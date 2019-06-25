Dennis Erb, Jr. Embarks on Hectic Summer Nationals Stretch Following First Firecracker

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team headed east to the Keystone State on June 21-22 for the 13th edition of the ‘Firecracker 100’ at the storied Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania. The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series marquee event drew a stout 46 car field and things kicked off at the 4/10-mile oval on Friday night with a $6,000 to win preliminary event. In his first ever race at the facility, Dennis Erb, Jr. finished seventh in his heat race and fourth in his B-Main prior to receiving a series provisional and gaining fourteen positions in the 30-lap opener to place ninth in the final rundown.

On Saturday evening in the ‘Firecracker 100,’ which boasted a whopping $30,000 payday, Dennis grabbed the third transfer spot through his heat race and later started the 100-lap headliner from the inside of the fifth row. Unfortunately, the Carpentersville, Illinois ace slipped backwards in his first ‘Firecracker 100’ and was eventually paid for a seventeenth place performance. Dennis currently finds himself sixth in the latest WOOLMS point standings – only twenty markers out of the top five. Complete results from Lernerville Speedway can be accessed online at www.woolms.com

A busy week ahead greets the #28 team, as Dennis will jump on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals from June 25-30 for six straight nights of “Hell Tour” competition. The dirt-slinging action will get underway later tonight at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, as a $7,500 top prize will be on the line in a rain-postponed event at the St. Louis-area venue.

Dennis is scheduled to then enter shows at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois on Wednesday, Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana on Thursday, Terre Haute Action Track in Terre Haute, Indiana on Friday (which is co-sanctioned with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series), Highland Speedway in Highland, Illinois on Saturday, and Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois on Sunday. A total of $42,500 in first place prize money will be up for grabs in the next six days across Illinois and Indiana! You can learn more about these races by visiting www.thehelltour.com

In other news, Dennis has officially registered for the ‘Dirt Million’ on August 22-24 at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio. Please visit https://www.dirtmillion.com/ denniserbjr/ to purchase tickets, camping, merchandise, etc. for the ‘Dirt Million’ and help support the Dennis Erb Racing team. Each dollar spent at checkout selecting Dennis Erb, Jr. will earn him reward points and the top five drivers in the Driver Reward Points Rankings will receive provisionals into the ‘Dirt Million’ main event, which at this point has a purse of over $262,000! Dennis appreciates your support!!!

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, P&W Sales, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com . Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/ denniserbracing

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications