move off turn three and four to take command. Meanwhile, Poe maintained his spot in third with Wood and Cody Frazon hanging close. In the final five circuits, Ott mastered the lapped cars and sailed on to a $1,500 payday over Zeugin, Poe, Wood, and Frazon with Nathan Vaughn advancing nicely through the field to sixth at the finish.

Mod-Lite Recap (21 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Michael Raffurty, Anthony Lane, Josh Guy. Heat Two Top Three: Dillon Raffurty, Ed Griggs, Travis Alexander. Heat Three Top Three: David Raffurty, Justin Raffurty, Kelly Bergstrom. Father and Son duo Dillon and David Raffurty earned the front row for the 20-lap Mod-Lite main event. The Mod-Lites experienced several caution periods during their race with Dillon Raffurty again dominating for the victory; however, behind him David Raffurty, Justin Raffurty, Travis Alexander, and Jeff Raffurty had a classic battle going on for the runner-up spot. With the race being reduced by five laps, Dillon Raffurty went on to take the victory with David Raffurty second, followed by Justin Raffurty, Alexander, and Jeff Raffurty to close out the top five.

B-Mod Recap (27 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Brad Smith, Jeremy Lile, Jacob Ebert. Heat Two Top Three: Alan Ferguson, Kody Bray, Kaleb Bray. Heat Three Top Three: Daniel Harris, Jeff Douty, Don Marrs. Heat Four Top Three: Sturgis Streeter, Tim Powell, Patrick Royalty. B-Mod B-Main Top Three: Dakota Foster, Dayton Pursley, Ken McDonald, Jr. Ferguson and Harris were the pole-sitters for the B-Mod 20-lap main event at the drop of the green flag. Sturgis Streeter was strong from the onset as he set the pace in the opening laps with a strong run. Just behind him Brad Smith, and Ferguson were close inside the top three. A yellow slowed the field by lap eight with Streeter and Smith then setup for a classic run to the finish. By lap 11, Smith assumed command of the race with Streeter second and Jeremy Lile third. Some close-quarters racing with three abreast off turn four was going on for fourth, fifth, and sixth with Patrick Royalty, Jake Richards, and Lile, who unfortunately, had to retire a few laps later after the contact off four. In the end, Smith went on to claim the victory with Streeter running a strong second. Jake Richards advanced to third with Jeff Douty and Tim Powell rounding out the top five.

A-Main Recap: (18 Cars). Heat race recaps: Heat One Top Three: Tim Karrick, Gunner Martin, Kameron Grindstaff. Heat Two Top Three: Dalton Kirk, Mark Schafman, Tyler Hibner. Heat Three Top Three: Dean Wille, Randall Schiffelbein, Jr., Chad Lyle. Gunner Martin and Tim Karrick started the night on the front row for the night’s final event, the 25-lap A-Mod feature. Martin quickly asserted himself the front-runner as he was on a mission in the #75 car for the $1,000-to-win event. Martin pulled away in the early stages only slowed by a lap-six caution. When racing resumed it was Martin, Karrick, Dean Wille and Dalton Kirk inside the top four. Lap-after-lap Martin pulled away and eventually appeared to have dominated the event. However, in post-race technical inspection, Martin’s fuel did not pass tech inspection and he was disqualified from the event. That put Tim Karrick as the race winner. Behind Karrick in the top five were Dean Wille in second, Chad Lyle third, Dalton Kirk fourth, and Darron Fuqua fifth.

On Saturday, June 29th, adult general admission is $12, Active Military $10, Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 years $10, Kids ages 6 to 12 years $6, Senior Citizens 75 and older free, Children 5 and under free. All pit passes, regardless of age are $35. All minors 18 years and older will require a minor release form, available on-site.

As a reminder to all drivers and fans, CMS does not accept credit cards; however, there are two ATM machines available on-site, one on the front stretch, one on pit side. Next weekend includes a full firework show after the night of racing has completed.

Complete information regarding the upcoming 19th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl may be found on the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Once on the website, click on the special event tab titled “CMS BBQ BOWL INFO” and you will find the event running order, event Frequently Asked Questions and Answers (FAQ) document, and the event flyer.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

US Hwy 13 north of Warrensburg is now under construction. According to the Johnson County EDC,” The City of Warrensburg is beginning construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Business Route MO-13 and Hawthorne Blvd. This is just north of Walmart, Applebee’s and Aldi’s. There will be some temporary detours from time to time.” CMS suggests using the Hwy 13 north bypass east of Warrensburg from US Hwy 50 as an alternate route if coming to CMS from the south.

Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners Include: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Classic Hits Power 97.7 FM, Logan Contractors Supply, Inc., Budweiser, Pepsi, Country 94.1 FM KFKF, Joslin’s Jewelry, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Heartland Waste, Big O Tires, O’Reilly Auto Parts Warrensburg, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, KMZU The Farm 100.7 FM and KRLI Country 103.9 FM, Brooks Automotive LLC, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Elk Horn Tent and Canvas, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, Blue Springs Truck Line, OK Wheel Alignment, Elite Auto Repair, LJS Graphics, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, Rick Darling Performance, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, Kenny’s Tile & Flooring, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Buffalo Wild Wings, B&D Transmission, Fastenal, D&M Plumbing, LLC, Mid-America Packaged Ice, and RockAuto.com.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

June 29th – Midwest Coating Night, Weekly Racing 10. Fireworks!

July 5th (Fri) – Tom Wilson Mem. BBQ Bowl Night 1 – $1,500-to-win Mod-Lites. A-Mod qualifying.

Featuring A-Mods, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

July 6th (Sat) – Tom Wilson Mem BBQ Bowl Night 2 – Night two AM qualifying and $5,000-to-win.

Feat. A-Mods, E-Mods, ULMA Late Models Triple Crown Finale, Street Stocks, & B-Mods

July 13th – Weekend off, no racing!

July 20th – Comfort Inn Race Night, Weekly Racing 11.

July 27th – Heartland Waste Race Night, Weekly Racing 12.

August 3rd – KFKF Country 94.1 FM and Kid’s Night – Weekly racing 13. Top Gun Series Begins!

August 10th – Logan Cont. Weekly Racing 14 (EM)

August 17th – Alternative Wire & Cable, Weekly Racing 15. Holden Chamber Night. (EM)

August 24th – Weekly Racing 16. (AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM)

Aug 31st – (Sat) Seeburg Muffler Race Night, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night one

A-Mod qualifying. Featuring AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM.

September 1st – (Sunday) Night 2, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night two A-Mod

qualifying and $3,000-to-win. Featuring AM, BM, EM, ULMA.

September 20th – (Friday) Night 1, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ULMA.

September 21st – (Saturday) Night 2, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ML.

A-Main Results from Saturday, June 22, 2019

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Spencer Reiff (7) Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 9. Gale W Harper Jr (28Jr) Warrensburg, Mo. 95 3. 4. Joey Harper (21) Buckner, Mo. 91 4. 2. Joshua Edward Helm (49SR) Odessa, Mo. 87 DNF. 11. Dj Barnes (5DJ) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 84 DNF. 3. Logan Headley (23) Lone Jack, Mo. 81 DNF. 5. Steve Evans (89e) Warrensburg, Mo. 78 DNF. 6. Marshall Jewett (7up) Gardner, Ks. 76 DNF. 7. Scott Martin (12) Warrensburg, Mo. 74 DNF. 8. David Doelz (4D) Warsaw, Mo. 72 DNF. 10. Jimmie Workman (24) Concordia, Mo. 70 DNS. 12. Dustin Dillon (22) Warrensburg, Mo. 45 DNS. 13. Darrin Christy (3B) Kansas City, Ks. 45

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 3. Toby Ott (270) Wheatland, Mo. 0 2. 1. Zach Zeugen (35z) Fair Play, Mo. 0 3. 4. Aaron Samuel Poe (45) Knob Noster, Mo. 0 4. 5. Brett Wood (7) Warrensburg, Mo. 0 5. 10. Cody Monroe Frazon (04) Lamonte, Mo. 0 6. 15. Nathan Vaughn (12V) Sedalia, Mo. 0 7. 11. Clayton W Campbell (30C) Otterville, Mo. 0 8. 12. Bryce McMillin (68M) Warrensburg, Mo. 0 9. 2. Eric Hammons (5H) Smithton, Mo. 0 10. 8. Robert Chad Eickleberry (09) Warrensburg, Mo. 0 11. 14. James Allen Ngo (60) Independence, Mo. 0 12. 7. Daniel McKenzie (77) Warrensburg, Mo. 0 13. 16. Joseph A Holdren Ii (22) Lee’s Summit, Mo. 0 14. 18. Christopher Kircher (28K) Drexel, Mo. 0 15. 17. Randy Jester (51) Odesa, Mo. 0 16. 6. Marc Carter (10) Warrensburg, Mo. 0 17. 9. Larry Ferris Il (14) Kansas City, Ks. 0 18. 13. Scott Johnson (7m) Nevada, Mo. 0

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Dillon Raffurty (46) Kansas City, Ks. 100 2. 2. David Raffurty (64) Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 6. Justin Raffurty (75) Kansas City, Mo. 91 4. 8. Travis Alexander (36) Tonganoxie, Ks. 87 5. 11. Jeff Raffurty (98) Holt, Mo. 84 6. 4. Edward Griggs (47) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 81 7. 10. Kevin White (33) De Soto, Ks. 78 8. 9. Kelly Bergstrom (9) Edwardsville, Ks. 76 9. 15. Jesse Wright (67w) Peculiar, Mo. 74 10. 5. Anthony Lane (02) Belton, Mo. 72 11. 14. Anthony Kerr (73) Grandview, Mo. 70 12. 3. Michael Raffurty (41) Kansas City, Mo. 68 13. 13. Mark Lane (33L) Grain Valley, Mo. 66 14. 18. Garrett Stonum (4K) Lawson, Mo. 64 15. 20. Robert Baslee (4R) Holden, Mo. 62 16. 16. Jerry Taylor (14) Merriam, Ks. 60 21. 17. Tyler Furrell (34) Belton, Mo. 53 DNF. 12. Tony Sterner (14T) Harrisonville, Mo. 58 DNF. 21. Kellie Vail (12V) Louisburg, Ks. 56 DNF. 7. Joshua James Guy (2) Knob Noster, Mo. 55 DNF. 19. Lucas Gillette (02G) Peculiar, Mo. 5

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 4. Brad Smith (99) Belton, Mo. 100 2. 3. Sturgis Streeter (61) Hoyt, Ks. 95 3. 16. Jake Richards (7J) Lansing, Ks. 91 4. 10. Jeffery Douty (77) Butler, Mo. 87 5. 7. Tim Powell (57) Lansing, Ks. 84 6. 12. Jacob Ebert (94) Oak Grove, Mo. 81 7. 9. Patrick Royalty (49) Kansas City, Ks. 78 8. 1. Alan Ferguson (20) Adrian, Mo. 76 9. 8. Kaleb Bray (19B) Archie, Mo. 74 10. 13. Chris Brockway (03) Knob Noster, Mo. 72 11. 11. Donald R Marrs (9) Shawnee, Ks. 70 12. 6. Kody Bray (15s) Archie, Mo. 68 13. 15. Kameron Grindstaff (14) Independence, Mo. 66 14. 18. Dayton Pursley (10P) Hermitage, Mo. 64 15. 14. Colton Stevens (222) Leavenworth, Ks. 62 16. 20. Skylar Nolker (99M) Richmond, Mo. 60 17. 21. Tim Smith (8) Warrensburg, Mo. 58 DNF. 17. Dakota Foster (5x) Edgerton, Ks. 56 DNF. 5. Jeremy Lile (05) Higginsville, Mo. 55 DNF. 19. Kenneth E McDonald Jr (25) Adrian, Mo. 54 DNF. 2. Daniel Harris (07) Excelsior Springs, Mo. 53 DNS. 22. Ryan Southard (57x) Liberty, Mo. 45

MODIFIED A-Feature